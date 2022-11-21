Read full article on original website
David Njoku - Asked Joe Thomas if he was a coach, during first day as a rookie
Browns Tight End David Njoku joins Jason Lloyd and Jon Rudder at Feed the Need at Cleveland’s town hall as they talk on motivation for the rest of the season, his first meeting with Joe Thomas and his charitable endeavors.
Photos: Here's Deshaun Watson's New Home in Cleveland, a $5.4 Million Mansion in Hunting Valley
Deshaun Watson, with his $230 million guaranteed contract to play quarterback for Jimmy Haslam's Cleveland Browns, could have had any house in Northeast Ohio. He chose this one in Hunting Valley, according to multiple sources. (An LLC created a week after Watson was traded to the Browns is listed as...
Steve Smith went off on ‘three-legged donkey’ Baker Mayfield
One of the things that comes with the territory when you’re a quarterback for the Carolina Panthers is hearing from Steve Smith. Like it or not (more often than not) Smitty is going to call you out for your mistakes, bury you under his experience, and walk the puddle dry.
Bernie Kosar - The Browns are 3-7 not because of the quarterback, which makes the situation a little scary
Browns Legend and Host of the Bernie Kosar Show, Bernie Kosar joins Jason Lloyd and Jon Rudder to talk about his Jacoby Brissett’s play so far, Deshaun Watson returning and concussion issues involved with players from his era.
Mary Kay Cabot: If Kevin Stefanski wanted to fire a coach, he could fire a coach
Mary Kay Cabot on the Browns’ expectations with Deshaun Watson returning. Does Kevin Stefanski have the power to fire an assistant coach and the process that goes into those decisions. Paul DePodesta’s role with the team.
Ross Tucker: I do think Browns are going to get a boost from Deshaun Watson, can salvage the outlook for fans
Ross Tucker talks about whether Jacoby Brissett or Baker Mayfield will get a run as a starter somewhere else, what Deshaun Watson can do to salvage this season and the outlook for fans, the best division in the NFL right now and more.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/22: Storm Clouds, Pocic Out, and Nothing New in Believeland
It’s predictable. I could write the same preamble year after year, which would still be appropriate. The Browns season is effectively done, they’re in a tailspin, and the same old things are happening. You’ve got radio talk show hosts trying to one-up each other with the harshest rhetoric and rants. You’ve got the beat writers documenting how the team circles the wagons. You’ve got the team itself on the brink of implosion, offering the same old inanities that ignore the reality of their situation. All that is missing is someone photoshopping Kevin Stefanski’s head on an old screen grab of Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi Information Minister.
Browns have 7 games left: Why a change of defensive coordinators makes sense – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from “R.R.”. “And you did it again … calling for the defensive coordinator’s head, but ignoring the fact the front office didn’t give him any LBs or DTs. They didn’t do it because the Chief of Strategy doesn’t value those positions.
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
Browns’ field repair: How did someone break into the stadium?
A handful of workers responded to FirstEnergy Stadium Wednesday to repair damage in the turf and field left behind from a golf cart.
Former NFL Superstar Dogs Panthers QB Baker Mayfield
If you do not have a quarterback that can produce in the NFL it will be very hard to win games. The Carolina Panthers have found that out the hard way as they have struggled to find someone to fill the void since Cam Newton’s injuries derailed his career.
Cleveland Browns: Damaged field expected to be repaired for Sunday’s game
Police are investigating after reports of vandalism at FirstEnergy stadium Tuesday afternoon. According to investigators, a suspect jumping the fence at the Browns' stadium and drove a golf cart on the field.
Adam Thielen Spits Out Postgame Turkey After Vikings' Thanksgiving Win Over Patriots
Thielen thought the postgame turkey the Vikings got was a little too dry.
Browns Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order
With their loss on Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns have dropped two straight and sit at 3-7. Even if Deshaun Watson can salvage some of the season when he begins play in Week 13, the Browns most likely won’t qualify for the playoffs. Seven games remain...
Jerry Jones fields questions about 1957 photo published in report
Jerry Jones answered questions about a story published by The Washington Post after Thursday's win over the Giants.
Archbishop Hoban football feels grateful to be practicing on Thanksgiving
The Knights were practicing in preparation for their state semifinal game against Massillon
Lorain boys basketball: Titans look to have bounceback season
On paper, Lorain’s 9-14 record last season doesn’t look very good. However, more than anything else, it was a building year for then first-year head coach Matt Kielian and his team. The Titans lost seven seniors from the 2020-21 season, along with Coach John Rositano, who retired after...
