Chelan, WA

lakechelanmirror.com

The Community Center celebrates GivingTuesday on Nov. 29 with raffle, legacy options

Courtesy The Community Center at Lake Chelan. The Community Center at Lake Chelan foundation has raised pledges and grants of over $15 million for the construction of the new 44,100 square foot facility, including a 10,000 square foot auditorium to facilitate a full-size basketball court, two practice courts, or three volleyball courts, four indoor pickleball courts, and a community meeting space. It will also include an indoor children’s play structure, affordable office space, a 25-yard competition swimming pool, pickleball, sand volleyball, and more.
CHELAN, WA
lakechelanmirror.com

Carol Cooper

Carol Cooper, 81, of Chelan, Washington, passed away on November 12, 2022. Carol was born in Birmingham, England on May 3, 1941. On July 21, 1962 she married the love of her life, Lester Cooper. They immigrated from England to Canada and then to the United States to raise their children, Blair Cooper, Alison Cooper Longbottom, and Elaine Cooper Thompson.
CHELAN, WA
lakechelanmirror.com

Apple Cup Cafe to celebrate 25 years of annual free Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 24

CHELAN - Apple Cup Cafe will be celebrating their 25th annual free Thanksgiving Dinner, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. Because of supply chain issues, they will be serving a ham dinner this year, but they promise it’s going to be as good as ever. You are invited to come break bread with your community at this amazingly fun event.
CHELAN, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Church Helping Brighten Holidays at Area Schools

Grace City Church is holding it's Annual Gift For Kids for 2022 to help approximately 900 kids throughout the region during the holidays. The program is a partnership with family advocates in local schools like Veronica Mendoza, who serves families at Mission View Elementary in Wenatchee. Pastor Adam James from...
WENATCHEE, WA
lakechelanmirror.com

Chelan County Sheriff, Chelan, Manson, Entiat Fire & Lake CHelan EMS Reports Nov. 11-17

02:09 Suspicious Circumstance, 2347 W. Prospect St., Chelan. 07:12 Parking/ Abandoned Vehicle, Apple Acres Rd. and Airport Way, Chelan. 17:42 Harassment/ Threat, 505 E. Highland Ave., Heritage Heights, Chelan. 17:59 Civil Dispute, 109 Hillcrest Pl., Chelan. 18:33 Non-injury Accident, 505 E. Highland Ave., Heritage Heights, Chelan. 21:38 Welfare Check, 323...
CHELAN, WA
kpq.com

Burn Ban Issued for NCW

The Washington Department of Ecology has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for the North Central Washington area. The restrictions include all of Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan Counties. A Stage 1 ban prohibits all outdoor and agricultural burning, as well as the use of uncertified wood stoves. The restrictions were...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
The Center Square

Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe decries DNR banning fish farming in Washington waters

(The Center Square) – The Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe on Monday blasted Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz’s Friday decision to end net pen fish farming in state waters managed by the Department of Natural Resources. “The DNR’s decision to end marine net pen aquaculture in Puget Sound is a direct threat to our Tribe’s self-reliance goals and cultural aquaculture traditions via Salish Fish, our Tribe’s sustainable marine aquaculture business,” the statement from the Jamestown S’Klallam tribe said. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Washington Wildlife Commission Strikes Down Recreational Spring Bear Hunt

A controversial hunt was struck down Friday, ending a yearlong back-and-forth. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 5-4 to "not approve recreational hunting of black bears in the spring." Commissioners voting "yes" were Tim Ragen, Lorna Smith, John Lehmkuhl, Barbara Baker and Melanie Rowland. Kim Thorburn, James...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Lawsuit seeks to stop disqualifying WA ballots for signature mismatches

During every election in Washington, tens of thousands of voters have their ballots rejected because of ballot-envelope signatures flagged as not matching how they've been signed in the past. In the Nov. 8 midterm alone, nearly 28,000 ballots were challenged based on signature comparisons by election workers, according to the...
WASHINGTON STATE
historylink.org

Enloe Dam (Okanogan County)

Enloe Dam represents an early effort to harness the power of the Similkameen River in Okanogan County. Built in 1919-1920 by the D. J. Broderick Company, with engineering by C. F. Uhden, the dam is located in the Similkameen River Valley a few miles downstream from the Canadian border at the site of a rock wall over which the river spilled. The dam provided power services from 1920 until 1958, but has sat idle ever since. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978. Since 1981, the Okanogan Public Utilities District (PUD), owner of the dam, "has attempted three different efforts to re-energize Enloe Dam and each effort was abandoned due to high costs, environmental and legal challenges, and uncertain power markets" ("The Story of Enloe Dam").
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Warning Comes After Kids Reported Bicycling On Moses Lake

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to stay off of lakes that are starting to freeze. An advisory was issued Monday afternoon after deputies answered a call of kids riding bicycles on an icy part of Moses Lake. Deputies say there's a risk of falling through the...
MOSES LAKE, WA
KOMO News

Causes of death for father, sons in Grant County canoe accident revealed

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The manner and causes of death from a canoe accident that left a father and his two sons dead in Grant County has been released. Miguel Porfirio De Dios, 32, and his three sons, all under the age of 11, were at a lake within the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge to go fishing when their canoe capsized on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Several Western Washington high schools target of apparent swatting

Several Western Washington high schools were the targets of apparent swatting Tuesday, after multiple false reports of possible threats all ended up cleared. Sedro-Woolley High School received a call regarding an active threat, and units with Upper Skagit Tribal, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington Police Department responded. After...
TACOMA, WA

