My company recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, which prompted me to reflect on the progress of the women’s health sector over the last decade. There has been so much change, so many technological innovations and clinical breakthroughs. And yet, two things haven’t changed all that much. Our outcomes in the U.S. have not improved; in fact they are in decline. This is true whether you are measuring maternal mortality, health equity, or complication rates. And as an industry, we’ve yet to unlock true transformation, the type of “re-imagining” that is needed to deliver the very best, most equitable, safest care to all women in a consistent and cost-effective fashion.

2 DAYS AGO