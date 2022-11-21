Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Community Christmas parade returns to Columbia Sunday
A holiday tradition is making a return to Columbia on Sunday, thanks to the Salvation Army. The organization best known for its holiday bell-ringers and red kettle collection buckets is reviving Columbia’s Christmas parade for the first time since 2019.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri 29, Arkansas 27
2:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Columbia | TV: KRCG | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 12:40: Arkansas, Cam Little 20-yard field goal. Missouri 29, Arkansas 27. Third quarter. 1:43: Arkansas, Cam Little 46-yard field goal. Missouri 29, Arkansas 24. 5:32: Missouri, Harrison Mevis 29-yard field goal....
Columbia Missourian
JUCO linebacker Newson commits to Missouri
A day after grabbing a verbal commitment from three-star wide receiver Daniel Blood, Missouri found another commitment in junior college linebacker Triston Newson, marking its second linebacker commitment. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker was named the 2022 MACCC North Defensive Player of the Year after collecting 107 tackles and 56 assists...
Columbia Missourian
Thanksgiving showcases our land of plenty
Thanksgiving is my wife’s favorite holiday. Get together with extended family, eats lots of yummy comfort food, and recreate with others as one so pleases: watch football, chat and snack, or play a jigsaw puzzle marathon. This year, we can even watch Marching Mizzou in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day...
Columbia Missourian
Playmaking defense, Miller's catch send Missouri bowling
Mekhi Miller reached back behind him with everything he had. The situation was clear. Missouri had third-and-4 on its own 20 with just more than two minutes to go, up 29-27. If the Tigers didn’t convert, they would punt the ball back to Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson. If they did, they could all but run out the clock.
Columbia Missourian
Three-star wide receiver Blood commits to Missouri
Wide receiver Daniel Blood committed to Missouri on Thursday, marking the 15th recruit in the Class of 2023 to join the Tigers. A three-star wideout by 247Sports, Blood decommitted from Louisiana on Oct. 30. Blood received an offer from Missouri on Sept. 29 but didn't visit before announcing his commitment....
Columbia Missourian
Know the Enemy: Arkansas enters Friday's matchup riding high
Arkansas secured itself a bowl game by beating Ole Miss 42-27 on Saturday. Now, the Razorbacks stand in the way of Missouri’s quest for guaranteed bowl eligibilty. What should Tigers fans expect when Missouri and Arkansas go head-to-head at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium? On Sunday, the Columbia Missourian talked with Christina Long, Times Record UA beat writer, to find out.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri hosts Jefferson, Arkansas team coming off best game of season
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson made his first career start against Missouri, and even as a redshirt freshman, he was a problem. Jefferson threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns in Columbia back in 2020, almost defeating the Tigers in a 50-48 shootout. Now in his second full year as the Razorbacks’ full-time signal-caller, Missouri has just about had enough.
Columbia Missourian
After weeks of silence, Cooper makes noise for Missouri
Against Florida in Week 6, Mookie Cooper switched up the norm. The sophomore led Missouri receivers, marking the first game at the time Dominic Lovett wasn't the leader. Cooper reeled in four passes for 58 yards against the Gators. But following the bye week, the St. Louis product reeled in just one pass for 15 yards against Vanderbilt, going without a reception until Friday.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri men's basketball looks to go 7-0, faces Houston Christian
Missouri men’s basketball continues its 2022-23 season against Houston Christian. The Tigers take on the Huskies at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena, marking their seventh straight home game. The game will air on SEC Network.
Columbia Missourian
Room at the Inn, Turning Point to begin winter homeless services Monday
Two local centers will begin offering winter, overnight services for Columbia's homeless community starting Monday. Room at the Inn will offer an overnight shelter and Turning Point will have an overnight warming center. Both will run through April 2, according to a news release from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
Columbia Missourian
With pick six, Carnell making most of limited reps
Daylan Carnell had his best game of the season three days after his 20th birthday. It was a big week. Carnell’s PFF grade from the New Mexico State game — 95.2. Another important number: six. Carnell jumped a pass over the middle from Aggie quarterback Diego Pavia and took it all the way, solidifying Missouri’s blowout win with a pick six.
Columbia Missourian
Charity sale for Columbia Parks and Recreation Fund will include poster unveiling
Columbia Parks and Recreation is set to unveil a commemorative poster by a local artist Tuesday at Walt’s Bike Shop. The event will take place between 5:15 and 7 p.m. at the bicycle shop, 1217 Rogers St. Parks and Recreation planned to hold this event to kickstart an online donation campaign for its endowment fund, which will end Dec. 31.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri men's basketball cruises to big win over Coastal Carolina
Missouri men’s basketball’s defense flew around the court as Coastal Carolina tried pounding the ball inside early, but Noah Carter swatted the would-be floater out of bounds. Nick Honor chased the ensuing inbound pass and deflected it out of bounds again, before Missouri forced a shot clock violation to end an early Coastal possession.
Columbia Missourian
People from 'all walks of life' share a meal at 'Time to Give Thanks'
Charles Stephenson said he was full of joy as he looked upon the array of community members who gathered Thursday for a free Thanksgiving meal. Stephenson is the CEO of Powerhouse Community Development Corp., which hosted the 25th annual “A Time to Give Thanks” event at the Columbia Senior Activity Center. This is the second time the nonprofit has run this event, following the legacy of former City Council member Almeta Crayton that began in 1997.
Columbia Missourian
City schedules public meeting on Northland Drive traffic calming
Columbia Public Works Department has scheduled an interested parties meeting Dec. 1 to discuss proposals for slowing down traffic on Northland Drive. The open house meeting is set to take place between 6 and 7 p.m. in Conference Room 1A at City Hall, 701 E. Broadway. Representatives from the department have been asked to present design proposals to participating residents for review and comments, according to a news release from the city.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri wins the game, loses the rebound battle, but wins the war with improvement in the rebounding category
In an early sequence against Coastal Carolina (2-2), D’Andre Gholston battled his way for a tough offensive rebound in the paint before finding Kobe Brown underneath the basket for Missouri’s first points of the game. Gholston’s rebound was one of 11 offensive rebounds in the Tigers' 89-51 victory over Coastal Carolina, helping MU improve to 6-0 on the year Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.
Columbia Missourian
Cook’s big first half helps Tigers secure bowl eligibility
The realization hit Brady Cook like a ton of bricks during Missouri’s bye week as he reviewed game film from the first half of the 2022 season. As he watched every one of his throws back and reviewed each read throughout the Tigers mid-October break, he couldn’t help but think of how he continued to let his defense down.
