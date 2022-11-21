ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Greater Milwaukee Today

Neighborhood pride competes with gentrification fears for residents coping with Obama Center traffic woes in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood

CHICAGO — When the road construction around the coming Obama Presidential Center kicked into a new phase last month, South Shore resident Jane Carson said she took the longer bus rides home in stride because she knew it was for the greater good: a grand community space dedicated to the nation’s first African American president and first lady.
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them

A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Work on Austin’s ‘Soul City Corridor’ begins

City officials broke ground last week on Chicago Avenue to kick off construction of two projects funded by Invest South/West: Austin’s “Soul City Corridor” and Austin United Alliance‘s development of the former Laramie State Bank building. Soul City Corridor, a project led by the city’s Department...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

DuSable Museum Center raises more than $350,000 at annual gala

In late October, The DuSable Museum of Black History and Education Center hosted its first Gala since the onset of the pandemic. The Wings of Celebration Gala attracted hundreds of guests to Chicago’s historic South Side raising more than $350,000 to support The DuSable’s education programs, including community education, youth education, summer and afterschool programs, and educational advocacy for history and arts and culture curriculum.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park is sending mixed messages

The village of Oak Park is sending mixed messages about its commitment to lower emissions, as stated in Climate Ready Oak Park. By raising parking fees and limiting free parking at the village parking garages, with the goal of eliminating free parking, it is dis-incentivizing residents who live in older apartment and condo buildings to follow the Climate Ready guidelines.
OAK PARK, IL
rejournals.com

Trouble in the suburbs: Office vacancy climbing higher

While office leasing downtown is slowly but surely regaining traction, leasing activity in the suburbs is a different story. Just months ago, a rise in in-person employees fueled the hope of landlords, but now they’re faced with a second wave of uncertainty, as vacancy climbs even higher than the start of the pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 women found dead after house fire on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO — Two women are dead after a house fire Tuesday in West Englewood, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The fire was reported in the 7200 block of South Wolcott Avenue, according to the fire department. This is on the city’s South Side. In a tweet, the fire department said two women were found […]
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Deborah’s Place gives Anita the key to housing

Like Anita, some women who experience homelessness have been in abusive relationships. After years of living in an unsafe and unstable environment, she was evicted. She had nowhere to go and no one to turn to for help. All she had were a few personal possessions and her car. For...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Mattie Butler, Woodlawn housing advocate, dies at 79

Mattie Carrey Butler, who helped found the Woodlawn East Community and Neighbors (WECAN) organization after a 1980 fire killed 13 children in the neighborhood, died on Nov. 3. She was 79. WECAN has worked over four decades to revitalize and rebuild low- and moderate-income areas in the city through job...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men wounded in Chicago shooting on Thanksgiving

CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Brainerd Thursday afternoon. At about 4:44 p.m., two men were in the 9000 block of South Racine when they were struck by gunfire. A 27-year-old man and 31-year-old man were both struck in the body, and transported to area hospitals in good condition.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving in the Chicago Area?

Thinking of dining out for Thanksgiving? From fast-food chains to fine-dining restaurants, you'll certainly have plenty of options to pick from. While a handful of restaurants will operate on the holiday, their hours may vary by location. Be sure to check before visiting. Here's a list of restaurant chains that...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found dead, firefighter injured in fire at Logan Square home

CHICAGO - A man died and a firefighter was injured in a blaze at a residence in the Logan Square neighborhood Tuesday morning. The two-alarm fire broke out around 5:46 a.m. in the rear of a 2.5-story building at 1813 N. Sawyer Ave. Hoarding conditions hampered firefighters' search of the...
CHICAGO, IL
