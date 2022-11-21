SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana women's basketball team defeated the Wildcats of Wayne State, 93-74, on Tuesday night in the Sanford Pentagon. The Vikings advance to a 4-0 record on the season and 1-0 record in conference play, while the Wildcats move to 2-1 record and drop to 0-1 record in the NSIC.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO