NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
1 Stock-Split Stock Down 21% You'll Wish You Had Bought on the Dip
Palo Alto stock is holding up far better than the shares of most other tech companies. The company just increased its revenue and earnings guidance for fiscal 2023 on the back of a very strong Q1. Of the 41 analysts tracked by "The Wall Street Journal," not a single one...
ValueWalk
5 Stocks To Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
Dividend stocks are known for stability in volatile markets and the opportunity for reliable income. Monthly dividend stocks increase the frequency of cash distributions which is particularly appealing to retirees on a budget. Investors should prioritize the reliability of the dividend over a high yield. Because of their business models,...
NASDAQ
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
NASDAQ
10 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Now
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may be one of the most powerful companies in the world, but that hasn't stopped it from getting swept up in the market sell-off this year. Shares of the Google parent are down 33% year to date as fears of a recession, rising interest rates,...
NASDAQ
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Nasdaq Bear Market
Hedge-fund billionaire Ron Baron now has 15% of his portfolio in Tesla stock. Billionaire fund manager Philippe Laffont tripled his stake in PayPal during the third quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Incredibly Still Make Up 75% of Warren Buffett’s Portfolio
Warren Buffet's buy-and-hold-forever strategy has paid off for him and for long-term investors in Berkshire Hathaway. Here are the top five holdings in his portfolio.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
msn.com
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
Stocks End Lower on Wall Street as Tech Weighs Down Nasdaq
"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaStocks closed lower on Wall Street Monday, as a slide in technology companies offset gains elsewhere in the market.The S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped 1.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average held up better, ending down just 0.1%The Dow benefited from a 6.3% gain in Disney, which soared following news late Sunday that the entertainment giant had replaced CEO Bob Chapek with his predecessor, Bob Iger.Tesla tumbled 6.8% for the biggest drop among S&P 500 stocks and briefly slumped to an intraday low of $167.54, the lowest point in two...
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Costamare Inc. (CMRE) a Buy Now?
Costamare (CMRE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -0.6%, compared to the...
NASDAQ
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
NASDAQ
Zuora (ZUO) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
A downtrend has been apparent in Zuora (ZUO) lately. While the stock has lost 10.5% over the past week, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
NASDAQ
Here's Why FLEX Seems a Good Stock to Add to Your Portfolio
Amid the ongoing volatility, investors may consider adding Flex Ltd FLEX stock to their investment portfolio to benefit from its solid fundamentals and growth prospects. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Benzinga
Tesla, Amazon, Polestar, Nordstrom, Autodesk: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Tuesday after investor focus shifted toward upbeat earnings reports and the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve going easy on rate hikes in the future. Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said on Monday that she thinks the central bank can...
Dogs of the Dow 2023: 5 Dividend Stocks to Watch
The 2023 lineup of Dogs seems to face thornier problems than in years past. Here are five names to watch for those who adhere to this decades-old income-and-value strategy.
NASDAQ
Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/24/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. VALUE LINE, INC. (VALU) is a small-cap growth stock in the Printing & Publishing industry....
NASDAQ
Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows
This year, a harsh economic backdrop sent the Nasdaq Composite into a bear market, with the index down 30.6% from its high. Bear markets can be challenging for investors, but they're a normal part of functioning markets. Tech growth stocks, in particular, have been battered, with many down 70% or more and trading near their 52-week lows.
