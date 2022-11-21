ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KTSA

San Antonio home prices going down as inventory goes up

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New home prices are dropping in San Antonio, and Texas home builders are offering more incentives to buyers. The nation’s top-ranked real estate agent and CEO of HomesUSA.com says the Days on Market metric is increasing and the housing market is now normalizing.
KSAT 12

10 holiday foods that are NOT safe to feed your pet

SAN ANTONIO – During the holidays, pet owners may want to share the cheer with their furry friends by handing off human food under the table. But some of that food may be toxic for Fido or Fifi. God’s Dogs Rescue, an organization based in San Antonio, said some...
San Antonio Current

A historic San Antonio home once carved up into rental units is restored and back on the market

A two-story home in the King William Historic District that's been restored after spending decades carved into rental units has hit the market for $875,000. Built in 1900, the four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath property was long used as rental, newspaper clippings show. However, it's since been returned to use as a single-family home, complete with a full restoration of its long-leaf pine floors, according to its sales listing.
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Black Friday 2022 store hours near you in San Antonio – Opening time for Target, Walmart, Best Buy and more!

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. The holiday season kicks off early Friday morning with huge deals on everything from big-screen TVs to blenders to bed sheets. But finding out when stores open can be tricky. We have compiled for you a VERIFIED list of Black Friday Store Hours in the San Antonio area. Read on to find out more and get ready to snag the best deals out there!
KSAT 12

Further growth to come on Northeast Side with new developments

LIVE OAK, Texas – Residential and retail developments and new schools are bringing further growth to the Northeast Side. Weeks before her resignation as superintendent of Judson Independent School District, Dr. Jeanette Ball spoke with reporter Alicia Barrera about the school district’s future. “Our major needs right now...
tpr.org

Not All Edibles Are Created Equal, And Other San Antonio Stories

Edibles wreak havoc in this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, drawn from the second half of the November storytelling event. The theme for this event was weeds: stories about being in the weeds, pulling up weeds, and smoking weed. Join us for our next live show on December 13th,...
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Restaurants in San Antonio Open on Thanksgiving 2022

From Country-Style Baked Smoked Ham to Pumpkin Mascarpone Ravioli, our Thanksgiving Family Style Menu has all the dishes you need for a special day. Max and Louie’s is proud to offer a Thanksgiving feast for 8-10 people. Where: 226 W Bitters Rd #126, San Antonio, TX 78216. No information...
TexasHighways

The Tex-Mex Christmas Tradition of Tamales

Stocking up to make tamales for the holidays, Maria Moreno stopped by a San Antonio shop to buy corn husks on Nov. 18, 1943. Nowadays it’s not unusual to see tamales with ingredients like cream cheese or black beans, but traditional tamales are simply a layer of corn masa wrapped around a meat filling and steamed in a husk. Tamales have been a diet staple since ancient times. Archeologists believe Mesoamericans ate tamale-type dishes as long as 8,000 years ago—about the same era that people in Mexico began transforming native teosinte grass into the corn plant as we know it. Making tamales has always been laborious, which is why friends and family often come together in social gatherings called tamaladas to share the work. “No West Side housewife would be caught Christmas week without a batch of tamales,” Moreno told the San Antonio Light on that autumn day.
