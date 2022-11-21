Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Aldi Opens New Store in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OCRealtorJenniferNOrange County, CA
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Black Friday shopping in Orange County will have its ups and downs this year
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — An uncertain economy that has shown signs of strengths, but also weaknesses, will likely have shoppers on Black Friday wary of splurging and retailers offering deep discounts to win back consumers, according to a Chapman University economics expert. What You Need To Know. The...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
December 10th: Great Park Pajama Drive-In Movie Night
The family-friendly holiday movie, Home Alone, will be screened. Families are welcome to bring their own snacks, or purchase tasty treats from the gourmet food trucks that will be parked onsite. Irvine families will be admitted for free with a non-perishable food donation for the Orange County Food Bank. Space...
SFGate
Tennis Ace Lindsay Davenport Serves Up Her Laguna Beach Home for Rent
Former tennis pro Lindsay Davenport wants to net some rental income. Her palatial Orange County, CA, home is available for $27,500 per month. Located on Emerald Bay—a gated community in Laguna Beach—this pretty abode sits right above the water, offering ocean-blue views for miles. Davenport purchased the place in 1997 for just over $2 million.
NBC Los Angeles
Dance at a Holiday-Themed Silent Disco in Costa Mesa
Carols, at their very jauntiest, can cause just about any toe to tap, hip to sway, and fingers to snap. And the seasonal songs, on the whole? They rank high on the jaunty scale, thanks to the inclusion of various jingle-producing items, the sounds of reindeer hooves, and all of the effects that simulate a spirited, gingerbread-scented scene.
localemagazine.com
Watch the 114th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade at These Holiday Hotspots
Whether You’re on a Boat or at a Waterfront Restaurant, These Viewing Spots Offer Front-Row Seats!. Whether you prefer dining at a restaurant, hanging on a boat with friends or casually strolling through town, we know all the best spots to watch this year’s 114th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade. Dine, boat or park at these local favorite spots around town to get the absolute best view of this year’s boat parade. Happy holidays!
Laist.com
Mary Urashima, Leader Of Effort To Preserve Historic Japanese American Settlement In Huntington Beach, Dies
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California
From the 30th Annual Festival of Lights out in San Bernardino County to the stunning mile-long stroll at Descanso Gardens’ Enchanted Forest of Lights, SoCal is one of the best regions for holiday light displays The post The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Shop Small at SoCal Etsy Guild Pop-Ups Around Orange County
Support small businesses and find unique gifts for friends and family this holiday season. The post Shop Small at SoCal Etsy Guild Pop-Ups Around Orange County appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
localemagazine.com
Join us for Ice Skating by the Sea to Celebrate the Launch of Our December Magazine!
Come Celebrate the Launch of Our December Magazine With Us. The holiday season is here, and we couldn’t think of a better time to celebrate the launch of our winter magazine! This year, we’re linking arms with Huntington Beach’s Paséa Hotel & Spa for a festive issue release party in the heart of Surf City USA.
BarVino on the Way to Dana Point
BarVino will function as a "retail wine, beer, cheese, and charcuterie shop" by day and a wine bar come evening.
Fun things to do this week: Nov. 25-Dec. 1
Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror but before the chaos of the winter holidays overtakes you, take a pause to breathe and explore all the festivities around the Southland. Library Park | 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Nov. 25-27 | cityofmonrovia.org. “Ice skate” at Monrovia’s Library Park...
KTLA.com
Shop for holiday decor at Roger’s Garden ‘Christmas Boutique’
Ellina Abovian was live at Roger’s Garden in Corona Del Mar with a preview of their Christmas boutique. Inside visitors will get to experience the magic of the holiday and discover festive, sparkling treasures and unique gifts for all ages to be cherished by family and friends. For more...
NBC Los Angeles
Boater Finds a Torpedo Floating Off the Orange County Coast
Sean Sheehan has seen a lot of unusual sights on his boat excursions off the Southern California coast. But even the avid boater was surprised by what he found floating in the water Monday about six miles off Dana Point Harbor -- an 8-foot Navy torpedo. Sheehan and his girlfriend...
foxla.com
Thousands without power on Thanksgiving after Santa Ana winds trigger safety shutoffs
LOS ANGELES - Another round of Santa Ana winds buffeted the Southland Thursday, raising concerns of possible wildfires and power outages. A wind advisory was in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday in the mountains and the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Orange County coastal areas, and until 10 a.m. Friday in inland Orange County.
SoCal weather: Strong winds weaken as sunshine remains for Black Friday
Southern California on Friday can expect temperatures to be in the 60s and 70s as Santa Ana winds move out of the region by the afternoon.
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
NBC Los Angeles
Yorba Linda Earthquake Rattles Residents
A magnitude-2.6 earthquake in the Yorba Linda area of Orange County rattled residents the day before Thanksgiving. The small quake hit at about 2:16 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. About 200 people reported feeling shaking in Anaheim, Brea, Orange and Placentia.
Taco Mesita Heading to Tustin
Tacos Mesita will be joining a bevy of restaurants located near the busy intersection of Camino Real and Newport Ave
theatlasheart.com
17 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, California [Good Food & Waterfront Views]
Dine by the ocean and enjoy a delicious meal at the best restaurants in Newport Beach, California. A good day at the beach becomes a great one when you dine at some of the best restaurants in Newport Beach, California. Whether you’re in the mood for the fresh flavors of...
newsantaana.com
The MainPlace Mall announces their Black Friday hours and holiday happenings
MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, today announced it will welcome holiday shoppers for magical moments with Santa Claus as well as special deals and customer perks on Black Friday. MainPlace Mall opens on Black Friday, November 25th, at 9 a.m. and will remain open until 9 p.m. that evening.
Comments / 0