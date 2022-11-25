Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The Qatar World Cup FIFA 2022 is underway, with 32 countries fighting for the biggest honor in soccer. We've got updates and scores on the latest matches.

Pulisic hit the post in the best chance for USA and Harry Kane had a late chance for England but couldn't score either. USA's destiny will be defined in their match versus Iran.

Gakpo scored for the Netherlands and Enner Valencia for Ecuador in a tight game that should've been for the South American team.

Senegal controlled the game, Qatar came close but it was not enough. It is the first time that Senegal has scored 3 goals in a World Cup.

In stoppage time Iran scored twice to take the victory against Wales who played with 10 men in the last part of the game.

November 24, 2022

Richarlison scored two including the best goal of the World Cup so far and led Brazil to their first win.

Portugal suffered to keep the advantage until the last minute. Cristiano Ronaldo scored to become the first man to score at five World Cups.

Uruguay hit the post twice, South Korea missed an easy goal and they ended with a scoreless tie.

Embolo, born in Cameroon but playing for Switzerland, gave the victory to the European team.

Mexico's goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa saves a penalty kick from Poland's Robert Lewandowski during the World Cup group C soccer match between Mexico and Poland, at the Stadium 974.

AP Photo/Themba Hadebe

November 23, 2022

Courtois saved a penalty against Canada, who gave a good game but was not enough and left the field with a painful defeat.

Spain was too big of a team for Costa Rica and thrashed the Ticos where Gavi became the youngest player to score a goal in a World Cup since Pelé in 1958 at the age of 17.

Japan surprised the world by defeating Germany in the second big upset of the World Cup.

An even match with good performances from both goalkeepers kept the score tied with no goals.

---------

From El Rancho High School in Pico Rivera to the MLS, and now the 2022 World Cup, midfielder Cristian Roldan is making his community proud.

November 22, 2022

Saudi Arabia makes history beating Argentina 2 -1 in a big upset for Messi and Argentina. Three goals were disallowed for the South American team on offside and Saudi Arabia's heroic goalkeeping and defense kept their advantage dramatically until the sound of the whistle ending the game. France started with a powerful victory against Australia, Mexico vs Poland and Denmark vs Tunisia were even games and resulted in ties with no goals to celebrate. Biggest moment was when Mexican's goalkeeper Ochoa stopped a penalty shot from Poland's forward star Lewandowski

Australia started winning but France took control of the game with Giroud and Mbappe scoring for the champions.

Mexico and Poland tied after Mexican goalkeeper Memo Ochoa stopped a penalty from Poland's star forward Lewandowski.

With 3 goals disallowed by the VAR, Argentina and Messi couldn't score more to make up the 2 goals that Tunisa scored in a 5 minutes lapse.

---------

November 21,2022

The long-awaited debut of the USA national team after missing the past World Cup was frustrated by Gareth Bale leading Wales. England gave hope to its fans around the world with a tremendous beating over Iran who remain silent during the national anthem ceremony.

Gareth Bale frustrates USA's win close to the end of the game.

It took 85 minutes for Netherlands to score and take the win in a close game vs Senegal.

England starts strong versus a limited Iran.

---------

November 20,2022

Host country Qatar loses easily to kicks things off with Ecuador.