Two affordable housing projects will add dozens of homes in Oregon
Two projects in Eugene and Lincoln City aim to help Oregon’s housing crisis by building dozens of homes for low-income residents. The Lincoln City project aims to provide homes for people who lost theirs in a 2020 wildfire, while the housing in Eugene will put affordable homes up for sale. The projects will create 80 […] The post Two affordable housing projects will add dozens of homes in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KTVZ
OSU researchers ID compounds in hemp as possible treatment for COVID-19; topic of upcoming talk
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Using natural products such as hemp to treat COVID-19 will be the topic of Oregon State University's Science Pub event at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The free event, which can be attended in person at the Old World Deli in Corvallis or viewed online, will feature a presentation by Richard van Breemen, a professor of pharmaceutical sciences at Oregon State. The presentation is titled “Natural products and hemp: Under-appreciated sources for COVID-19 therapeutic agents.”
ijpr.org
Judge unlikely to reverse order limiting stays for criminal defendants at Oregon State Hospital
In a court hearing Monday, a federal judge gave no sign he will rescind an order he issued in September that put strict deadlines on how long mentally ill patients sent to the Oregon State Hospital by the criminal justice system can be kept there for treatment. The release schedule...
KTVZ
US Dept. of Agriculture awards $1.49 million to Oregon to assist beginning farmers, ranchers
WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced Monday the U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding a total of $1.49 million to support education and land access programs for Oregon's beginning farmers and ranchers, providing them the tools and resources to succeed. “Agriculture is deeply ingrained in...
wholecommunity.news
Downtown Eugene survey open through Dec. 4
Downtown Eugene is the heart of our community and the source of some of our most vexing challenges. What should be the city's priorities and projects for Downtown Eugene?
Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
kezi.com
Local doctor opens new health care clinic in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- A local doctor is taking a new approach to primary care by opening a new clinic with a broader range of resources. Dr. Pilar Bradshaw says she created Journey Family Medicine in Eugene to help meet the demand for more primary care providers. The clinic is for adults and families, and includes primary care providers, behavioral health specialists, and social workers. Dr. Bradshaw says the primary care center will be another resource to handle the crushing need for primary care for young adults and adults in Lane County.
WWEEK
Fourteen Local Governments Sue State to Block Implementation of Governor’s Executive Order on Climate
On Nov. 18, 13 Oregon cities and Marion County sued the state over new land use rules adopted by the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development earlier this year. The rules apply to what the state calls “Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities” and stem from Executive Oregon 20-04, which Gov. Kate Brown issued March 10, 2020. Brown issued the order after Republican lawmakers walked out of the Legislature to kill Democrats’ climate legislation.
KDRV
Another law firm is suing Roseburg Co. for Siskiyou County's Mill Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. -- Another law firm says today it is suing Roseburg Forest Products Company regarding September's deadly Mill Fire in Siskiyou County. The Mill Fire burned homes and land from Weed to Lake Shastina, where two people died and more than 100 structures were destroyed or damaged, including the Lincoln Heights neighborhood.
KVAL
Classic Spencer Butte cloud explained
EUGENE, Ore. — Rain is a classic sight to see across Western Oregon from fall to spring. It's what Oregon's known for, but a cloud that forms over Spencer Butte each time rain returns is equally a staple for the Willamette Valley. Westerly winds are common from October to...
ijpr.org
Some Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws
In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said Measure 114, which 50.7% of voters approved the day before, is a terrible law for gun owners, crime victims and public safety. The measure would require a permit to buy a firearm and ban magazines holding more than 10 rounds.
Emerald Media
Saving daylight, sacrificing mental health: how darkness can induce depression
University of Oregon students are not strangers to the endorphin depletion that comes with the Eugene gloom. Seasonal Affective Disorder is basically a rite of passage for residents of the coastal Pacific Northwest. To harshen the blow, daylight saving time comes rolling around each year around the same time as the clouds.
beachconnection.net
Central Oregon Coast's Florence Holiday Festival Expands, with Gnomes, Lighted Parade
(Florence, Oregon) – A long-standing tradition on the central Oregon Coast is expanding this year. The Florence Holiday Festival is getting some new additions, thanks to the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, and some of it is truly aglow. (Above: near Florence, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection) December 3...
Six 2024 prospects trending towards Oregon
In today's college football landscape, coaches must be able to recruit multiple recruiting classes at one time. Oregon's head coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff.
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham ‘seems to be the leader in the clubhouse’ to become Arizona State head coach, per report
Since Arizona State fired Herm Edwards three games into the season, every list of potential head coaching candidates at ASU has included offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. With the regular season coming to a close for most of college football this weekend, Dillingham remains a serious candidate at his alma mater.
Oregon vs. Oregon State Prediction: Ducks Can Book Another Trip to Pac-12 Title Game With Win Over the Beavers
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Oregon Ducks (UO) vs. Oregon State Beavers (OSU) Pac-12 game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
fishduck.com
Oregon Ducks Football: New Rivalry Game Name
Thank you for spending this incredible season so far with us here at FishDuck. We’re just as excited as you about Dan Lanning, rising superstars, and the future of this Oregon Ducks football program overall. Today, we turn our attention to the Beavers, where our age-old rivalry game needs...
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concerns
The Lane Transit District Board of Directors met Nov. 16, 2022.Photo byLane Transit District. Days before a deadly assault on an EmX bus, the LTD board was warned about the potential for danger. During public comment at the board meeting Nov. 16, a member of the Southeast Neighbors Transportation Committee spoke up.
kcfmradio.com
State Police and Lane County Sheriffs Converge on Siuslaw Dunes Apartments
State Police and Lane County Sheriffs Converge on Siuslaw Dunes Apartments. Early today the Oregon State Police with assistance from the Lane County Sheriff’s Department swat team converged upon the Siuslaw dunes apartments on 43rd and highway 101. There was no official information coming from authorities as to the reason for the swell of law enforcement in the area, but Florence Police Chief John Pitcher did share that he did not believe that the public was in danger, but that Oregon State police were conducting the scene and he was not at liberty to divulge any information until it was cleared by OSP troopers on the scene. By about 3:40 this afternoon the area was cleared out with the exception of two vehicles, one osp and one Lane County sheriff deputy. Coast radio is awaiting official word on the operation and we expect to know more later this evening or tomorrow morning.
kpic
Grand marshals, firefighters, and superheroes help launch 2022 Festival of Lights
ROSEBURG, Ore. — With friends, family, and superheroes cheering them on, the Grand Marshals of the 2022 Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights took the first trip through the displays Sunday night, marking the opening of the 20th edition of the event. Seated in the cab of a Douglas County...
