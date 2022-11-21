ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two affordable housing projects will add dozens of homes in Oregon

Two projects in Eugene and Lincoln City aim to help Oregon’s housing crisis by building dozens of homes for low-income residents.  The Lincoln City project aims to provide homes for people who lost theirs in a 2020 wildfire, while the housing in Eugene will put affordable homes up for sale. The projects will create 80 […] The post Two affordable housing projects will add dozens of homes in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OSU researchers ID compounds in hemp as possible treatment for COVID-19; topic of upcoming talk

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Using natural products such as hemp to treat COVID-19 will be the topic of Oregon State University's Science Pub event at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The free event, which can be attended in person at the Old World Deli in Corvallis or viewed online, will feature a presentation by Richard van Breemen, a professor of pharmaceutical sciences at Oregon State. The presentation is titled “Natural products and hemp: Under-appreciated sources for COVID-19 therapeutic agents.”
Downtown Eugene survey open through Dec. 4

Downtown Eugene is the heart of our community and the source of some of our most vexing challenges. What should be the city's priorities and projects for Downtown Eugene?
Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate

Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
Local doctor opens new health care clinic in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- A local doctor is taking a new approach to primary care by opening a new clinic with a broader range of resources. Dr. Pilar Bradshaw says she created Journey Family Medicine in Eugene to help meet the demand for more primary care providers. The clinic is for adults and families, and includes primary care providers, behavioral health specialists, and social workers. Dr. Bradshaw says the primary care center will be another resource to handle the crushing need for primary care for young adults and adults in Lane County.
Fourteen Local Governments Sue State to Block Implementation of Governor’s Executive Order on Climate

On Nov. 18, 13 Oregon cities and Marion County sued the state over new land use rules adopted by the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development earlier this year. The rules apply to what the state calls “Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities” and stem from Executive Oregon 20-04, which Gov. Kate Brown issued March 10, 2020. Brown issued the order after Republican lawmakers walked out of the Legislature to kill Democrats’ climate legislation.
Another law firm is suing Roseburg Co. for Siskiyou County's Mill Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. -- Another law firm says today it is suing Roseburg Forest Products Company regarding September's deadly Mill Fire in Siskiyou County. The Mill Fire burned homes and land from Weed to Lake Shastina, where two people died and more than 100 structures were destroyed or damaged, including the Lincoln Heights neighborhood.
Classic Spencer Butte cloud explained

EUGENE, Ore. — Rain is a classic sight to see across Western Oregon from fall to spring. It's what Oregon's known for, but a cloud that forms over Spencer Butte each time rain returns is equally a staple for the Willamette Valley. Westerly winds are common from October to...
Some Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws

In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said Measure 114, which 50.7% of voters approved the day before, is a terrible law for gun owners, crime victims and public safety. The measure would require a permit to buy a firearm and ban magazines holding more than 10 rounds.
Saving daylight, sacrificing mental health: how darkness can induce depression

University of Oregon students are not strangers to the endorphin depletion that comes with the Eugene gloom. Seasonal Affective Disorder is basically a rite of passage for residents of the coastal Pacific Northwest. To harshen the blow, daylight saving time comes rolling around each year around the same time as the clouds.
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham ‘seems to be the leader in the clubhouse’ to become Arizona State head coach, per report

Since Arizona State fired Herm Edwards three games into the season, every list of potential head coaching candidates at ASU has included offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. With the regular season coming to a close for most of college football this weekend, Dillingham remains a serious candidate at his alma mater.
Oregon Ducks Football: New Rivalry Game Name

Thank you for spending this incredible season so far with us here at FishDuck. We’re just as excited as you about Dan Lanning, rising superstars, and the future of this Oregon Ducks football program overall. Today, we turn our attention to the Beavers, where our age-old rivalry game needs...
State Police and Lane County Sheriffs Converge on Siuslaw Dunes Apartments

State Police and Lane County Sheriffs Converge on Siuslaw Dunes Apartments. Early today the Oregon State Police with assistance from the Lane County Sheriff’s Department swat team converged upon the Siuslaw dunes apartments on 43rd and highway 101. There was no official information coming from authorities as to the reason for the swell of law enforcement in the area, but Florence Police Chief John Pitcher did share that he did not believe that the public was in danger, but that Oregon State police were conducting the scene and he was not at liberty to divulge any information until it was cleared by OSP troopers on the scene. By about 3:40 this afternoon the area was cleared out with the exception of two vehicles, one osp and one Lane County sheriff deputy. Coast radio is awaiting official word on the operation and we expect to know more later this evening or tomorrow morning.
