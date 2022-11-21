Hang around enough college football coaches and you become convinced they all know each other. Their paths have crossed at other jobs or they see each other at any number of coaches conventions that used to exist before NIL and the transfer portal started consuming what downtime they had. And there are the inevitable public comments from each of them about how much respect they have for the coach of that week’s opponent. Private comments are often differing, but that is for another time. This week, two familiar friends face off as Wake Forest travels to Durham to play Duke.

DURHAM, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO