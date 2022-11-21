The City of San Diego is prohibiting the use or distribution of polystyrene, also known as the trademarked name Styrofoam, by April 1, 2023. The San Diego City Council voted on Nov. 15 to ban all polystyrene foam and single-use plastics in an effort to reduce environmental pollution. According to city officials, polystyrene foam products are not easily recyclable and can end up in the environment as litter and possibly harm wildlife.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO