Hyde Park Herald

‘King Roger’ rules at Chicago Opera Theater

In 1924, Polish composer Karol Szymanowski completed what many consider to be his magnum opus. Ninety-eight years later, “King Roger,” a compact opera sprawling with big ideas, made its local debut last week with two performances produced by the Chicago Opera Theater. Szymanowski was born in 1882, the...
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Youth Symphony to host virtual fundraiser Wednesday

The Hyde Park Youth Symphony is hosting an online fundraiser showcasing the work of their students and faculty on Wednesday evening, Nov. 16. The 60-year-old symphony is made up of dozens of middle and high school wind, brass, percussion and string students. Donations to the symphony's fundraiser will go towards programming and covering students' tuition costs.
Hyde Park Herald

JPAC elections taking place on Tuesday

The Jackson Park Advisory Council (JPAC) annual meeting for the election of officers will take place Tuesday evening, Nov. 22 at the South Shore Cultural Center. Positions to be voted on include JPAC president, vice president, secretary and treasurer. Nominations will be taken from the floor, and each nominee will have up to two minutes to speak. The meeting begins at 7:00 p.m.
Hyde Park Herald

Commissioner Lowry: Cook County budget leaves 'no one left behind'

I’m excited about the FY2023 Cook County budget with no new taxes, no tax hikes and no one left behind. This week, the Board of Commissioners have approved one of the most efficient, productive, and equitable budgets in recent memory! I’m very grateful to my colleagues for working together to bolster public resources in Cook County in a timely manner. This year’s $18.2 million projected gap is the smallest since Board President Toni Preckwinkle took office in 2010.
Hyde Park Herald

Hairston among 25 alderpersons who missed council meetings for 'Bring Chicago Home' ordinance

Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) missed two City Council meetings on Monday, Nov. 15, that were intended to move forward an ordinance addressing the city’s homelessness crisis. The "Bring Chicago Home" ordinance, which was introduced in 2018, would impose real estate transfer taxes on properties worth $1 million or more to pay for more city services for people without housing. A proposal to pose the ordinance to Chicago voters as a referendum in the 2023 municipal elections was being considered at Monday’s meetings, but because both failed to reach a quorum of alderpersons present, the matter was tabled.
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Stories: The Norway Building

In the northeast corner of Jackson Park, an Illinois State Historical Society marker dedicated to the Norway Building tells the story of long memories and national pride. Constructed for the World's Columbian Exposition of 1893, the Norway building offered its namesake country a means of promoting their culture and rich history in the U.S. For many newly-arrived Norwegian immigrants, the Jackson Park building also stood as a testament to their belonging in America.
Hyde Park Herald

Obama Presidential Center construction resumes after noose found on site

Construction workers were back at work building the Obama Presidential Center six days after they discovered a noose at the job site. In a Nov. 16 statement, the Lakeside Alliance consortium of companies building the OPC said all staff and on-site workers had participated in anti-bias training, that additional safety and security measures have been implemented and that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Hyde Park Herald

Lyric introduces two operas to its vast repertoire

Within a few days of each other, Lyric Opera of Chicago has introduced two new opera productions — a historical tragedy and a comic romp — which have one important thing in common: both are marvelously cast with the principal singers offering sensational performances. Verdi’s “Don Carlos” and Rossini’s “Le Comte Ory” both sizzle with glorious music coming from both stage and pit.
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Herald

