ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The luxury brand Yves Saint Laurent is looking to expand its space at the Westfield Galleria mall in Roseville. “We’re thrilled that Saint Laurent is expanding the size of their store and look forward to seeing the new collections they will be able to offer customers in the larger space," said Jennifer Crowley, the marketing director at Westfield Galleria mall in Roseville, in a statement.

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO