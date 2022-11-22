Washington police officer dies on duty in motorcycle crash

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — A suburban Seattle police officer has died after he was hit by a car while riding a motorcycle on duty Monday morning.

Bellevue police Officer Jordan Jackson, 34, died Monday afternoon at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle from crash-related injuries, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

Jackson was traveling north on Bellevue Way when a car entered the street from a parking lot, which the motorcycle hit, according to the Washington State Patrol, which is investigating the incident. Jackson was taken to Harborview with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

The investigation as of Monday evening had shown no impairment was involved and there was no indication that speed was a factor, the state patrol said.

Bellevue Police Department Captain Landon Barnwell told KING 5 that the people in the car were not injured.

Jackson became an officer in 2018 and before that was an EMT, volunteer firefighter and a member of the King County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Volunteer K-9 unit, police said.

“We are devastated by Officer Jackson’s tragic death,” Chief Wendell Shirley said in a statement.