Black Friday may have evolved into a full-on frenzy that now includes weeks of deals on everything from TVs to T-shirts, but this year, you can remember the spirit of Small Business Saturday and support your local community while spending your hard-earned cash. Whether you want to stock up on local favorites or knock out your holiday shopping list, Phoenix businesses have plenty of offerings to check out—from hard-to-find albums at your local record store to calming CBD products made right here in Arizona.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO