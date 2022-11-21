ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

Three dead in Spring Hill murder-suicide

Three people are dead in a murder-suicide in the Wellington section of Spring Hill, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook posting on Monday night, Nov. 21.
SPRING HILL, FL
Plans for Beckett Bridge replacement moving forward

TARPON SPRINGS — The official clock for replacing Tarpon Springs’ Beckett Bridge has started ticking. In a Nov. 15 presentation to city commissioners, Pinellas County officials laid out the timeline for building a new lifting bridge that spans Riverside Drive. County officials also provided an update on the...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
County Housing Authority seeks bids to rehab eight homes

BROOKSVILLE – The county’s Housing Authority is looking for bidders to rehabilitate eight single-family homes, the authority said in a press release on Monday, Nov. 21. This intent to bid and correlating projects are a part of the State Housing Initiative Partnership’s Housing Enhancement Loan Program. The...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
How to help this Thanksgiving in the Tampa Bay area

If you feel like you have a lot to be thankful for, one way to express that is to give back by volunteering or donating to food drives to help others on Thanksgiving. And there are still ways to help our neighbors in southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. All of...
TAMPA, FL
Lake Butler inmate charged in 2021 extortion, shooting

A prisoner at the Reception and Medical Center of the Florida Department of Corrections in Lake Butler faces several charges in Hernando County related to an October 2021 shooting incident. Jason Wells, 34, is serving a 10-year sentence on an unrelated case, but an investigation into an incident where shots...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Hernando News Briefs

SPRING HILL — Terlep Chiropractic will hold a community appreciation day on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to benefit Toys for Tots. All toy donations will be given to local families in need. This annual event will be held at the clinic’s location at 8466...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

