Nashville, TN

wvlt.tv

WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Cookeville officer narrowly misses getting hit by power line

Cookeville officer narrowly misses getting hit by power line. Multiple people killed in Walmart shooting in Virginia. A shooter opened fire at a Walmart in Virginia, leaving several people dead and injured, authorities said. Vigil held in Nashville for victims of Colorado...
COOKEVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Fire Departments Throughout Rutherford County are Growing

Rutherford County, Tenn. – Local fire departments are in the midst of growth. While some departments within Rutherford County are adding staff, others are constructing new fire hall’s and taking on new employees at the same time. MURFREESBORO FIRE RESCUE DEPT. - The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD)...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Missing Vanderbilt student found dead

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

MNPD investigating a shooting on Dickerson Pike Thanksgiving morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting this morning on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike. The call came in just before 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. Metro communications says that one person has been taken from the scene for treatment for unknown injuries. This is a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tracking Thanksgiving travel at Nashville BNA

Thanksgiving travel is underway at Nashville International Airport.
NASHVILLE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Rising food costs hurting nonprofits

Inflation is affecting food pantries during the holidays.
NASHVILLE, TN

