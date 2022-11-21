It’s predictable. I could write the same preamble year after year, which would still be appropriate. The Browns season is effectively done, they’re in a tailspin, and the same old things are happening. You’ve got radio talk show hosts trying to one-up each other with the harshest rhetoric and rants. You’ve got the beat writers documenting how the team circles the wagons. You’ve got the team itself on the brink of implosion, offering the same old inanities that ignore the reality of their situation. All that is missing is someone photoshopping Kevin Stefanski’s head on an old screen grab of Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi Information Minister.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO