Nassau police: Inmate who died from overdose identified as Brooklyn man
Police identified the inmate who officials say died at the Nassau County Correctional Center as Nikita Pertsev, of Brooklyn.
Spotlight: Essex County woman becomes one of the most successful entrepreneurs in New Jersey
Bayoh, who escaped the civil war in her native country of Liberia when she was 13, has mission of bringing high quality food and services to urban communities.
New Hyde Park man killed in Wantagh State Parkway crash
State police say it happened just before 9 p.m. Gaetano Decrescenzo, of New Hyde Park, was driving southbound near Exit 4 in Hempstead.
Police: Norwalk man charged with insurance fraud
Duke Quarshie faces one count of insurance fraud.
Black Friday shock: Keychains with Nazi symbols were for sale at Riverhead store
On Saturday, News 12 Long Island's Andrew Ehinger went to the same store where he found some more keychains as well and informed the manager about the symbol of hate. The manager, Ebru Kislal, said she was unaware that they were in the store.
Headlines: Shooting arrest, Suffern man arrested with DUI with child in car, low unemployment rates in Rockland
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Police: College student from Great Neck missing after checking in at airport in Rochester
The 19-year-old was last seen wearing a red colored jacket, black pants and a black knit hat. He was carrying a black backpack.
VIEWER VIDEO: Car crashes near Port Jefferson Station home
News 12 is told there were no serious injuries but neighbors say this is the second time a crash happened near the property.
Police: Man arrested in robbery of Farmingdale TD Bank
Police say 21-year-old Almonte Cabrera walked into a TD Bank on Broadhollow Road around noon on Wednesday.
NYPD: Deaths of 2 children in Mount Hope being investigated as homicides
The FDNY said two people were rushed to the hospital from an apartment building after responding to a call around 8 p.m. of two people suffering cardiac arrests.
Milford mom works to bring her quadriplegic son home from health care facility
A Milford woman whose son was critically injured in a car accident is in the process of bringing him home.
NYPD: 16-year-old stabbed at Staten Island Mall; another teen arrested
Officers say two 16-year-olds got into an argument when one stabbed the other in the abdomen.
Off-duty White Plains firefighter saves woman from car fire in Connecticut
An off-duty White Plains firefighter rescued a woman from a car fire in Brookfield, Connecticut early Saturday morning.
Amazon driver alerts family to house fire in Blauvelt
A Blauvelt family having dinner Friday night were able to escape unharmed after an Amazon driver alerted them to a fire that had broken out at their home.
'Not guilty' plea from Bay Shore HS alum accused of hiding camera in bathroom
A recent Bay Shore high school graduate accused of putting a camera inside a bathroom has pleaded not guilty to one count of unlawful surveillance.
Police: Suspect arrested, another at large in break-in of Rochelle Park home
A Rochelle Park resident called police after seeing two people in his house wearing gloves and masks.
Sayville defeats Plainedge to win team's 7th Long Island championship
The Sayville Golden Flashes won the Long Island championship for the seventh time in the team's history in a 33-7 blowout against Plainedge.
Police charge 33-year-old with murder of another patient at Kingsboro Psychiatric Center
Police have charged 33-year-old Tysheen Ashby with the murder of another patient inside the Kingsboro Psychiatric Center.
Police: Person grazed by bullet during armed robbery in Bridgeport
Officers say it happened just before 6 p.m. Friday. They say someone tried to hold up a Chinese restaurant at Wade and Wood streets.
NYPD releases video from fatal shooting of Bridgeport author
Myron Dukes was fatally shot while in the back of a Range Rover.
