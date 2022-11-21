Read full article on original website
chulavistatoday.com
University of San Diego Named “Most Engaged Campus” for Student Voting
The University of San Diego is named one of the "most engaged campuses for college voting" among hundreds of national colleges and universities. Earlier this week, the ALL IN’s most engaged campuses for college student voting campaign published a list of higher education schools who have made great strides in increasing nonpartisan political engagement, including college student voting.
chulavistatoday.com
A Chula Vista resident was selected as a MolinaCares Community Champion
A Chula Vista resident was among two San Diego residents who were recognized by Molina Healthcare of California and received a $5,000 grant to pay forward to the nonprofit organization of their choice. Sebastian Martinez of Chula Vista, Monica Rocha of San Diego, and Jerry Troyer of La Mesa were...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego Bans Styrofoam Products Starting Spring of 2023
The City of San Diego is prohibiting the use or distribution of polystyrene, also known as the trademarked name Styrofoam, by April 1, 2023. The San Diego City Council voted on Nov. 15 to ban all polystyrene foam and single-use plastics in an effort to reduce environmental pollution. According to city officials, polystyrene foam products are not easily recyclable and can end up in the environment as litter and possibly harm wildlife.
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista man selected to play on the first-ever USA Blind Soccer Men’s National Team
The U.S. Association of Blind Athletes announced it selected 10 athletes for the first-ever USA Blind Soccer Men’s National Team, which includes a Chula Vista resident. The team was selected after a four-day selection camp held Oct. 27-30 in Chula Vista. The roster features eight athletes with visual impairments which includs 30-year-old David Brown from Chula Vista. The team will also have two sighted goalkeepers.
NBC San Diego
What's Open, Closed for Thanksgiving Day 2022 in San Diego County
Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will close on Thursday in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region for this holiday:. Closed. All administrative offices in both the city and...
chulavistatoday.com
Warning Again Issued For Silver Strand Shoreline
The county Department of Environmental Health and Quality today issued a water contact warning for the Silver Strand shoreline, based on higher bacteria levels one day after lifting it. In a news release, the DEHQ advised beachgoers that "bacteria levels exceed state health standards, and ocean waters may contain sewage...
San Diego Tries — Again — to Develop a Vacant Property in the Heart of North Park
The historic Woolworth building in North Park has been sitting vacant on a prime piece of real estate along University Avenue for years, despite the city of San Diego’s attempts to renovate it. But the city is ready to try — once again — to redevelop the property.
Bay Ho Distribution Center Near I-5 Part of $46.3M Sale, Leaseback
A Bay Ho distribution facility was part of a $46.3 million sale and leaseback deal, according to a real estate brokerage. The center, at 5959 Santa Fe St., was built in 1980 and is 131,299 square feet. CBRE‘s Matt Carlson, Hunter Rowe, Sean Williams, Roger Carlson, along with the company’s...
triton.news
Man Stabbed on Trolley Passing UCSD
A 52-year-old man was stabbed last Tuesday, November 15, on a northbound trolley in the La Jolla area, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The incident was reported at 3:10 p.m. at the Executive Drive trolley stop on Genesee Avenue. Officers arrived to find a male with a stab wound to the left wrist and requested an ambulance shortly thereafter.
San Diego Housing Commission has millions left this fiscal year to help first time homebuyers
SAN DIEGO — With high home prices, and rising interest rates, it may seem impossible to buy a home in San Diego. But, the San Diego Housing Commission says it has millions of dollars in federal, state and local funding to help new home buyers with down payments, and they want more people to take advantage of it.
Electric Bikes Offered Through 2-Year SANDAG Pilot Program
San Diego County residents can earn an electric bike by taking part in a two-year pilot program examining the bikes’ use in the San Diego region, it was announced Tuesday. Eligible program participants will be loaned a pedal-assist e-bike and required to ride at least 100 miles per month for two years as part of the program administered by the San Diego Association of Governments and Pedal Ahead.
No Room to Rest — Series Part 2: San Diego homeless shelters provide beds but also pose challenges
This La Jolla Light series looks at local homelessness, explores the complicated factors that contribute to it and highlights the various viewpoints about potential solutions.
$2M lotto Scratchers ticket purchased in East County
There's a new millionaire in town. A woman who purchased a Scratcher in El Cajon won big this week, according to press release from the California Lottery.
San Diego County Sees Rise in COVID-19 Hospitalizations
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County has risen to 224, an increase of 24 over the previous day, according to the latest state data released Tuesday. Of those patients, 26 were being treated in intensive care, up from 24 the previous day. The...
Violence among homeless on the rise in Ocean Beach
Surveillance video from outside Hodad’s Hamburger shop in the heart of Ocean Beach on Newport Avenue captured a violent moment from Saturday night.
Outages Interrupt Thanksgiving for Hundreds of North, East County SDG&E Customers
Power had been restored for most of the hundreds of customers in Julian, Santa Ysabel and Morettis Junction who suffered outages Thursday, according to San Diego Gas & Electric. As of 5:30 p.m., SDG&E’s online Outage Map showed that a handful of customers in those communities would be without electricity...
chulavistatoday.com
Two Drown When Panga Boat Capsizes Off Imperial Beach
A man and woman drowned today when a panga boat capsized off the coast of Imperial Beach. The incident took place at around 6:10 a.m. in Imperial Beach near Seacoast Drive and Cortez Avenue. According to Onscene T.V., local surfers helped save 2 women and 1 man, who were taken to a local hospital. There were at least 10 people reported on the boat with seven people rescued or reaching the shore.
marketplace.org
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches
On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
chulavistatoday.com
Cooler Weather Predicted for San Diego County
Cooler weather and increased onshore flow were expected over San Diego County today with some patchy low clouds and fog developing over the coastal waters tonight, the National Weather Service said. Skies over Southern California were clear Saturday morning and forecasters said there will be some pockets of elevated fire...
eastcountymagazine.org
OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE RE-OPENS EL CAJON LOCATION
November 22, 2022 (El Cajon) – Outback Steakhouse® announced the re-opening of its El Cajon, CA restaurant after a complete remodel. The restaurant has been closed since May of this year. The El Cajon location was the first Outback Steakhouse to open in Southern CA in 1994. The newly renovated Outback – located at 722 Jamacha Road– re-opened to guests on November 9.
