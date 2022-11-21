Read full article on original website
BRTC to offer career, technical certifications in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – If you’re in Clay County, you will soon have a chance to learn and get ready for a job in manufacturing. According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, Black River Technical College dedicated the Armory at BRTC in Piggott. Officials said the...
Mississippi County bridge construction to cause road detour
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday a portion of Highway 148 will close for construction on a bridge. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, at 8 a.m. on Nov. 28 crews will close Highway 148 between Interstate 55 and Highway 181 for construction. A detour route will be...
Football Friday Night (11/25/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state playoffs continued tonight in Arkansas. One matchup was in NEA. Osceola fell to Booneville 35-20 in the 3A State Quarterfinals. The Seminoles end their season 8-4. FFN airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com and the Region 8 News app. CALL IN A FINAL SCORE...
