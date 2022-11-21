Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Related
Governor & First Lady Lee Thanksgiving message to Tennesseans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee released a Thanksgiving message Thursday morning for the residents of Tennessee, saying "Happy Thanksgiving, Tennessee! As we celebrate this season of gratitude & count our many blessings, Maria Lee & I pray God’s continued favor over TN & your family."
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
WBBJ
West Tennessee Christmas Parades for 2022
Visit Jackson, Tennessee shared a list of Christmas Parades in West Tennessee.
WKRN
Cookeville officer narrowly misses getting hit by power line
Cookeville officer narrowly misses getting hit by …. Cookeville officer narrowly misses getting hit by power line. Multiple people killed in Walmart shooting in Virginia. A shooter opened fire at a Walmart in Virginia, leaving several people dead and injured, authorities said. Vigil held in Nashville for victims of Colorado...
wgnsradio.com
Fire Departments Throughout Rutherford County are Growing
Rutherford County, Tenn. – Local fire departments are in the midst of growth. While some departments within Rutherford County are adding staff, others are constructing new fire hall’s and taking on new employees at the same time. MURFREESBORO FIRE RESCUE DEPT. - The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD)...
WKRN
Missing Vanderbilt student found dead
Google trends break down most wanted gifts for 2022. Inflation is affecting food pantries during the holidays. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. Williamson County agents arrest drug suspect once …. In...
fox17.com
MNPD investigating a shooting on Dickerson Pike Thanksgiving morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting this morning on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike. The call came in just before 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. Metro communications says that one person has been taken from the scene for treatment for unknown injuries. This is a...
WKRN
Candlelight vigil for Club Q victims being held in Nashville, TN on Tuesday night
Candlelight vigil for Club Q victims being held in Nashville, TN on Tuesday night. Candlelight vigil for Club Q victims being held in …. Candlelight vigil for Club Q victims being held in Nashville, TN on Tuesday night. Be careful before you adopt a pet for Christmas. A new puppy...
‘Our lives are not the same’: Woman who lost husband urges people not to drive drunk over holidays
During the time of the year when drunk driving crashes tend to increase the most, Melinda Campbell hopes her story can help highlight the importance of designating a sober driver or finding an alternate way to get home.
TWRA: ‘Don’t veer for a deer’ when driving on Tennessee roadways
TWRA spokesman Officer Matt Cameron took to social media this week to remind drivers "don't veer for a deer."
WKRN
Tracking Thanksgiving travel at Nashville BNA
Thanksgiving travel is underway at Nashville International Airport. Thanksgiving travel is underway at Nashville International Airport. Experts say be prepared and know what you're getting into when gifting pets this holiday season. Law goes into effect Jan. 1. A law named after Dallas Barrett, the man killed on bar rooftop,...
chattanoogacw.com
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
Tennessee getting hit by early severe flu season
Tennessee is one of four states in the CDC's highest category for flu spread.
55-year-old man reported missing from Hendersonville
Hendersonville police reported 55-year-old Sterling Knox went missing from his home in the Mansker Farms subdivision around 1:30 p.m.
WKRN
Rising food costs hurting nonprofits
Inflation is affecting food pantries during the holidays. Inflation is affecting food pantries during the holidays. Large forest fire breaks out in Horse Mountain area …. Thursday afternoon, crews responded to the scene of a large forest fire in Bedford County, around 12:30 p.m. Experts explain risks of hiking after...
Efforts to make Tennessee the Hollywood of the South
Cast and crew said they love filming in Tennessee; the variety of the terrain, the weather, hospitality and delicious food are among the reasons, and with a little more help from the state, they said Tennessee could become the Hollywood of the South.
Mother prays ‘Dallas’s Law’ will make Nashville safer following son’s death
A grieving mother is hopeful that a new law going into effect in 2023 will keep others from going through the same heartache as her family after her son was killed on a bar rooftop in Nashville in 2021.
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Summertown
An argument between two men led to a deadly shooting on Tuesday evening in Summertown.
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millions
Next week, the man considered to be the father of Nashville's massive healthcare industry, Dr. Thomas Frist Jr., is being honored with the Nashville Business Journal's Legacy Award.
Firefighters respond to reports of smoke coming from downtown Nashville hotel
Firefighters responded to a downtown Nashville building Thursday night for reports of a possible fire.
Comments / 0