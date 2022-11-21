Read full article on original website
Viking Men’s Basketball Clipped by Wildcats
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana men's basketball team fell 69-61 to Wayne State in the NSIC opener Tuesday evening in the Sanford Pentagon. The loss drops Augustana to 2-3 on the year while Wayne State, the NSIC South Division favorites, moves to 4-1 on the season. After entering...
Viking Women's Hoops Take Down Wildcats on Tuesday Night
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana women's basketball team defeated the Wildcats of Wayne State, 93-74, on Tuesday night in the Sanford Pentagon. The Vikings advance to a 4-0 record on the season and 1-0 record in conference play, while the Wildcats move to 2-1 record and drop to 0-1 record in the NSIC.
