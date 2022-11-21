ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WILX-TV

Busy Meridian Township intersection to reopen following long construction project

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A busy intersection that has been under construction for months is about to reopen. On Dec. 2, drivers will be able to get through the intersection of Grand River Avenue and Okemos Road. The intersection had been worked on for several months as part of a nearly $15 million Department of Transportation project.
The Independent

From campus to club to crime scene: What happened in the Idaho murder victims’ final hours

It could have been anyone, in any US college town, on any Saturday night. That’s how typical the murdered students’ behaviour was in Moscow, Idaho, just hours before they were brutally stabbed to death.The University of Idaho campus had been busy that day, a sea of gold and silver as the Vandals prepared for a home game against the UC Davis Aggies in the 16,000-seat Kibbie Dome. It was 28 degrees at kickoff – the weather was listed as a daunting “ice fog” – but happy, loyal fans turned out; the Vandals’ 44-26 loss was disappointing but did not deter...
MOSCOW, ID

