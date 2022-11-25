Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
The Qatar World Cup FIFA 2022 is underway, with 32 countries fighting for the biggest honor in soccer. We've got updates and scores on the latest matches. INGLATERRA 0 - 0 ESTADOS UNIDOS Pulisic hit the post in the best chance for USA and Harry Kane had a late chance for England but couldn't score either. USA's destiny will be defined in their match versus Iran. NETHERLANDS 1 - 1 ECUADOR Gakpo scored for the Netherlands and Enner Valencia for Ecuador in a tight game that should've been for the South American team. QATAR 1 - 3 SENEGAL Senegal controlled the game, Qatar came close but it was not enough. It is the first time that Senegal has scored 3 goals in a World Cup. WALES 0 - 2 IRAN In stoppage time Iran scored twice to take the victory against Wales who played with 10 men in the last part of the game.
November 24, 2022BRAZIL 2 - 0 SERBIA Richarlison scored two including the best goal of the World Cup so far and led Brazil to their first win. PORTUGAL 3 - 2 GHANA Portugal suffered to keep the advantage until the last minute. Cristiano Ronaldo scored to become the first man to score at five World Cups. URUGUAY 0 - 0 SOUTH KOREA Uruguay hit the post twice, South Korea missed an easy goal and they ended with a scoreless tie. SWITZERLAND 1 - 0 CAMEROON Embolo, born in Cameroon but playing for Switzerland, gave the victory to the European team. Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa wants more in his 5th World Cup
Mexico's goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa saves a penalty kick from Poland's Robert Lewandowski during the World Cup group C soccer match between Mexico and Poland, at the Stadium 974.
AP Photo/Themba Hadebe
November 23, 2022BELGIUM 1 - 0 CANADA Courtois saved a penalty against Canada, who gave a good game but was not enough and left the field with a painful defeat. SPAIN 7 - 0 COSTA RICA Spain was too big of a team for Costa Rica and thrashed the Ticos where Gavi became the youngest player to score a goal in a World Cup since Pelé in 1958 at the age of 17. GERMANY 1 - 2 JAPAN Japan surprised the world by defeating Germany in the second big upset of the World Cup. MOROCCO 0 - 0 CROATIA An even match with good performances from both goalkeepers kept the score tied with no goals. --------- Pico Rivera cheers on home-grown talent on World Cup stage
From El Rancho High School in Pico Rivera to the MLS, and now the 2022 World Cup, midfielder Cristian Roldan is making his community proud.
