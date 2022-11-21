Read full article on original website
A cornucopia of concerts worth checking out in Orlando over Thanksgiving weekend
If you're feeling a little cabin fever — familial or otherwise — this long weekend, there is plenty of live music to check out all around Orlando. Thursday, Nov. 24 Thanksgiving Getdown: Roosevelt Collier, Rashid Williams, Thaddaeus Tribbett: 8 p.m., WIll's Pub, $20. Friday, Nov. 25 Beautiful Music Jazz Quartet: 5 p.m., , free.Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, free. Discothèque: DJ Seinfeld: 9 p.m., Elixir, $33.99 Sundown Sessions: Wynn/Wynn: 7 p.m., Lil Indie's, free. Gasolina Party: 8 p.m., House of Blues, $15-$70. This is What Dreams are...
allears.net
All the Central Florida Theme Park Deals for Black Friday
You may be thinking about Thanksgiving plans, but there’s one other big holiday that’s happening this week — Black Friday!. We’ve already started to share some Disney merchandise sales that we’ve spotted around, as well as other big deals you might be interested in. But if you’re a theme park fan, there are some savings you’ll want to check out!
orangeobserver.com
Ocoee Music Festival announces dates for 2023
The Ocoee Music Festival has officially announced its dates for 2023. The free event will return with 80s rock night on Friday, March 10, and country night on Saturday, March 11. Although performers are still being finalized, the event said it plans to announce the line up soon. Last year's...
orlandoweekly.com
19 things to do with out-of-towners in Orlando (that aren't theme parks)
The family is here but the Thanksgiving meal is a long way off (or a distant memory). The elders have fully updated you on who has died since you talked last. The young'uns are zombied out on their phones. It's time to break out some of the City Beautiful's best offerings.
I live in Orlando and when I have visitors, these are the 10 places where I recommend they stay — and only one is a Disney hotel
Check out a local's favorite stays in Orlando, including the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and more.
orlandoweekly.com
Indian food comes to downtown Orlando for the first time ...ever?, B3 is another sad Audubon Park closure, + more
OPENINGS+CLOSINGS: Fast-casual Indian joint Urban Turban, from the owners of Curry Mantra on I-Drive and Divine Indian Cuisine in Kissimmee, has opened downtown at 100 E. Pine St., taking over the former space of U-Roll Sushi ... The Front Porch, a sister concept of The Monroe, has opened next to the Creative Village hotspot just in time for patio season. The outdoor, pet-friendly space features its own branded canned cocktails and a focused menu of casual fare like Frito pie, pickled shrimp and Colombian hot dogs ... Work on the new Farm & Haus restaurant in Winter Park continues at the old Cafe de France space at 526 S. Park Ave. Owner Brittany Walsh-Lyne says the restaurant should open next month ... Kaya, the "casual fine dining" Filipino restaurant from ex-Kadence chef Lordfer Lalicon and general manager Jamilyn Bailey, will open in December at 618 N. Thornton Ave. ... The Foreigner, Bruno Fonseca's high-end chef's tasting concept, should be open by Christmas, next to Redlight Redlight at 2816 Corrine Drive ...
6 hours to get food: In some parts of Orlando, access is more than an afterthought
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ellis White walked slowly to his front gate, holding back a dog that zealously guarded the back side of fence. He spoke softly, but confidently, not taking much time to think behind a face aged by years of stress holding a family together on the west side of Orlando.
Krampusfest brings festive punishment to Orlando's Milk District in early December
On the naughty/nice spectrum of behavior, most of us fall into the former category and so in a couple of weeks proper punishments will be meted out at the Milk District's Krampusfest. The annual holiday event throws the spotlight on Santa's lesser-known companion Krampus, infamous in Europe for meting out comeuppance instead of gifts to bad children. The daylong event features live music, food and beverages, seasonal vendors and the signature Krampuslauf parade and costume judging (and we can personally vouch for the quality and creativity of that one). Krampusfest takes over the Milk District — particularly Sideward Brewing — on Sunday, Dec. 4 starting at 1 p.m. The event is free.
Winter Park Popeye's — anchor of the Orlando Ave 'Chicken Strip' — closes
Winter Park's S. Orlando Ave Popeye's has closed permanently, pushed out of the so-called "Chicken Strip" that it helped to create. The Popeye's at the corner of S. Orlando Ave and W. Fairbanks Ave. was an old-timer amid a rush of trendy fast food chicken chains. Drunks, chefs and the broke and hungry still knew that it served some of the best cheap chicken in town, but it couldn't keep up with newcomers like Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, PDQ and the nearby opening of Chick'nCone. Rumor has it that the lease ended and Popeye's ownership were seeking a move closer to UCF. Overall, Popeye's is a member of the old guard of fast food places.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Space Coast Light Festival moves to Fred Poppe Regional Park in Palm Bay, starts Friday
PALM BAY — The Space Coast Light Festival has a new home at Palm Bay’s Fred Poppe Regional Park, located at 1951 Malabar Road. This year’s event runs from Nov. 25 through Jan. 1. “It’s (Fred Poppe Park) a great location and in the long-term it will...
orlandoweekly.com
This 1920s Arts & Crafts College Park home comes with an ivy-covered guesthouse
While College Park's family-friendly character means it doesn't change as quickly as some other neighborhoods in Orlando, it was undoubtedly a different place when this Arts & Crafts-style home was built in 1925. The two-bed, one-bath home has been well taken care of for nearly a century and it shows...
WDW News Today
Rita’s Italian Ice Giving Walt Disney World Cast Members Free Ice to Celebrate Bob Chapek’s Departure
In a Facebook post, the Lake Buena Vista location of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is offering Cast Members a free ice today only. It is safe to assume the celebration is regarding the news of Bob Iger replacing Bob Chapek as the company CEO. Someone did ask “what are we celebrating?” but no response was given.
floridanationalnews.com
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, District 2 City Commissioner Tony Ortiz and Fire Chief Charlie Salazar Break Ground on Fire Station 11
ORLANDO, Fla. (FNN) – Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, District 2 City Commissioner Tony Ortiz and Orlando Fire Chief Charlie Salazar invite the Dover Shores community to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Orlando Fire Department Station 11, “The Beast of the East.”. The new 14,918-square-foot station will be...
fox35orlando.com
SunRail offering extended service in December with 'Festive Fridays'
LAKE MARY, Fla. - With several holiday-related weekend events coming up in the next few weeks, SunRail has announced extended train service every Friday, from November 25 through December 30. An extra southbound train will depart the DeBary Station at 9:30 p.m. and travel to the Poinciana Station, with stops...
WESH
Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage
ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
Orlando man becomes overnight multi-millionaire in Florida Lottery scratch-off game
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County man is a multi-millionaire after winning a $5 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Jerry Norasing claimed the $5 million top prize after purchasing his winning ticket from the RaceTrac on South Highway 27 in Clermont.
theapopkavoice.com
Dreaming of beachfront real estate? Much of Florida’s coast is at risk of storm erosion that can cause homes to collapse, as Daytona just saw
Back-to-back hurricanes left an unnerving scene on the Florida coast in November 2022: Several houses, and even swimming pools, were left dangling over the ocean as waves eroded the earth beneath them. Dozens of homes and condo buildings in the Daytona Beach area were deemed unsafe. The destruction has raised...
disneydining.com
Lifetime Ban and $250K Fine Sought For FreeFall Death of Tyre Sampson
Back in March 2022, 14-year-old Tyre Sampson visited ICON Park in Orlando, Florida with some friends. Unfortunately, Tyre was unable to go on many of the rides due to his size. However, he was allowed to ride the popular FreeFall attraction, which turned into a fatal accident. While on the ride, Tyre slipped out of his seat and fell more than 70 feet. Sadly, Tyre died, and an investigation was launched to find out exactly what happened and what could be done to prevent it from happening in the future.
ICE! returns to Gaylord Palms Resort this Christmas
ORLANDO, Fla. — One of Central Florida’s most iconic Christmas events has returned to Kissimmee’s Gaylord Palms this holiday season. This year’s event, which runs from Nov. 18 until New Year’s Day, features sculptures from Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”. Visitors...
