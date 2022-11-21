Read full article on original website
NECN
Health Care Staffing Shortages May Be Here to Stay and We'll Need to Adapt, Baker Says
Staffing shortages in health care might be here to stay, and the industry needs to reimagine how it delivers care, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday morning. "There's this giant staffing problem running across the system, but that staffing problem is doing significant damage to the normal process by which the system works," Baker said at a Massachusetts Association of Health Plans conference at the Seaport Hotel. "People really need to think differently about how all the pieces of the system are organized."
The Great Resignation Hits Healthcare: Actions To Take
The pandemic has caused millions of U.S. healthcare workers to reevaluate their careers.
marketplace.org
Lack of paid sick days takes a toll on rural Americans’ health
People who live in rural areas are less likely to have paid sick days — or paid family and medical leave — than people who live in or near cities. According to a report from the think tank New America, not one of the more than 30 states where at least 20% of the population lives in rural areas has a paid family and medical leave law. And only two — Vermont and New Mexico — have laws that require paid sick days.
ajmc.com
Survey Illustrates High Receptiveness From Payers to Alternative Payment Models
A survey conducted by the Health Care Payment Learning and Action Network found that “more plans are using incentives in value-based care arrangements to improve health equity.”. The Health Care Payment Learning and Action Network (LAN) recently released the results of its survey tracking the progress of payers and...
Workers are quitting these industries the most, new study shows
Story at a glance Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, SmallPDF crafted a report breaking down the 10 industries losing the most workers. The study further proves that American workers are quitting their jobs at higher rates than in years prior. The study found that the accommodation and food service industry…
NBC News
Adderall and amoxicillin shortages raise questions about transparency and accountability in Big Pharma
Critical shortages of the ADHD drug Adderall and the antibiotic amoxicillin have left families reeling as the medicines their loved ones need become harder to find. It's become a familiar struggle as supply and demand have fallen out of sync during the pandemic, with manufacturers of various consumer goods struggling to keep up.
Employers Need Workers. Now They're Realizing The Untapped Talent of These People.
Remote work, combined with a tight labor market, explains why this group is being hired at a higher rate, according to the researcher's analysis.
pymnts.com
Staffing and Wage Access Get Digital Do-Over as Healthcare Delivery Changes
As healthcare delivery models expand, questions around facility needs, staff demands over shifts, wage access and more are advancing rapidly, and digital platforms are leaning into harmonizing this highly complex set of patient, professional and institutional requirements. Speaking with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for J.P. Morgan Chase “Tech Voices” Series, Clipboard...
AOL Corp
Hiring remote disabled workers could help close the labor gap, economist says
The end to America’s nationwide labor shortage is still not in sight, but some economists suggest that having a more diversely-abled workforce in today’s hybrid work culture could help solve it. The switch to working from home or through a hybrid model as a result of COVID increased...
Social Security payment increases happening now for some individuals
hands holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. I don't have to tell you that inflation is hitting Massachusetts hard. In fact, estimates show residents are paying as much as 11% more each month. (source) Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. That's the number of individuals who will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. This is great news as prices are rising due to inflation. On average, Social Security benefits will increase by more than $140 per month. (Source)
MedicalXpress
Black Christian patients are less likely to receive their preferred end-of-life care
Researchers from the University of Alabama at Birmingham published a paper in the Journal of Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities demonstrating the importance of respecting the deeply held beliefs of African American Christians to help provide equitable, goal-concordant end-of-life care to these patients. There are two schools of thought among...
Medical News Today
Can fish oil lower cholesterol and blood pressure?
Fish oil contains omega-3 fatty acids, types of fat important for certain body processes. Omega-3 fatty acids may help reduce a person’s blood pressure. However, their effect on cholesterol is controversial. of omega-3 fatty acids are alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Fish oil contains...
Nutrition benefits for families could increase under U.S. agency proposal
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Mothers and children who receive benefits from a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program would be able to spend more money on a wider range of groceries under proposed changes the USDA introduced on Thursday.
Thousands of experts hired to aid public health departments are losing their jobs
This story was originally published by Kaiser Health News. As COVID-19 raged, roughly 4,000 highly skilled epidemiologists, communication specialists, and public health nurses were hired by a nonprofit tied to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to plug the holes at battered public health departments on the front lines. But over the past few […] The post Thousands of experts hired to aid public health departments are losing their jobs appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CNBC
These are the 10 best universities in the world—and 8 of them are in the U.S.
If the best colleges in the U.S. is not expansive enough for your search for where you'll study next, then turn your attention to the U.S. News & World Report annual ranking of the best universities across the globe. The list includes 2,000 top universities from 95 countries, including the...
aarp.org
Superfoods for the Brain
You are what you eat, the saying goes — and that holds true for the neck up. Just as diet plays an important role in the health of your heart, your skin and other organs in the body, what you put in your mouth can affect the health of your brain.
3 Seismic Shifts Transforming Women’s Health – FemTech
My company recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, which prompted me to reflect on the progress of the women’s health sector over the last decade. There has been so much change, so many technological innovations and clinical breakthroughs. And yet, two things haven’t changed all that much. Our outcomes in the U.S. have not improved; in fact they are in decline. This is true whether you are measuring maternal mortality, health equity, or complication rates. And as an industry, we’ve yet to unlock true transformation, the type of “re-imagining” that is needed to deliver the very best, most equitable, safest care to all women in a consistent and cost-effective fashion.
KevinMD.com
Medical innovation: a serendipitous step toward gender equity
There has never been a better time to be a woman entrepreneur. With ever-growing numbers of venture funds specifically for women and nonprofits dedicated to advancing women in tech, the next Apple is ripe for the picking. However, there remains a wide chasm to cross. Currently, startups led by women command less than 3 percent of venture capital investment dollars.
MedicalXpress
Digital divide poses exclusion risk for people with mental illness
A stark digital skills deficit among people with severe mental illness means they struggle to access key services which are increasingly online, according to research by scientists at the University of York. The study found that adults with conditions such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder are more likely to lack...
beckerspayer.com
Newly released Medicare Advantage audits show some plans overbilled upward of $1K per patient each year
Newly released audits show Medicare Advantage plans overbilled the federal government by millions between 2011 and 2013, with some plans overbilling an average of more than $1,000 per patient per year, Kaiser Health News reported Nov. 21. CMS released the decade-old audits in response to a lawsuit from the news...
