FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
lakechelanmirror.com
The Community Center celebrates GivingTuesday on Nov. 29 with raffle, legacy options
Courtesy The Community Center at Lake Chelan. The Community Center at Lake Chelan foundation has raised pledges and grants of over $15 million for the construction of the new 44,100 square foot facility, including a 10,000 square foot auditorium to facilitate a full-size basketball court, two practice courts, or three volleyball courts, four indoor pickleball courts, and a community meeting space. It will also include an indoor children’s play structure, affordable office space, a 25-yard competition swimming pool, pickleball, sand volleyball, and more.
lakechelanmirror.com
Carol Cooper
Carol Cooper, 81, of Chelan, Washington, passed away on November 12, 2022. Carol was born in Birmingham, England on May 3, 1941. On July 21, 1962 she married the love of her life, Lester Cooper. They immigrated from England to Canada and then to the United States to raise their children, Blair Cooper, Alison Cooper Longbottom, and Elaine Cooper Thompson.
lakechelanmirror.com
Apple Cup Cafe to celebrate 25 years of annual free Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 24
CHELAN - Apple Cup Cafe will be celebrating their 25th annual free Thanksgiving Dinner, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. Because of supply chain issues, they will be serving a ham dinner this year, but they promise it’s going to be as good as ever. You are invited to come break bread with your community at this amazingly fun event.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Church Helping Brighten Holidays at Area Schools
Grace City Church is holding it's Annual Gift For Kids for 2022 to help approximately 900 kids throughout the region during the holidays. The program is a partnership with family advocates in local schools like Veronica Mendoza, who serves families at Mission View Elementary in Wenatchee. Pastor Adam James from...
All Southern Resident killer whales have been in the Inland Puget Sound for 17 days
BELLINGHAM, Wash — All three Southern Resident killer whale pods have been in the Puget Sound for over two weeks, which is something that hasn't happened in recent memory, according to the Orca Behavior Institute. The pods have been spotted from south Puget Sound all the way north to...
Hop Aboard Leavenworth Bus As It Recreates Magical Polar Express
Take A Magical Bus Ride Aboard The Polar Express In Leavenworth Washington. If you loved the movie Polar Express, one Wenatchee/Leavenworth bus company is recreating the trip this holiday season for the first time ever and the company is taking reservations. There's A New Christmas Event In Leavenworth and Wenatchee...
lakechelanmirror.com
Chelan County Sheriff, Chelan, Manson, Entiat Fire & Lake CHelan EMS Reports Nov. 11-17
02:09 Suspicious Circumstance, 2347 W. Prospect St., Chelan. 07:12 Parking/ Abandoned Vehicle, Apple Acres Rd. and Airport Way, Chelan. 17:42 Harassment/ Threat, 505 E. Highland Ave., Heritage Heights, Chelan. 17:59 Civil Dispute, 109 Hillcrest Pl., Chelan. 18:33 Non-injury Accident, 505 E. Highland Ave., Heritage Heights, Chelan. 21:38 Welfare Check, 323...
kpq.com
Burn Ban Issued for NCW
The Washington Department of Ecology has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for the North Central Washington area. The restrictions include all of Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan Counties. A Stage 1 ban prohibits all outdoor and agricultural burning, as well as the use of uncertified wood stoves. The restrictions were...
KREM
School closures: Snow and ice cancel, delay Washington schools ahead of Thanksgiving
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A storm that brought snow and ice to central and eastern Washington has forced some school districts to cancel or delay school on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Closures include Moses Lake and Quincy School Districts. For drivers heading out this morning be prepared for slick roads,...
Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe decries DNR banning fish farming in Washington waters
(The Center Square) – The Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe on Monday blasted Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz’s Friday decision to end net pen fish farming in state waters managed by the Department of Natural Resources. “The DNR’s decision to end marine net pen aquaculture in Puget Sound is a direct threat to our Tribe’s self-reliance goals and cultural aquaculture traditions via Salish Fish, our Tribe’s sustainable marine aquaculture business,” the statement from the Jamestown S’Klallam tribe said. ...
Chronicle
Washington Wildlife Commission Strikes Down Recreational Spring Bear Hunt
A controversial hunt was struck down Friday, ending a yearlong back-and-forth. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 5-4 to "not approve recreational hunting of black bears in the spring." Commissioners voting "yes" were Tim Ragen, Lorna Smith, John Lehmkuhl, Barbara Baker and Melanie Rowland. Kim Thorburn, James...
Yakima Herald Republic
Lawsuit seeks to stop disqualifying WA ballots for signature mismatches
During every election in Washington, tens of thousands of voters have their ballots rejected because of ballot-envelope signatures flagged as not matching how they've been signed in the past. In the Nov. 8 midterm alone, nearly 28,000 ballots were challenged based on signature comparisons by election workers, according to the...
historylink.org
Enloe Dam (Okanogan County)
Enloe Dam represents an early effort to harness the power of the Similkameen River in Okanogan County. Built in 1919-1920 by the D. J. Broderick Company, with engineering by C. F. Uhden, the dam is located in the Similkameen River Valley a few miles downstream from the Canadian border at the site of a rock wall over which the river spilled. The dam provided power services from 1920 until 1958, but has sat idle ever since. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978. Since 1981, the Okanogan Public Utilities District (PUD), owner of the dam, "has attempted three different efforts to re-energize Enloe Dam and each effort was abandoned due to high costs, environmental and legal challenges, and uncertain power markets" ("The Story of Enloe Dam").
kpq.com
Warning Comes After Kids Reported Bicycling On Moses Lake
The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to stay off of lakes that are starting to freeze. An advisory was issued Monday afternoon after deputies answered a call of kids riding bicycles on an icy part of Moses Lake. Deputies say there's a risk of falling through the...
q13fox.com
Black bear hunting banned indefinitely
Spring black bear hunting is now banned, according to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife. Fall black bear hunting is still legal.
KREM
No, Washington is not adding an additional 46-cent gas tax in 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Starting January 1, 2023, drivers in Washington might have to shell out even more for a gallon of gas, but just how much the increase could be is widely debated. A new law passed by state lawmakers, aimed at curbing carbon emissions, takes effect in less...
Tri-City Herald
The Evergreen State is losing its trees. Here’s how Washington DNR aims to change that
Trees shouldn’t be a luxury. Yet, across Tacoma and other Washington cities, far more trees can be found in wealthier neighborhoods compared with low-income areas. Washington Public Lands Commissioner Hillary Franz wants to change that equation through an ambitious goal she announced Wednesday at an Arbor Day Foundation conference in Seattle.
Is It Legal for Washington Truckers to Honk Their Horns for Kids?
Is It Illegal For A Truck Driver In Washington State To Honk Their Horn For Kids?. If you've been driving in Washington State and had a truck driver honk their horn at you, chances are you've got a kid in the back making the arm pump signal for a trucker to honk their horn.
KOMO News
Causes of death for father, sons in Grant County canoe accident revealed
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The manner and causes of death from a canoe accident that left a father and his two sons dead in Grant County has been released. Miguel Porfirio De Dios, 32, and his three sons, all under the age of 11, were at a lake within the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge to go fishing when their canoe capsized on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).
Several Western Washington high schools target of apparent swatting
Several Western Washington high schools were the targets of apparent swatting Tuesday, after multiple false reports of possible threats all ended up cleared. Sedro-Woolley High School received a call regarding an active threat, and units with Upper Skagit Tribal, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington Police Department responded. After...
