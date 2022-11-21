Read full article on original website
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
$500 Stimulus Check For Residents: Deadline Approaching FastC. HeslopChicago, IL
'Blackout Wednesday' 2022: Here's where to get discounted rides on 'Drinksgiving'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
Neighborhood pride competes with gentrification fears for residents coping with Obama Center traffic woes in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood
CHICAGO — When the road construction around the coming Obama Presidential Center kicked into a new phase last month, South Shore resident Jane Carson said she took the longer bus rides home in stride because she knew it was for the greater good: a grand community space dedicated to the nation’s first African American president and first lady.
City breaks ground on South Chicago revamped streets project
“This plan will transform South Chicago’s historic commercial avenue by making several pedestrian oriented aesthetic and traffic safety improvements including street resurfacing, curb extensions, raised bike lanes and more,” said Mayor Lightfoot.
nadignewspapers.com
Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them
A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
Austin Weekly News
Work on Austin’s ‘Soul City Corridor’ begins
City officials broke ground last week on Chicago Avenue to kick off construction of two projects funded by Invest South/West: Austin’s “Soul City Corridor” and Austin United Alliance‘s development of the former Laramie State Bank building. Soul City Corridor, a project led by the city’s Department...
uptownupdate.com
Sale of Weiss Hospital Approved, Transition Expected to Begin on December 2nd
It was announced today that Resilience Healthcare and Ramco Healthcare Holdings, LLC has reached an agreement to purchase Weiss Memorial Hospital from Pipeline Health System, LLC, with the effective date of the first phase projected to be December 2nd. In a process that was slowed by community fears of Weiss...
Jackson Park Advisory Council board stepping back, new leadership elected
Citing a year of increasingly contentious meetings and polarization in the organization, almost all members of the Jackson Park Advisory Council’s (JPAC) board did not run for reelection to another term. The news that the organization’s president since 2010, Louise McCurry, along with its secretary and treasurer would not...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Monica M. Eason, 42, is second person fatally struck on 3-block stretch of Pulaski in 4 months
On August 2 of this year, Lawrence Ware, 52, was killed while crossing the street in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue in West Garfield Park when a hit-and-run driver struck him, and another motorist ran him over. Tragically, Monica M. Eason, 42, was killed in a similar manner...
Meet the people who light up Chicago's skyline with messages on the Blue Cross Blue Shield building
When you see the message in Chicago's skyline, know there are a team of folks working to add meaning to our celebrations and to a variety of issues.
DuSable Museum Center raises more than $350,000 at annual gala
In late October, The DuSable Museum of Black History and Education Center hosted its first Gala since the onset of the pandemic. The Wings of Celebration Gala attracted hundreds of guests to Chicago’s historic South Side raising more than $350,000 to support The DuSable’s education programs, including community education, youth education, summer and afterschool programs, and educational advocacy for history and arts and culture curriculum.
When is the Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade? What to Know About This Year's Event
Although the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City draws most of the nation's attention, balloons will hit the skies on Thanksgiving morning in downtown Chicago as well for the city's own Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year's parade will begin on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24 at 8:45 a.m. at...
oakpark.com
Oak Park is sending mixed messages
The village of Oak Park is sending mixed messages about its commitment to lower emissions, as stated in Climate Ready Oak Park. By raising parking fees and limiting free parking at the village parking garages, with the goal of eliminating free parking, it is dis-incentivizing residents who live in older apartment and condo buildings to follow the Climate Ready guidelines.
rejournals.com
Trouble in the suburbs: Office vacancy climbing higher
While office leasing downtown is slowly but surely regaining traction, leasing activity in the suburbs is a different story. Just months ago, a rise in in-person employees fueled the hope of landlords, but now they’re faced with a second wave of uncertainty, as vacancy climbs even higher than the start of the pandemic.
2 women found dead after house fire on Chicago’s South Side
CHICAGO — Two women are dead after a house fire Tuesday in West Englewood, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The fire was reported in the 7200 block of South Wolcott Avenue, according to the fire department. This is on the city’s South Side. In a tweet, the fire department said two women were found […]
oakpark.com
Deborah’s Place gives Anita the key to housing
Like Anita, some women who experience homelessness have been in abusive relationships. After years of living in an unsafe and unstable environment, she was evicted. She had nowhere to go and no one to turn to for help. All she had were a few personal possessions and her car. For...
Mattie Butler, Woodlawn housing advocate, dies at 79
Mattie Carrey Butler, who helped found the Woodlawn East Community and Neighbors (WECAN) organization after a 1980 fire killed 13 children in the neighborhood, died on Nov. 3. She was 79. WECAN has worked over four decades to revitalize and rebuild low- and moderate-income areas in the city through job...
Illinois is home to one of the Best Regional Theatres in the US
Broadway in New York City isn't the only place to see world-class theatre. Across the United States, there are many terrific regional theatres, and one of the best is right here in the Land of Lincoln. If you love going to the theatre I would argue that you should live...
fox32chicago.com
2 men wounded in Chicago shooting on Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Brainerd Thursday afternoon. At about 4:44 p.m., two men were in the 9000 block of South Racine when they were struck by gunfire. A 27-year-old man and 31-year-old man were both struck in the body, and transported to area hospitals in good condition.
What Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving in the Chicago Area?
Thinking of dining out for Thanksgiving? From fast-food chains to fine-dining restaurants, you'll certainly have plenty of options to pick from. While a handful of restaurants will operate on the holiday, their hours may vary by location. Be sure to check before visiting. Here's a list of restaurant chains that...
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead, firefighter injured in fire at Logan Square home
CHICAGO - A man died and a firefighter was injured in a blaze at a residence in the Logan Square neighborhood Tuesday morning. The two-alarm fire broke out around 5:46 a.m. in the rear of a 2.5-story building at 1813 N. Sawyer Ave. Hoarding conditions hampered firefighters' search of the...
Man fatally shot in the head while in vehicle on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed after being shot in the head on Chicago's South Side Thursday. At about 7:54 p.m., a 25-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 8000 block of South Vernon when he was struck in the head by gunfire, police said. He was transported to...
