Grade A Used 800 Liter Container
Cornerstone Stainless Containers currently has a limited inventory of used, aseptic, 1.0 bar containers that are being sold for $1,750 each!!. Check out our recent email for a Tanksgiving special we have running right now thru December 9th, 2022. These particular tanks are were produced back in the 2010’s and...
Costco Announces Opening of New Store
Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: SacBee, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
multihousingnews.com
Greystone Affiliate Arranges $154M for Affordable Housing
The construction financing will be used for a suburban Sacramento community. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P., a Greystone affiliate, has provided $153.6 million in tax-exempt and taxable construction loans for a new apartment community in Elk Grove, a Sacramento, Calif. suburb. The 387-unit affordable housing community, Poppy Grove Development, will be situated at the southeast corner of Bruceville and Poppy Ridge roads in Sacramento County.
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom's food Bank feeds 400 plus for Thanksgiving
Folsom residents in need received a helping hand Monday to ensure they have a hearty Thanksgiving meal on their tables, thanks to the Twin Lakes Food Bank, and its generous sponsors and donors to provide for those who otherwise might go without a holiday meal. Late Monday morning, the local...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Drivers beware – fall rut is here for deers
California Deer Association, El Dorado County Chapter. It’s that time of year again when bucks begin the chase portion of the annual deer rut. At this time of year larger bucks that are often primarily nocturnal become active. The bucks will remain active throughout the day and night in pursuit of the next doe that is in season to breed.
Stockton gas station owner offers cheap gas as a thanks to his community
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton gas station is lowering their gas prices ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend as a way to say “thank you” to their customers. Ernie’s Deli and Gasoline dropped their prices by 70 cents to $3.99 a gallon for unleaded gasoline for customers paying cash. Prices for premium and diesel […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Shopping is easy throughout Roseville
With the holiday season close at hand, holiday shopping comes along with it. Residents can support their local small businesses by starting their holiday shopping this weekend on Small Business Saturday. All Roseville neighborhoods are within reach of easy shopping, whether it’s at the Galleria/Fountains area or in any of...
Saint Laurent to expand space at Roseville Galleria
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The luxury brand Yves Saint Laurent is looking to expand its space at the Westfield Galleria mall in Roseville. “We’re thrilled that Saint Laurent is expanding the size of their store and look forward to seeing the new collections they will be able to offer customers in the larger space," said Jennifer Crowley, the marketing director at Westfield Galleria mall in Roseville, in a statement.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Former Mukilteo City Councilwoman elected to office in California
FOLSOM, Calif., November 22, 2022—Former Mukilteo resident and city councilwoman, Anna Rohrbough wins public office in Folsom, a city of 80,000 in Sacramento County, California. According to the latest results on the County’s website, Rohrbough (52%) leads her incumbent opponent, Kerri Howell (47%), by 273 votes to be the...
elkgrovetribune.com
Public Gets First Look at Conceptual Renderings of Proposed Elk Grove Zoo
A sneak peek at the proposed zoo was revealed by the Sacramento Zoological Society and City of Elk Grove on November 16 at District 56. Now through January 13, 2023 community members can give feedback on how a new zoo would affect their neighborhood. Input from the the community will...
KCRA.com
Businesses worried about decline in revenue, Sacramento County leaders say they're working to help homeless
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Baking goods since 2017 on Arden Way and Fulton Avenue, Estelle's Bakery & Patisserie is satisfying palates in Sacramento. As cooking and baking take place in the kitchen, the business has slowly started declining. Halie Cloud, manager of the Arden Way establishment, says that for the...
Tarbiya Institution prepares and delivers hundreds of meals to refugees and local shelters for Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Tarbiya Institution in Roseville is giving back to its community by volunteering numerous hours and delivering meals to their doorsteps. On Thanksgiving day, more than 30 volunteers prepared about 400 meals for two local shelters and refugee families in Sacramento. "You helping with the community,"...
The Daily 11-22-22 This burger joint is the tastiest stop on the drive to Tahoe
In 1991, Bill Taylor opened Willie’s Burgers in Sacramento, a small burger joint known for its big flavor that makes for a perfect meal stop where Interstate 80 connects to Highway 50. Now in its second generation as a family-run business, Willie’s has truly earned its place as an anchor in Sacramento. But burgers aren't the only draw. • 21-year-old vodka distiller to close Bay Area tasting room
'You never know what may be bait' | Citrus Heights police deploy BAIT program ahead of holidays
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Citrus Heights Police Department has deployed a "BAIT" operation within the city to deter potential illegal activities and theft during the holiday season. A BAIT operation works by officers placing high-value and monitored items in vehicles to act as bait to potential thieves or...
KCRA.com
Thousands participate in Sacramento's famous Thanksgiving Day run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 29th annualRun to Feed The Hungry happened Thanksgiving morning near the campus of Sacramento State University. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, officials with the event said 29,222 people had registered for the 5K and 10K run/walk. | SHOW US | Submit your photos from Run...
rosevilletoday.com
Former Roseville business owner sentenced to lengthy prison sentence for fraud scheme
Roseville, Calif. – On Nov. 21, 2022, the Honorable St. Evans sentenced Robert Barnack, age 67, to eight years and eight months in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for his $2 million embezzlement scheme. Barnack served as the investment advisor for a local small, family-owned agriculture business,...
Four rescued from roller coaster at Northern California Scandia
The girls were given "treats and tickets to return to the amusement center later" as compensation for their hour stuck on the ride.
Rocklin police join California Highway Patrol Organized Retail Crime Task Force
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Rocklin police are joining neighboring cities like Elk Grove and Sacramento in launching a renewed effort to fight organized retail theft this holiday season. They're teaming up with California Highway Patrol's Organized Retail Crime Task Force to identify and arrest shoplifters. The initiative comes after Gov....
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Latest on Virginia Walmart shooting, wrongful death lawsuit against Sac PD, Kevin Kiley captures house seat
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Republican gaining ground in Sacramento-area Assembly race. Will the seat flip red?
A Republican newcomer has overtaken an incumbent Democratic Assemblyman in the race to represent the Sacramento suburbs, potentially flipping a longtime blue seat red. GOP candidate Josh Hoover on Tuesday took a 1,568-vote lead over Democratic Assemblyman Ken Cooley in the Assembly District 7 election, according to the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters Office.
