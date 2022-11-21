ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Rozier's big 4th quarter leads Hornets past Sixers 107-101

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored nine of his 22 points in the final 5 minutes as the Charlotte Hornets rallied past the Philadelphia 76ers 107-101 in a matchup of injury-riddled teams. Charlotte, which trailed by 13 points in the first half, won for only the second time...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WDEL 1150AM

Phillies' Harper to miss start of season after elbow surgery

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will miss the start of the 2023 season after he had reconstructive right elbow surgery. The operation was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. Harper is expected to return to Philadelphia's lineup as the designated hitter by the All-Star break.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Phillies extend Dombrowski through 2027

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The National League champion Philadelphia Phillies gave team President Dave Dombrowski a three-year contract extension that takes him through the 2027 season. The Phillies finished the regular season 87-75 and earned the third NL wild-card spot. The Houston Astros beat the Phillies in six games to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy