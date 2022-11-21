ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Messiest ’90 Day Fiance’ Splits Over the Years: From Juliana and Michael to Darcey and Jesse

By Katherine Schaffstall
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N88EN_0jJJioxa00

Not always lucky in love! While many of the couples featured on 90 Day Fiancé have found their happily ever after, others have had a hard time making their love last.

One pair that failed to make things work was Juliana Custodio and Michael Jessen. After making their debut on season 7, fans quickly expressed skepticism when it was revealed that they had a 19-year age gap.

The former TLC stars, who met while attending a yacht party in Croatia, defended their nearly two-decade age gap at the time of their romance. “People are welcome to think, feel what they want to. We’re together, we love each other, it’s very much real,” Michael said of his relationship to E! News in November 2019.

Juliana proved their age gap didn’t bother her either, and she integrated into Michael’s world. The model even earned the praise of Michael’s ex-wife, Sarah Naso, and his two young children Max and Cece.

When the couple returned for the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined in May 2020, they isolated with Michael’s ex-wife and her new husband, Sean Naso. The situation put a strain on their relationship, with Michael later calling their romance a “COVID-19 casualty” when he announced their split after nearly two years of marriage in October 2021.

“A quick break from my social media break to say …. #HappyAnniversary @julianacustodiooo, Today is only our second wedding anniversary and, sadly, our last,” the Connecticut native wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am happy that you have moved on and have quickly found someone new. I hope that you will have lasting love and happiness and achieve every dream that you set out upon. If anyone can do it, it is you, and I will always be rooting for you. I will remain with you in the wonderful memories that we shared together. My heart is broken.”

Juliana then fired back by refuting his claim that the pandemic was one of the reasons behind their split. “We all know that there are more than that,” the Brazil native wrote in her own response later that day.

“As everyone, we went through a hard time financially, but it was not a problem for me to help you, the kids, ex-wife and her husband financially because I was the only one working at the time, but we all know how the situation wears out,” she continued, referencing that their house had been in threat of foreclosure. “I wasn’t part of the family anymore, I was feeling like a maid. It was toxic to a point I was not living the life I wanted to live.”

Juliana and Michael are not the only couple featured on the reality show to have a messy split. Keep scrolling to take a look back at some of the messiest breakups in 90 Day Fiancé history.

Comments / 2

Denise AuBuchon
1d ago

Well considering that that pervert moved his ex wife and husband in with them while Juliana was the only one working during the plandemic…🤣🤣🤣🤡

Reply
2
Ennaxor
2d ago

Not surprised. Michael wanted a young hot babe and that need was critical to him. He is a bit shallow.

Reply
3
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar and Kimberly Menzies Still Together?

Making it official? 90 Day Fiancé stars Usman “SojaBoy” Umarand Kimberly Menzies were one of the most captivating couples on season 5 of Before the 90 Days and the pair have since graduated to appear on the franchise spinoff, Happily Ever After?. With a nearly two-decade age gap and long-distance being factors in their relationship, fans are divided over if they will last in the end. Keep reading to find out the latest details on if Usman and Kimberly are still together.
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiancé's Molly Hopkins unrecognizable in 35lb weight loss transformation

Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiancé has revealed her full-body transformation after weight loss as she finally shares how she achieved her goal. Ever since her first appearance in season 5 of the show Hopkins became a fan favorite for her body-positive mental attitude. Molly has even inspired fans with her weight loss transformation as she achieved it through natural means over a long period of time.
GEORGIA STATE
Us Weekly

Liam Hemsworth and Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Hold Hands as They Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Finally! Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks have made their red carpet debut as a couple, nearly three years after they began dating. The Hunger Games star, 32, held the 26-year-old model as they posed for photos at the Sydney premiere of his new film, Poker Face, on Tuesday, November 15. Hemsworth, in a classic black suit, was all smiles as he and Brooks — who opted for a gold, high-necked dress — made their way into the theater. The Most Dangerous Game star also stopped to take photos with his sister-in-law Elsa Pataky, who also appears in the drama.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Original Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together?

Looking for lasting love. 90 Day Fiancé has been captivating audiences since its premiere in 2014 — and has more success stories than viewers might think. The TLC reality series, whose seventh season aired in early 2020, follows hopeful couples who have applied for or received their K-1 visas and must get married within 90 […]
Live Action News

‘Bachelorette’ star welcomes sixth baby, born with Down syndrome

Emily Maynard Johnson, who starred on both the “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” reality shows, has welcomed her sixth baby into the world — and he has Down syndrome. Maynard Johnson was well known before reality TV, thanks to her relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick. The two were engaged, but Hendrick died tragically in an airplane crash in 2004. Maynard Johnson only learned afterward that she was pregnant, and gave birth to a little girl she called Ricki — named after her fiancé.
People

Tori Roloff Opens Up About Son Josiah as He Turns 6 Months Old: 'Hasn't Been the Easiest'

"Josiah is soooo happy when he's happy, and soooo not when he's not," the mom of three wrote on Sunday in an Instagram post to celebrate her youngest child's milestone Tori Roloff is opening up about her son Josiah as he reaches a new milestone.  On Sunday, the Little People, Big World star candidly opened up about motherhood while simultaneously celebrating her baby turning 6 months old.  Posting adorable photos of Josiah whom she shares with husband Zach Roloff, the mom of three wrote in the Instagram caption, "Some...
Chrissie Massey

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Taylor Dumped At The Altar-- Ridge Moves Out After Learning The Truth

Thomas's secret will shatter Ridge and Taylor's chances at happiness.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will be blown away when he learns Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was responsible for making the fake CPS call and framing Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). She Knows Soaps reported that when the truth comes out, it will put Ridge and Taylor Hayes's (Krista Allen) marriage at risk, as Ridge will rush to Brooke's side.
Scary Mommy

Ice-T And Coco Austin Explained Why They Are A “One And Done” Family

It’s becoming more and more common for parents to stop having kids after their first. According to Pew research, the rate of only-child families doubled from 11% to 22% between 1976 and 2014. Today, the percentage of families with only one child — the fastest-growing segment of the childbearing population — is estimated to be as much as roughly one-third.
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Stars Get Married for the Second Time

Stacey Silva is married...again! The 90 Day Fiancé star and husband Florian Sukaj tied the knot again Thursday after previously having a small, intimate wedding featuring just the happy couple and their officiant. The TLC stars' grand wedding took place at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Connecticut and was exactly what Silva had imagined.
CONNECTICUT STATE
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy