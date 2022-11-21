Read full article on original website
Top Priority This Holiday Season – Cooking Safety
The winter holiday season has arrived; families nationwide will begin preparations in celebration of the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Homes will be filled with fragrances of food cooking in the kitchen as individuals hustle and bustle to prepare a loving and memorable feast for family and friends. During this festive...
NBC 29 News
The Orange County Animal Shelter looking for holiday foster homes
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Orange County Animal Shelter is looking for foster homes to help its dogs and cats get out of the shelter for the holidays. “We’re looking for holiday Fosters for Thanksgiving and for Christmas,” Director Gina Jenkins said. “We still have a lot of animals, and they’re still coming in every single day.”
severnaparkvoice.com
Holiday Events Worth the Drive
There’s an overwhelming number of festive activities to consider throughout the holiday season. It can be difficult to decide what to prioritize. Here’s a narrowed down list of four events that might be worth the extra drive. Enchant. From November 25 to January 1, Nationals Park in Washington,...
Bay Net
Christmas On The Square Cancelled
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Due to the forecasted inclement weather, and in the interest of public safety, the Town of Leonardtown and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department in coordination with the emergency response team announce the difficult decision to cancel the Friday, November 25, 2022 Christmas on the Square event. However,...
'We need help' | Loudoun County nonprofit seeking winter coats and hijabs
STERLING, Va. — On any given month, between 700 and 1,000 women come through the doors of Women Giving Back in Sterling, Virginia, founders say. The nonprofit is on a mission to support women and children in crisis and provide them a first step toward stability, by providing quality clothing at no cost, assisted by a caring and committed community.
alxnow.com
Adoption fees waved for senior cat ‘Callie’ in Alexandria
Zen kitty Callie is looking for a new home in Alexandria. The 13-year-old female domestic longhaired brown and gray tabby cat is up for adoption with the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria. “Callie has gorgeous long fur, and would love the help of a personal stylist who can help her...
Don’t Miss Out: Area Weekend Events
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. There are lots of events coming up around the greater Prince William area. Here are just a few of them… Don’t Miss Out!
Fairfax Times
Vienna animal haven will take in any animal in need
Vienna residents Rita and Barry Altman began their five-decade relationship in high school when they met through a youth group event. Their relationship has always included a third–an animal. “We’ve had situations where we had one dog… Mostly we’ve had two or three,” Rita said. “Or four,” Barry chimed...
Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William
It’s all about A Kid And A Toy! You can help children in greater Prince William have a Merry Christmas through Volunteer Prince William’s Untrim a Tree program! Last year over 3,400 children had gifts on Christmas morning; you can bring huge smiles to their faces again this Christmas! It’s super easy: 1) Visit volunteerprincewilliam.org/donate/ to download and submit a donor form; 2) Shop for your child once you get their wish list; 3) Drop off your unwrapped gifts at the Untrim a Tree site in Manassas Park December 8-11. Senior baskets/gift bags are also needed to help homebound senior citizens have a Happy Holiday! Please email utat@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn more.
fox5dc.com
'Tripledemic' concerns continue as holiday season nears
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Americans are catching the flu, RSV and COVID-19, which means the tripledemic is happening now. However, there’s little indication the dangerous trio will stop folks from gathering with loved ones on Thanksgiving Day. So, what happens after the holiday, when and if you start to feel sick?
Bread For The City Ended Its Annual ‘Holiday Helpings’ Early Due To Unprecedented Demand
Bread for the City unexpectedly announced it would end its annual Holiday Helpings program early. The decades-old event assists D.C. residents who need extra support during the pricey holiday season with a free turkey and a $50 gift card. It typically kicks off at the start of the month and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 23. But Bread for the City ended several days early on Friday, Nov. 18 because they couldn’t keep pace with the unprecedented demand.
Washingtonian.com
PHOTOS: Cafe Milano’s 30th Anniversary Celebration
Party photographer Dan Swartz’s diary of bashes, benefits, and galas. When Franco Nuschese first opened the doors to Cafe Milano on November 3, 1992, little did he know the adventure upon which he was embarking. Tables at the Georgetown restaurant quickly became one of the hottest tickets in town. And in the following decades, everyone from presidents to the Pope have dined at the elegant yet unassuming eatery on Prospect Street. At its 30th anniversary celebration on November 11, Cafe Milano temporarily took over the surrounding sidewalks and courtyard (and even had the police close the entire block) for a massive birthday party that drew hundreds of its regulars.
First Look: Doro Soul Food Combines Ethiopian Flavors With Southern Comfort Food
Chef Elias Taddesse has trained in France and worked in several Michelin-starred kitchens in Manhattan. But when it comes to his own restaurants, including the newly opened Doro Soul Food in Shaw, the chef — who grew up in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Minneapolis — likes to explore the intersection of Ethiopian and American cuisines.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Eat This Now: Kabobs at Maman Joon Kitchen
Stop by Maman Joon Kitchen in McLean and you’ll find co-owners Peter Tabibian and Kevin Ejtemai schmoozing with customers while packaging up fragrant kabobs and other Persian specialties such as ghormeh sabzi (tenderloin tips in herb stew), fesenjan (chicken and walnuts in pomegranate sauce) and gheymeh bademjan (eggplant stew).
tinybeans.com
50 Things to Do This Holiday Season in Washington, DC
Looking to fill your holiday calendar with festive family fun? These are the best and brightest seasonal events throughout Washington, DC. ‘Tis the season to pack your calendar with everything merry and bright. You can travel to the historic town of Middleburg, VA, for one of the most famous Christmas parades in the country (be sure to grab a stack of pancakes with Santa while you’re in town), or head further south and immerse yourself in one of the country’s largest holiday displays at Busch Garden’s Christmas Town. Want to avoid holiday traffic? There is plenty to do within the beltway, including the National Menorah lighting, a dazzling fireworks display at The Wharf, a free holiday light display at the National Zoo, and a Nutcracker performance with a DC-theme. However you prefer to celebrate—whether you want to get festive with a holiday light display, board a holiday train to hear a Christmas story, or start a new family tradition—we’ve rounded up all the best things to see and do this holiday season. Memories, prepare to be made.
popville.com
The best coming soon sign
We’ll be open in a few weeks. “YELLOW, a cafe from Chef Michael Rafidi, offers a taste of the Levant with a menu of baked goods, mezze, wood-fired pita sandwiches, specialty coffee, and creative cold beverages. A highlight of the experience are sweet and savory pastries which blend French technique with Middle Eastern flavors. All items are available for carryout from the YELLOW cafe space located inside Albi, Rafidi’s Levantine restaurant in the Navy Yard.”
theburn.com
Car drives through front doors of South Riding Starbucks
An unfortunate morning in South Riding, where a driver accidentally drove through the front doors of a local Starbucks coffee shop. The incident happened at the South Riding Town Center. That’s the shopping center at Tall Cedars Parkway and South Riding Boulevard that used to be anchored by a Food...
fox5dc.com
3 teens, 1 adult shot outside shopping center in Temple Hills
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A shooting at a shopping center in Temple Hills Wednesday night left four people — including three teenagers — injured. Prince George County police said they received a call just before 6:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. The incident the caller was referring to took place in the 2300 block of Iverson Street near Los Nietos Salvadorean Restaurant and a 24/7 discount tobacco and wireless store.
Service Authority Reminds Customers to Keep Fats, Oils and Grease Out of Drains this Holiday Season
Provided by Prince William County Service Authority. As the holiday season begins, the Prince William County Service Authority reminds home and business owners to protect their pipes—and public infrastructure—by properly disposing of fats, oils and grease (FOG). “When fats, oils and grease are disposed down kitchen drains, they...
Phys.org
Study finds you should keep your cats inside for the sake of their health and the surrounding environment
The next time you crack your backdoor to let your cat outside for its daily adventure, you may want to think again. For a cat, the outdoors is filled with undesirable potential. Like the risks of catching and transmitting diseases, and the uncontrollable drive to hunt and kill wildlife, which has been shown to reduce native animal populations and degrade biodiversity.
