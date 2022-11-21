ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Giants' loss to Lions is more corroboration than confusing, and that's OK

By Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tb5mp_0jJJWybm00

The New York Giants' season is still well and good after Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions, but there was definitely some truth uncovered in how that game played out. The Giants are 7-3, but they are not legitimate Super Bowl contenders — which is fine. Two things can be true about where the Giants are right now: This season has been a massive success under first-year head coach Brian Daboll, and this team is not as good as their record suggests.

That can be an uncomfortable truth to uncover as the season progresses, but it’s not a fact that Giants fans should be toiling over or arguing about for the rest of the season. This is the best year they've had since 2015, and it will likely lead to a playoff berth unless something goes drastically wrong over the back half of the season. That’s a reason for celebration for where the Giants have been — and Sunday’s game is a reminder that there’s still a lot of work to be done.

The Giants have been playing tightly contested games for essentially the entire season, learning how to win those games and get across the finish line. However, if the Giants want to be a team that can start to repeat these performances for years to come then it's important to realize this is just the first step toward sustained dominance. Good teams slip up from time to time, but they usually don't struggle to sustain offensive drives on what has been the worst defense in football throughout the season, like the Giants did against the Lions. This was a game where the lack of depth that the previous regimes built really reared its ugly head.

Even though the Giants are 7-3 on the season, their advanced stats profile is not all that enticing, particularly on defense. According to Ben Baldwin of The Athletic, the Giants rank 22nd in expected points added per play on defense (0.043) and 17th in success rate (44.2%). Not bad for a team in their first year with a new coaching staff, but not really indicative of a team that’s prepared to go on a deep playoff run. To be fair, they are faring better on offense, ranking ninth in expected points added per play (0.055). Daboll has certainly put himself in the coach of the year race with how their season has unfolded to this point.

A sobering loss to the Lions doesn’t dilute what should be a great future for this Giants regime. Losing rookie second-round wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson to a torn ACL hurts, but they’ve received some quality play from other young players like Dexter Lawrence, Andrew Thomas, Evan Neal, Kayvon Thibodeaux and others.

This weekend should readjust the expectations of the fanbase for the rest of the season, but their future is still exciting. They still have a great shot to make the playoffs in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year and that’s something worth getting excited about, even if they likely won’t be playing for a Super Bowl championship.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Did Hunter Henry catch that? Iffy call costs Patriots a TD on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving can see plenty of household arguments, but one of the loudest ones came after a would-be New England Patriots touchdown during Thursday's final game. Tied at 23-23, the Patriots appeared to score a go-ahead touchdown on a pass from Mac Jones to tight end Hunter Henry in the red zone. It was an impressive-looking catch, with Henry acrobatically catching the ball behind his body and holding it as it hit the ground.
WGAU

Prescott, TEs help Cowboys to Thanksgiving win over Giants

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes to tight end Dalton Schultz, Ezekiel Elliott ran for a score and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 28-20 on Thanksgiving Day. Rookie Peyton Hendershot ran for a 2-yard TD before directing all three of...
DALLAS, TX
WGAU

AP source: Tests reveal no ACL tear in Bills' Miller's knee

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Tests on Buffalo Bills star pass rusher Von Miller’s injured right knee showed no tear to the anterior cruciate ligament, a person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press. Coach Sean McDermott has already ruled Miller out of...
BUFFALO, NY
WGAU

Fantasy Football: Sit/Start tips for Week 12 of the NFL season

Fantasy football sit-and-start advice should always be relative and league-dependent. Note that some players are targeted for DFS. Good luck with your Week 12 lineups!. White looks poised to take over Tampa Bay's backfield this week with Leonard Fournette both struggling and dealing with a hip injury. The rookie RB ran for 100+ yards against a solid Seattle defense before the Bucs' bye, and he's a plenty capable receiver who led college backs in yards per route run in 2021. White should be considered a top-15 RB this week (and top-10 if Fournette sits) facing a Browns run defense that ranks last both in EPA/rush and DVOA while ceding the second-most fantasy points to RBs.
TENNESSEE STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
29K+
Followers
104K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy