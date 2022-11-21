ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
probrewer.com

Grade A Used 800 Liter Container

Cornerstone Stainless Containers currently has a limited inventory of used, aseptic, 1.0 bar containers that are being sold for $1,750 each!!. Check out our recent email for a Tanksgiving special we have running right now thru December 9th, 2022. These particular tanks are were produced back in the 2010’s and...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco Announces Opening of New Store

Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: SacBee, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ROSEVILLE, CA
multihousingnews.com

Greystone Affiliate Arranges $154M for Affordable Housing

The construction financing will be used for a suburban Sacramento community. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P., a Greystone affiliate, has provided $153.6 million in tax-exempt and taxable construction loans for a new apartment community in Elk Grove, a Sacramento, Calif. suburb. The 387-unit affordable housing community, Poppy Grove Development, will be situated at the southeast corner of Bruceville and Poppy Ridge roads in Sacramento County.
ELK GROVE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom's food Bank feeds 400 plus for Thanksgiving

Folsom residents in need received a helping hand Monday to ensure they have a hearty Thanksgiving meal on their tables, thanks to the Twin Lakes Food Bank, and its generous sponsors and donors to provide for those who otherwise might go without a holiday meal. Late Monday morning, the local...
FOLSOM, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Drivers beware – fall rut is here for deers

California Deer Association, El Dorado County Chapter. It’s that time of year again when bucks begin the chase portion of the annual deer rut. At this time of year larger bucks that are often primarily nocturnal become active. The bucks will remain active throughout the day and night in pursuit of the next doe that is in season to breed.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Stockton gas station owner offers cheap gas as a thanks to his community

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton gas station is lowering their gas prices ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend as a way to say “thank you” to their customers. Ernie’s Deli and Gasoline dropped their prices by 70 cents to $3.99 a gallon for unleaded gasoline for customers paying cash. Prices for premium and diesel […]
STOCKTON, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Shopping is easy throughout Roseville

With the holiday season close at hand, holiday shopping comes along with it. Residents can support their local small businesses by starting their holiday shopping this weekend on Small Business Saturday. All Roseville neighborhoods are within reach of easy shopping, whether it’s at the Galleria/Fountains area or in any of...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Saint Laurent to expand space at Roseville Galleria

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The luxury brand Yves Saint Laurent is looking to expand its space at the Westfield Galleria mall in Roseville. “We’re thrilled that Saint Laurent is expanding the size of their store and look forward to seeing the new collections they will be able to offer customers in the larger space," said Jennifer Crowley, the marketing director at Westfield Galleria mall in Roseville, in a statement.
ROSEVILLE, CA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Former Mukilteo City Councilwoman elected to office in California

FOLSOM, Calif., November 22, 2022—Former Mukilteo resident and city councilwoman, Anna Rohrbough wins public office in Folsom, a city of 80,000 in Sacramento County, California. According to the latest results on the County’s website, Rohrbough (52%) leads her incumbent opponent, Kerri Howell (47%), by 273 votes to be the...
MUKILTEO, WA
SFGate

The Daily 11-22-22 This burger joint is the tastiest stop on the drive to Tahoe

In 1991, Bill Taylor opened Willie’s Burgers in Sacramento, a small burger joint known for its big flavor that makes for a perfect meal stop where Interstate 80 connects to Highway 50. Now in its second generation as a family-run business, Willie’s has truly earned its place as an anchor in Sacramento. But burgers aren't the only draw. • 21-year-old vodka distiller to close Bay Area tasting room 
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Thousands participate in Sacramento's famous Thanksgiving Day run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 29th annualRun to Feed The Hungry happened Thanksgiving morning near the campus of Sacramento State University. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, officials with the event said 29,222 people had registered for the 5K and 10K run/walk. | SHOW US | Submit your photos from Run...
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Republican gaining ground in Sacramento-area Assembly race. Will the seat flip red?

A Republican newcomer has overtaken an incumbent Democratic Assemblyman in the race to represent the Sacramento suburbs, potentially flipping a longtime blue seat red. GOP candidate Josh Hoover on Tuesday took a 1,568-vote lead over Democratic Assemblyman Ken Cooley in the Assembly District 7 election, according to the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters Office.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy