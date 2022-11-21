Read full article on original website
William “Bill” Lloyd Jeffers
William “Bill” Lloyd Jeffers, age 80, of Rushford, Minn., passed away surrounded by family at home after a three-year battle with cancer ,on November 22, 2022. William was born on July 8, 1942, to parents Lloyd and Aletha (Young) Jeffers in Preston, Minn. Bill was raised on a...
Junior Van Gundy
Junior Carl (JC) Van Gundy passed away peacefully on November 18, 2022, at the age of 88, at his farm in Money Creek, surrounded by his family and friends. Born to Carl and Luellen (Olson) Van Gundy on September 14, 1934, at home in rural Houston, Minn., which is known as Skunk Hollow. He was the sixth born of 11 children. He graduated from Houston High School in 1952.
State-ranked Lions log record 28 wins, claim two tourney titles
The 2022 Spring Grove volleyball girls (28-5) were the first in school history to be state-ranked and the first to win as many as 28 matches. The Lions, who were No. 7 in the coaches’ preseason state Class A poll, were No. 9 in the final rankings. It was a season of achievement both on the court and in the classroom. The team earned the state coaches’ Silver Award for a team GPA between 3.5 and 3.74, missing Gold Award status by one-hundredth of a point.
Spring Grove returns for third Prep Bowl appearance
After giving up an early touchdown, the Spring Grove defense took control of the 9-man state semi-final between undefeated teams on Nov. 17 at U. S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. During the 27-6 Lion win against state-ranked No. 2 Fertile-Beltrami, Tysen Grinde logged 198 yards of all-purpose running, including a stunning 76-yard punt return. Despite Elijah Solum completing 12 of 18 passes, the state-ranked No. 3 Lions, for the first time this season, did not have a passing touchdown and gained a season-low 116 aerial yards. But Hunter Holland ran for 124 yards, his sixth 100-plus performance of the year. However, it was Solum (19 carries, 67 yards) who scored all three rushing touchdowns on 14, 2 and 4-yard carries.
