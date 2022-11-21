Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 11 49ers-Cardinals single-game tournaments

Read full article on original website
Related
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 12 of the Fantasy Football Season
Thanksgiving is just a great week. A time for friends, family and football. Three games on Thursday and the opportunity to express gratitude for everything in your life. For me, I am so eternally grateful not just for my family, my friends and my co-workers, but also for you. When...
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 13: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Deshaun Watson, Kyren Williams, and Jameson Williams
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! The holiday season reminds us to be grateful for what we have, and fantasy football owners will have a plethora of lineup options this week with no scheduled byes. You probably won't need streamers this weekend, but you would be wise to scour the free agent wire and prepare for your Week 13 and 14 byes now — not to mention the fantasy playoffs starting in Week 15. Our Week 13 waiver wire watchlist will help you spot players like Deshaun Watson, Kyren Williams, and Jameson Williams who could very well end up as the most heavily added pickups next Wednesday.
fantasypros.com
Freedman’s Favorites: Week 12 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Freedman’s Favorites is brought to you by No House Advantage, where you can bet on player Over/Under props legally in over 30 US states! Play in PICK ‘EM contests against other people for BIG CASH PRIZES or test your skills VS. THE HOUSE to win up to 21x your bet! Sign up now and receive a first deposit match up to $50 with promo code PROS2022.
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 12 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Isiah Pacheco, George Pickens, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
The lack of byes in Week 12 means fantasy football owners will have no shortage of lineup options, but with three games on Thursday and a rash of injury worries, this still won't be an easy week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 12 fantasy lineup decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Thanksgiving DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 12 Lions-Bills Showdown tournaments
Thursday's NFL slate begins with Josh Allen and the Bills playing in their second-straight game in Detroit against the surging Lions. Despite Detroit amid a three-game winning streak, the Bills sit as hefty 9.5-point road favorites, with the total set at a relatively high 54.5 points, according to BetMGM. With plenty of points expected and several big-named skill position players on both sidelines, crafting a DraftKings Showdown lineup is an entertaining way to start your Thanksgiving.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 12 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
It’s Week 12 in fantasy football season, and fantasy managers find themselves staring down some difficult lineup decisions. That brings us to the fantasy football Week 12 start ’em sit ’em wide receivers. Which players are worth playing this week, and which should you keep on the...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Thanksgiving free live streams: How to watch 2022 football games without cable
As has become tradition, the NFL has a three-game slate on Thanksgiving this year featuring the traditional Lions and Cowboys games followed by a "miscellaneous" matchup of sorts. This season, the Lions will be hosting the Bills, who will be playing their second straight game at Ford Field. The Cowboys,...
Fantasy football Week 12: Waiver-wire options include contingency plans for Justin Fields
Eric Moody takes a look at some under-rostered players who should be added to fantasy teams ahead of Week 12's NFL action.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFC East standings: What Cowboys or Giants win would mean for NFL playoff picture
The Giants and Cowboys are squaring off in what will be one of Dallas' most anticipated Thanksgiving Day matchups in quite some time. Both the Cowboys and Giants have records of 7-3 and are playing in the loaded NFC East. All four teams in that division have a winning record, and all four will be challenging for playoff berths as the 2022 NFL season comes to an end.
ng-sportingnews.com
Where is the NFL Mexico game played? Altitude, turf concerns & more to know about Azteca Stadium
The NFL's International Series has brought three games to London and one to Germany this season. A third country is set to join the list Monday night. The Cardinals and 49ers will face off at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on "Monday Night Football," 17 years after these teams played the first regular-season game in Mexico.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why is 49ers vs. Cardinals in Mexico City? History of NFL's International Series games
The NFL's International Series for 2022 will conclude in Week 11 as the 49ers and Cardinals square off in Mexico City. It will be the fifth regular-season game played in Mexico City all time and the fifth game to be played outside the United States this year. Three games have...
ng-sportingnews.com
Patriots vs. Vikings odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Thanksgiving game
The Patriots (6-4) and Vikings (8-2) face off in Minnesota this weekend in what could prove to be a pivotal matchup with playoff implications in both conferences. New England is very much in contention for the AFC East title, with Bill Belichick's squad just one win behind the division-leading Dolphins and Bills (7-3). The Vikings, meanwhile, look to remain in the running for the NFC's No. 1 seed, sitting just one win behind the conference-leading Eagles (9-1).
ng-sportingnews.com
Why did Melvin Gordon get cut by Broncos? Chronic fumble issues force Denver to release veteran RB
The Broncos have lost another running back following a game against the Raiders. This time, the decision was made by the team. Denver announced Monday it had waived veteran running back Melvin Gordon after a 22-16 overtime defeat to Las Vegas. During the Broncos' 32-23 loss to the Raiders in Week 4, starter Javonte Williams tore several ligaments in his knee, including his ACL, that ended his 2022 campaign.
ng-sportingnews.com
Disgruntled Browns fan does donuts, vandalizes FirstEnergy Stadium with CAT, police called
Cleveland fans are not happy. The Browns were always going to be a work in progress in 2022. After all, their newly minted $230 million quarterback was suspended the first 11 weeks of the season. But even without Deshaun Watson, the team has managed to underachieve, going just 3-7 through the first 10 games of the season.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why did the Jets bench Zach Wilson? Robert Saleh explains QB needs 'reset' amid move to Mike White
The Jets are making a major change at the quarterback position. The team officially announced on Wednesday that it would be benching Zach Wilson amid his recent struggles. Veteran Mike White will take over as the team's starting quarterback. Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft,...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL odds, lines, point spreads: Updated Thanksgiving betting info for picking every 2022 game
Week 12 will kick off on Thanksgiving with a tripleheader featuring the Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys, and Patriots-Vikings. All present intriguing betting opportunities whether you're looking to lay down some action on the moneyline, against the spread, or in terms of over/unders. The Lions will open up the day against the Bills...
ng-sportingnews.com
When are the College Football Playoff rankings released? Time, channel for fourth CFP selection show in 2022
Once again, the College Football Playoff committee's biggest debates won't focus on the top four teams, but those just behind them. Each of top-ranked Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU won in Week 12, and all in closer-than-anticipated fashion. Those outcomes should result in a static top four — the last time that will happen, considering the Buckeyes and Michigan play during Rivalry Week.
ng-sportingnews.com
Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks For Wednesday, Nov. 23
There are 12 games on Wednesday's NBA slate, so bettors still have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Pelicans-Spurs, Sixers-Hornets, and Trail Blazers-Cavaliers games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why do the Cowboys, Lions always play on Thanksgiving?
Watching football on Thanksgiving has become a tradition for millions of families across the country. If your family is one of those, you may have noticed that two teams seem to always play on Thanksgiving: the Lions and the Cowboys. While there's no official contract that these two teams must...
ng-sportingnews.com
Raptors coach Nick Nurse calls out Gary Trent Jr. for poor defensive performance: 'It's disappointing'
Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. has struggled offensively this season, as his points, assists and 3-point shooting percentage have all seen drops from his 2021-22 numbers. But his coach is more concerned about his performance on the other end of the floor. During his Tuesday media availability, Toronto head coach...
Comments / 0