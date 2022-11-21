Read full article on original website
dailycoin.com
Is Green Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Possible?
Cryptocurrency mining is an incredibly energy-intensive process that jeopardizes governments’ capacity to minimize our reliance on climate-warming fossil fuels. The usage of the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism in crypto was recently under fire from climate activists. It is also being scrutinized massively in the media for the enormous amounts of electric power to solve complicated problems, validate transactions, and issue new currency.
Mother Jones
They Weren’t Rich But They Wanted to Invest. Then They Lost Everything on FTX.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In early November, Iqbal Kassam, a Vancouver-based 30-year-old, had decided to take a couple of days off. His marketing business was running smoothly and the crypto markets, which he had been actively following and investing in on the side, seemed to have cooled, requiring less of his day-to-day attention. So he and his wife decided to go on a quick vacation and visit his in-laws.
Futurism
Coinbase May Be in Real Serious Trouble Now
Coinbase, the second largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is really feeling the pressure following the collapse of rival exchange FTX. The company's shares hit astonishing lows this week, sliding a whopping nine percent on Monday alone. Major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ether have also tumbled, with the former hitting two-year lows this week.
astaga.com
BTC Worth $1 Mln, Predicts Cathie Wood
The worldwide crypto market is buying and selling below elevated promoting strain because of the current collapse of FTX. Bitcoin, the world’s largest crypto value is down by a heavy 65% on 12 months up to now (YTD) foundation. Nonetheless, Cathie Wooden, Ark Make investments founder remains to be bullish on the Bitcoin value prediction amid fixed collapse.
dailycoin.com
BAYC NFT Sells Gold Fur Ape for Almost $1 Million in Spite of Crypto Winter
The most successful NFT collection in the history of crypto, Bored Apes Yacht Club (BAYC), made waves on Thursday morning once again. This time, the Gold Fur Bored Ape #232 was sold for an elephantine amount of 800 Ethereum (ETH). At press time, this equals $959,760, which is the most...
dailycoin.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gifted in Millions by Top Japanese Exchange as Burn Rate Soars 249%
The Japanese guard dog-themed memecurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has finally come home, as Bitpoint announced the listing of the canine coin by the end of November 2022. Further on, the Japanese cryptocurrency exchange is preparing a welcome gift of 1,000,000 SHIB tokens for newly registered users. Moreover, according to the official announcement, the one million SHIB giveaway is one out of four campaigns that will run in celebration of the listing.
NEWSBTC
Crypto Market Loses $60B In Two Days As Bitcoin Price Plunges
The past few days in the Bitcoin and crypto market have had a forceful impact from the bears. The prices of most of the crypto assets have been tolling to the south beyond expectation. In addition, the entire market is experiencing a decline due to the collapse of the FTX exchange.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts End of BTC Bear Market – Here’s His Target
The crypto strategist who accurately called Bitcoin’s (BTC) bottom in 2018 is unveiling the price level that he thinks would mark the end of the bear market. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 214,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is “pretty bloody close to a bottom.”. “I still think...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Claims Adidas Froze Four Of His Bank Accounts Totalling $75M
Kanye West has claimed that his former business partners adidas have placed a whopping $75 million hold on four of his bank accounts. Speaking to celebrity gossip outlet X17, Ye explained why he’s running for president again in 2024. He said his decision had something to do with adidas allegedly going into his bank accounts and locking up all of his money.
dailycoin.com
Binance Pledges $2B for Crypto Recovery as More Projects Join
Binance will set aside $2 billion in Industry Recover Initiative. More projects have joined, including Aptos Labs and Jump Crypto. Binance will invest a total of $2 billion in its Industry Recovery Initiative, aimed at limiting contagion from the collapse of rival exchange FTX. "Yesterday, Binance allocated ANOTHER $1 billion...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called This Year’s Collapse Sets Price Targets for Ethereum, Cardano, Tron and Three Other Altcoins
The trader known for accurately predicting this year’s crypto market collapse is setting downward price targets for a slew of different altcoins in anticipation of another capitulatory event. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 673,000 Twitter followers that currently, every bump in crypto prices should be treated...
u.today
Ripple CTO Explains How Crypto Millionaires Will Be Made, Vitalik Buterin Says “Something Important” Will Happen Soon, XRP Is Closer to Beginning: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin: "Something important is about to happen" 231.4 billion SHIB dumped by top whales as burn rate spikes 506%. U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Ripple CTO thinks big damage to crypto billionaires could be done in coming months. Former U.S. congressional candidate...
dailycoin.com
Crypto Asset Manager Refiles Bitcoin Futures ETF
Bitwise has submitted a fresh application to launch a Bitcoin futures ETF. Its proposed fund would engage in Bitcoin futures contracts exclusively through a wholly-owned Cayman Islands subsidiary. ProShares introduced the first Bitcoin futures ETF in the U.S. last October. Bitwise, a leading cryptocurrency asset manager, has resubmitted paperwork to...
ihodl.com
Justin Sun to Buy FTX’s Assets
Tron founder Justin Sun is exploring the possibility of buying some of the assets of crypto exchange FTX, The Wall Street Journal has reported. According to the publication, he is open to negotiations with FTX representatives and some formats for a future deal have already been prepared. Ripple CEO Brad...
dailycoin.com
Metamask Owner ConsenSys Say They Collect Wallet Data, Users Outraged
ConsenSys’ Infura will now collect users’ IPs and wallet addresses;. Crypto users are outraged that Metamask is invading their privacy. Users are outraged after ConsenSys, a crucial infrastructure provider for the Ethereum blockchain, said they will collect data from Metamask users. ConsenSys was one of the key players...
dailycoin.com
FTX Executives, Sam Bankman-Fried, and His Parents Bought Bahamas Real Estate Worth Millions
FTX subsidiary FTX Property Holdings Ltd bought at least 19 luxurious properties in the Bahamas worth $121 million, according to Reuters. Former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, head of engineering Nishag Singh, FTX co-founder Gary Wang, and FTX Property Holdings president Ryan Salame are among FTX executives that bought the properties. Bankman-Fried’s...
dailycoin.com
4 Tips to Avoid an Awkward Thanksgiving as a Crypto Holder
Thanksgiving is a time for family and friends to get together and count their blessings. It’s also when our relatives ask us how our crypto portfolios have been doing since last year. Unfortunately, most crypto holders won’t have much to brag about this year. The markets have been hit...
dailycoin.com
Binance CEO Pledges $1 Billion in Crypto Relief, Suggests FTX Spread Rumors Against Rival
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) pledged $1 billion in relief funds for illiquid crypto firms. He also confirmed a bid for Voyager, dismissing rumors about regulatory concerns and suggested that these may have been spread by the now-bankrupt FTX. In an interview with Bloomberg, CZ confirmed earlier reports that Binance...
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Cryptocurrency markets recovered slightly on Nov 24, but altcoins like SHIB, ADA, MATIC, and XRP continue to face bearish pressure. Cryptocurrency investors remain nervous about the increasing impact of FTX’s collapse on other blockchains and crypto firms. As a result, the market is unlikely...
dailycoin.com
‘Digital Silver’ Litecoin (LTC) Jumps 25% in a Day
Crypto markets are rallying today as traders reassess the risks of crypto asset management firm Genesis going under. Bitcoin (BTC) posted a 5% gain in the last 24 hours and traded above $16,000 after hitting its two-year low yesterday. However, the rally does not mean that traders are ready to...
