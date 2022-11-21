ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

chulavistatoday.com

University of San Diego Named “Most Engaged Campus” for Student Voting

The University of San Diego is named one of the "most engaged campuses for college voting" among hundreds of national colleges and universities. Earlier this week, the ALL IN’s most engaged campuses for college student voting campaign published a list of higher education schools who have made great strides in increasing nonpartisan political engagement, including college student voting.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego Bans Styrofoam Products Starting Spring of 2023

The City of San Diego is prohibiting the use or distribution of polystyrene, also known as the trademarked name Styrofoam, by April 1, 2023. The San Diego City Council voted on Nov. 15 to ban all polystyrene foam and single-use plastics in an effort to reduce environmental pollution. According to city officials, polystyrene foam products are not easily recyclable and can end up in the environment as litter and possibly harm wildlife.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Chula Vista man selected to play on the first-ever USA Blind Soccer Men’s National Team

The U.S. Association of Blind Athletes announced it selected 10 athletes for the first-ever USA Blind Soccer Men’s National Team, which includes a Chula Vista resident. The team was selected after a four-day selection camp held Oct. 27-30 in Chula Vista. The roster features eight athletes with visual impairments which includs 30-year-old David Brown from Chula Vista. The team will also have two sighted goalkeepers.
CHULA VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Warning Again Issued For Silver Strand Shoreline

The county Department of Environmental Health and Quality today issued a water contact warning for the Silver Strand shoreline, based on higher bacteria levels one day after lifting it. In a news release, the DEHQ advised beachgoers that "bacteria levels exceed state health standards, and ocean waters may contain sewage...
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
triton.news

Man Stabbed on Trolley Passing UCSD

A 52-year-old man was stabbed last Tuesday, November 15, on a northbound trolley in the La Jolla area, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The incident was reported at 3:10 p.m. at the Executive Drive trolley stop on Genesee Avenue. Officers arrived to find a male with a stab wound to the left wrist and requested an ambulance shortly thereafter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Electric Bikes Offered Through 2-Year SANDAG Pilot Program

San Diego County residents can earn an electric bike by taking part in a two-year pilot program examining the bikes’ use in the San Diego region, it was announced Tuesday. Eligible program participants will be loaned a pedal-assist e-bike and required to ride at least 100 miles per month for two years as part of the program administered by the San Diego Association of Governments and Pedal Ahead.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Two Drown When Panga Boat Capsizes Off Imperial Beach

A man and woman drowned today when a panga boat capsized off the coast of Imperial Beach. The incident took place at around 6:10 a.m. in Imperial Beach near Seacoast Drive and Cortez Avenue. According to Onscene T.V., local surfers helped save 2 women and 1 man, who were taken to a local hospital. There were at least 10 people reported on the boat with seven people rescued or reaching the shore.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
marketplace.org

A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Cooler Weather Predicted for San Diego County

Cooler weather and increased onshore flow were expected over San Diego County today with some patchy low clouds and fog developing over the coastal waters tonight, the National Weather Service said. Skies over Southern California were clear Saturday morning and forecasters said there will be some pockets of elevated fire...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE RE-OPENS EL CAJON LOCATION

November 22, 2022 (El Cajon) – Outback Steakhouse® announced the re-opening of its El Cajon, CA restaurant after a complete remodel. The restaurant has been closed since May of this year. The El Cajon location was the first Outback Steakhouse to open in Southern CA in 1994. The newly renovated Outback – located at 722 Jamacha Road– re-opened to guests on November 9.
EL CAJON, CA

