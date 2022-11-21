ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/22: Storm Clouds, Pocic Out, and Nothing New in Believeland

It’s predictable. I could write the same preamble year after year, which would still be appropriate. The Browns season is effectively done, they’re in a tailspin, and the same old things are happening. You’ve got radio talk show hosts trying to one-up each other with the harshest rhetoric and rants. You’ve got the beat writers documenting how the team circles the wagons. You’ve got the team itself on the brink of implosion, offering the same old inanities that ignore the reality of their situation. All that is missing is someone photoshopping Kevin Stefanski’s head on an old screen grab of Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi Information Minister.
Former NFL Superstar Dogs Panthers QB Baker Mayfield

If you do not have a quarterback that can produce in the NFL it will be very hard to win games. The Carolina Panthers have found that out the hard way as they have struggled to find someone to fill the void since Cam Newton’s injuries derailed his career.
Browns Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order

With their loss on Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns have dropped two straight and sit at 3-7. Even if Deshaun Watson can salvage some of the season when he begins play in Week 13, the Browns most likely won’t qualify for the playoffs. Seven games remain...
Lorain boys basketball: Titans look to have bounceback season

On paper, Lorain’s 9-14 record last season doesn’t look very good. However, more than anything else, it was a building year for then first-year head coach Matt Kielian and his team. The Titans lost seven seniors from the 2020-21 season, along with Coach John Rositano, who retired after...
