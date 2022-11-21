Read full article on original website
Jackson Park Advisory Council board stepping back, new leadership elected
Citing a year of increasingly contentious meetings and polarization in the organization, almost all members of the Jackson Park Advisory Council’s (JPAC) board did not run for reelection to another term. The news that the organization’s president since 2010, Louise McCurry, along with its secretary and treasurer would not...
U. of C. to demolish last buildings in path of Cancer Center expansion
A lone island of residential buildings surrounded by the University of Chicago Medical Center is slated for demolition as the university moves forward with construction on its cancer center. The buildings, a small greystone two-unit and two larger brick apartments, are located at 5627-37 S. Maryland Ave. They’re the last...
‘King Roger’ rules at Chicago Opera Theater
In 1924, Polish composer Karol Szymanowski completed what many consider to be his magnum opus. Ninety-eight years later, “King Roger,” a compact opera sprawling with big ideas, made its local debut last week with two performances produced by the Chicago Opera Theater. Szymanowski was born in 1882, the...
Brave Space Alliance says former CEO misappropriated nonprofit's funds
The Brave Space Alliance Board of Directors has sent an independent accountant's report to the state attorney general alleging former CEO LaSaia Wade of inappropriate spending, to unknown bank accounts alongside other questionable expenditures. The board reports that its law firm and accountant investigated the misappropriations and other alleged workplace...
Hyde Park Youth Symphony to host virtual fundraiser Wednesday
The Hyde Park Youth Symphony is hosting an online fundraiser showcasing the work of their students and faculty on Wednesday evening, Nov. 16. The 60-year-old symphony is made up of dozens of middle and high school wind, brass, percussion and string students. Donations to the symphony's fundraiser will go towards programming and covering students' tuition costs.
JPAC elections taking place on Tuesday
The Jackson Park Advisory Council (JPAC) annual meeting for the election of officers will take place Tuesday evening, Nov. 22 at the South Shore Cultural Center. Positions to be voted on include JPAC president, vice president, secretary and treasurer. Nominations will be taken from the floor, and each nominee will have up to two minutes to speak. The meeting begins at 7:00 p.m.
CTA Holiday Train to run Green Line this weekend, Holiday Bus visiting Hyde Park next month
The aggressively festive CTA Holiday Train and Bus schedules have come out for the season. The train will run on the Green Line on Nov. 25, 26 and 29, and the bus will come through on two routes, the 28 Stony Island on Dec. 21 and the J14 Jeffery Jump on Dec. 23.
Patrons organize fundraiser for out-of-work Piccolo Mondo staff
Longtime patrons of Piccolo Mondo, the Italian eatery and Argentinian bakery closing at the end of this month, have launched a crowdfunding campaign to support the restaurant’s soon-to-be unemployed staff. Piccolo Mondo, 1642 E 56th St., is closing its doors after almost four decades following owner Norberto Nas’ retirement,...
Commissioner Lowry: Cook County budget leaves 'no one left behind'
I’m excited about the FY2023 Cook County budget with no new taxes, no tax hikes and no one left behind. This week, the Board of Commissioners have approved one of the most efficient, productive, and equitable budgets in recent memory! I’m very grateful to my colleagues for working together to bolster public resources in Cook County in a timely manner. This year’s $18.2 million projected gap is the smallest since Board President Toni Preckwinkle took office in 2010.
Hairston among 25 alderpersons who missed council meetings for 'Bring Chicago Home' ordinance
Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) missed two City Council meetings on Monday, Nov. 15, that were intended to move forward an ordinance addressing the city’s homelessness crisis. The "Bring Chicago Home" ordinance, which was introduced in 2018, would impose real estate transfer taxes on properties worth $1 million or more to pay for more city services for people without housing. A proposal to pose the ordinance to Chicago voters as a referendum in the 2023 municipal elections was being considered at Monday’s meetings, but because both failed to reach a quorum of alderpersons present, the matter was tabled.
Kenwood Academy's partnership with Argonne prompts visit with secretary of energy
Kenwood Academy students met with U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm earlier this month, a visit prompted by how many of its students are involved with Argonne National Laboratory's programming for local high schoolers. Karen Calloway began working with Argonne when she became the Kenwood principal five years ago. "We have...
Department of Public Health suspends Seoul Taco’s license; restaurant plans to reopen
The Chicago Department of Public Health closed Seoul Taco, 1321 E. 57th St., on Nov. 14 for the restaurant's continued noncompliance in controlling its infestation with mice. A recent inspection found 140 droppings in the restaurant. Reached for comment, Manager Jamie Johnson said they were also instructed to fix the...
Mayoral candidate Kam Buckner favors preserving Promontory Point limestone, would create city Environment Department
State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th) has released a list of environmental goals for his mayoral administration should voters elect him next year, with a focus on environmental justice, sustainability and collaborative work and financing with the state and federal governments. "Chicago has a real chance to get this right, to...
Hyde Park Stories: The Norway Building
In the northeast corner of Jackson Park, an Illinois State Historical Society marker dedicated to the Norway Building tells the story of long memories and national pride. Constructed for the World's Columbian Exposition of 1893, the Norway building offered its namesake country a means of promoting their culture and rich history in the U.S. For many newly-arrived Norwegian immigrants, the Jackson Park building also stood as a testament to their belonging in America.
Chicago Shakespeare's ‘Measure for Measure’ moves Shakespeare to 1950s Cuba
Director Henry Godinez's production of “Measure for Measure” at Chicago Shakespeare Theater moves Shakespeare's so-called problem play from Vienna to Havana, but aside from the new frame, it's fairly straightforward — albeit trimmed to a runtime of about 100 minutes. The evening (pre-show and show) opens with...
Obama Presidential Center construction resumes after noose found on site
Construction workers were back at work building the Obama Presidential Center six days after they discovered a noose at the job site. In a Nov. 16 statement, the Lakeside Alliance consortium of companies building the OPC said all staff and on-site workers had participated in anti-bias training, that additional safety and security measures have been implemented and that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Lyric introduces two operas to its vast repertoire
Within a few days of each other, Lyric Opera of Chicago has introduced two new opera productions — a historical tragedy and a comic romp — which have one important thing in common: both are marvelously cast with the principal singers offering sensational performances. Verdi’s “Don Carlos” and Rossini’s “Le Comte Ory” both sizzle with glorious music coming from both stage and pit.
5th, 7th and 10th Ward precincts endorse ‘Save Jackson Park’ referendum
On Nov. 8, seven precincts across the 5th, 7th and 10th wards all voted overwhelmingly in favor of an advisory referendum to stop cutting down trees in Jackson Park and prohibit cutting any at the South Shore Nature Sanctuary. The "Save Jackson Park" advisory referendum, which reads: "Shall the City...
Public Safety Committee rejects Anjanette Young Ordinance local alderwomen sponsored
The City Council Committee on Public Safety has voted down the Anjanette Young Ordinance, which would have codified bans on no-knock warrants and other sweeping changes to the Chicago Police Department’s search and raid policies. The committee voted 4-10 to reject the ordinance in a Nov. 10 hearing, despite...
Midterm Hyde Park-Kenwood voter turnout drops 21% from 2018, to 53.58%
Just over half of Hyde Park-Kenwood registered voters went to the polls in this year’s midterm elections. Though the certified election results are coming later this month, the local voter turnout as of Thursday, Nov. 10 is 53.58% — far less than the 2018 midterm rate, 74.19%, or the rate in the 2020 general election, 88.19%.
