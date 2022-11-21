ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lastwordonsports.com

Wake Forest Travels to Durham

Hang around enough college football coaches and you become convinced they all know each other. Their paths have crossed at other jobs or they see each other at any number of coaches conventions that used to exist before NIL and the transfer portal started consuming what downtime they had. And there are the inevitable public comments from each of them about how much respect they have for the coach of that week’s opponent. Private comments are often differing, but that is for another time. This week, two familiar friends face off as Wake Forest travels to Durham to play Duke.
DURHAM, NC
thestokesnews.com

Mickle signs with Bluefield State

KING – West Stokes senior Nico Mickle made it official as he signed his national letter-of-intent to play baseball for Bluefield State University earlier this month. “I really loved meeting the coaches and the location of the school was important for me,” said Mickle. “The way the school set in the mountains between the trees was very impressive. It was beautiful! It’s personally a good fit for me.”
KING, NC
scorebooklive.com

Despite graduating five seniors North Forsyth girls will remain strong

CUMMING, GEORGIA – The North Forsyth girls basketball program has been good for a long time and this year will be no different. The Raiders graduated five seniors from last year’s Elite 8 team, but with senior Erin Whalen returning for her senior season and several underclassmen including sophomore London Weaver and freshman Gabbie Gliatta added into the fold, talent won’t be an issue.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thestokesnews.com

Diamont calls it a career

WALNUT COVE – After 50-plus years of coaching football between Mount Airy, East Surry, and South Stokes, David Diamont decided to hang the whistle up after four seasons with the Sauras. The Mount Airy and Surry County Hall of Fame coach was 19-22 with South Stokes and finished his...
WALNUT COVE, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina A&T State University fined $2 million

GREENSBORO, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Agriculture and Technical (NC A&T) State University is being fined $2 million dollars after the UNC System voted on the decision last Thursday. The University reportedly enrolled too many out-of-state freshman students over the past two years. The UNC System Board of...
GREENSBORO, NC
My Fox 8

Compass Woodworks are made to last in North Carolina

SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) – This time of year, people are looking for great gift ideas, especially ones that are made to last. Brad Jones met a Salisbury man who is taking wood and turning it into a real treasure that’s Made in North Carolina. To find out more...
SALISBURY, NC
WXII 12

WXII Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh receives award

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WXII''s Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh received the Mary Garber Pioneer award from the Winston-Salem sportsmen club during the ceremony Saturday afternoon. Walsh is the first recipient of the award in Winston-Salem. According to organizers, the award is given to individuals who serve as a role model...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

County Hall of Fame & Ring of Honor induction

Surry County Parks and Recreation continued the tradition of honoring past athletes and those who have made contributions to further athletics in the county. The Surry County Sports Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor inducted the Class of 2022 at a ceremony held earlier this month. The Surry County...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Convenience Chain Selling $1.99 Gas For Thanksgiving In North Carolina

The trip over the river and through the woods could cost less this year. A convenience chain is selling $1.99 gas for the Thanksgiving holiday in North Carolina. Sheetz will sell its Unleaded 88 gasoline for $1.99 a gallon through midnight on November 28, 2022. We spoke to a worker at Sheetz in Wake Forest (1895 South Franklin St.), who said the promotion is only available at Sheetz locations that sell Unleaded 88. Unleaded 88 is a gasoline/ethanol blend with a higher percentage of ethanol. It is also known as E15, indicating that it contains 15% ethanol.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ourdavie.com

Habitat Davie to open ReStore in Bermuda Run

Celebrating its 28th year in Davie County, Habitat-Davie has gone through restructuring and reorganization after COVID, and will be moving forward in turbo speed, according to executive director, Tamara Taylor. ‘We build houses, but we serve homeowners. We are a hand up, not a handout,” she said,. Habitat-Davie was...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
publicradioeast.org

Army, U.N.C. Greensboro using nanotechnology to improve soldiers' clothing and gear

The U.S. Army and U.N.C. Greensboro are partnering to improve the protection of soldiers' clothes and gear through nanotechnology. The university's school of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering is hosting a ceremony to announce the partnership on Monday. The department's Dean Sherine Obare says the partnership is important because the researchers need...
GREENSBORO, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

German motor producer to build $100 million factory in Winston-Salem

Ziehl-Abegg Inc., a manufacturer of motors and fans for commercial ventilation systems, has picked Winston-Salem for a $100 million expansion. The company announced on Nov. 16 that it will build its North American headquarters just east of the city and move production from Greensboro – part of a significant expansion by Ziehl-Abegg in North America.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
woodworkingnetwork.com

United Furniture closing; 2,700 workers notified by midnight email to stay home

Approximately 2,700 United Furniture Industries employees are now unemployed after learning by email that they were not to report to work and the move was likely permanent. WXII 12 News in Winston-Salem, N.C., reported that employees received two emails from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday that told employees not to report to work on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and the second email at 12:42 a.m. informed them that the shutdown was likely permanent.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
DOBSON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy