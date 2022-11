NICEVILLE, Fla. – California executed defensively but committed 19 turnovers in a 59-48 loss to TCU at the Emerald Coast Classic on Friday night. The Golden Bears could not get closer than six points in the second half despite holding TCU (4-1) to 39.3 percent shooting from the floor and just 17.6 percent from 3-point range. It was the Golden Bears' sixth straight loss to start the season and dropped them into a third-place matchup with Clemson at 1 p.m. PT on Saturday.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO