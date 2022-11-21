ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana Point, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

December 10th: Great Park Pajama Drive-In Movie Night

The family-friendly holiday movie, Home Alone, will be screened. Families are welcome to bring their own snacks, or purchase tasty treats from the gourmet food trucks that will be parked onsite. Irvine families will be admitted for free with a non-perishable food donation for the Orange County Food Bank. Space...
SFGate

Tennis Ace Lindsay Davenport Serves Up Her Laguna Beach Home for Rent

Former tennis pro Lindsay Davenport wants to net some rental income. Her palatial Orange County, CA, home is available for $27,500 per month. Located on Emerald Bay—a gated community in Laguna Beach—this pretty abode sits right above the water, offering ocean-blue views for miles. Davenport purchased the place in 1997 for just over $2 million.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Dance at a Holiday-Themed Silent Disco in Costa Mesa

Carols, at their very jauntiest, can cause just about any toe to tap, hip to sway, and fingers to snap. And the seasonal songs, on the whole? They rank high on the jaunty scale, thanks to the inclusion of various jingle-producing items, the sounds of reindeer hooves, and all of the effects that simulate a spirited, gingerbread-scented scene.
COSTA MESA, CA
localemagazine.com

Watch the 114th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade at These Holiday Hotspots

Whether You’re on a Boat or at a Waterfront Restaurant, These Viewing Spots Offer Front-Row Seats!. Whether you prefer dining at a restaurant, hanging on a boat with friends or casually strolling through town, we know all the best spots to watch this year’s 114th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade. Dine, boat or park at these local favorite spots around town to get the absolute best view of this year’s boat parade. Happy holidays!
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Fun things to do this week: Nov. 25-Dec. 1

Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror but before the chaos of the winter holidays overtakes you, take a pause to breathe and explore all the festivities around the Southland. Library Park | 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Nov. 25-27 | cityofmonrovia.org. “Ice skate” at Monrovia’s Library Park...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Shop for holiday decor at Roger’s Garden ‘Christmas Boutique’

Ellina Abovian was live at Roger’s Garden in Corona Del Mar with a preview of their Christmas boutique. Inside visitors will get to experience the magic of the holiday and discover festive, sparkling treasures and unique gifts for all ages to be cherished by family and friends. For more...
CORONA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Boater Finds a Torpedo Floating Off the Orange County Coast

Sean Sheehan has seen a lot of unusual sights on his boat excursions off the Southern California coast. But even the avid boater was surprised by what he found floating in the water Monday about six miles off Dana Point Harbor -- an 8-foot Navy torpedo. Sheehan and his girlfriend...
foxla.com

Thousands without power on Thanksgiving after Santa Ana winds trigger safety shutoffs

LOS ANGELES - Another round of Santa Ana winds buffeted the Southland Thursday, raising concerns of possible wildfires and power outages. A wind advisory was in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday in the mountains and the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Orange County coastal areas, and until 10 a.m. Friday in inland Orange County.
SANTA ANA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Yorba Linda Earthquake Rattles Residents

A magnitude-2.6 earthquake in the Yorba Linda area of Orange County rattled residents the day before Thanksgiving. The small quake hit at about 2:16 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. About 200 people reported feeling shaking in Anaheim, Brea, Orange and Placentia.
YORBA LINDA, CA
newsantaana.com

The MainPlace Mall announces their Black Friday hours and holiday happenings

MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, today announced it will welcome holiday shoppers for magical moments with Santa Claus as well as special deals and customer perks on Black Friday. MainPlace Mall opens on Black Friday, November 25th, at 9 a.m. and will remain open until 9 p.m. that evening.
SANTA ANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy