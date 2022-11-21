Switzerland look to start the 2022 FIFA World Cup in strong fashion when they square off against Cameroon in their Group G opener on Thursday. Switzerland have advanced to the knockout stage in four of their last five appearances in the tournament but have not reached the quarterfinals since hosting the event in 1954. Cameroon did not qualify for the competition in 2018 and have made it past the group stage just once in their seven opportunities, appearing in the quarters in 1990.

22 HOURS AGO