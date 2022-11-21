Read full article on original website
Heartbroken ITV World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim forced off air after hearing mother had been killed by digger
HEARTBROKEN World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim was forced off air on ITV after hearing her mother had been killed by a digger. The 34-year-old striker, who was born in Afghanistan but represents Denmark’s national team, is currently in Qatar working for the broadcaster. She was part of ITV's panel...
FIFA World Cup results 2022: Latest scores today, yesterday, and so far from Qatar
After the drama of more upsets yesterday, when Japan stunned Germany with a 2-1 come-from-behind win, it is the turn of the biggest of all sides, and stars, today. Groups G and H get underway, and that means the turn of Brazil — tournament favourites — and the recently unemployed Cristiano Ronaldo.
Pablo Gavi makes World Cup history not seen since Pele 64 years ago with goal for Spain
Spain brought the heat during their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Costa Rica, running up the score in a dominant 7-0 victory. Among the Spanish goalscorers was youngster Pablo Gavi, who at just at 18 years old, became the youngest goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup since the legendary Pele, via 433. The iconic Brazilian striker got his first taste of World Cup glory as a 17-year-old all the way back in 1958, more than 64 years prior to the 2022 tournament.
Watch: Guillermo Ochoa Saves Robert Lewandowski Penalty, Mexico v Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022
Guillermo Ochoa has done it again, you can watch his penalty save for Mexico v Poland in the FIFA World Cup 2022 here.
Top Three Moments From Day 3 of 2022 FIFA World Cup
Day 3 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued with end-to-end action. The four-game slate began with Argentina and Saudi Arabia to start Group C – and what a way to begin the day. After Lionel Messi’s penalty in the 10th minute, the next two goals both went to Saudi Arabia. The Green Falcons pulled off a stunning 2-1 upset over a potential champion and now have Wednesday as a public holiday.
World Cup 2022 highlights: Japan stuns Germany 2-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday on FS1, as Japan defeated Germany 2-1. Earlier, Morocco and Croatia battled to a 0-0 draw. This is the second straight tournament that Germany has lost its opening game in the World Cup and just the third time ever. Meanwhile, Japan picked up its sixth World Cup win, improving to 6-11-5 (W-L-D) all-time in World Cup matches.
World Cup Group E table, standings 2022: Updated results and fixtures for Spain, Germany, Japan and Costa Rica
The 2022 FIFA World Cup includes a string of old rivalries being renewed, and Group E involves one of the most eye-catching as it throws up a reunion between Spain and Germany. The European powerhouses have met in three major tournaments in the last 30 years — the 1994 World...
FIFA World Cup 2022: Where To Watch: Mexico Vs Poland
Here is all you need to know about where to watch today's game between Mexico and Poland in Group C.
World Cup 2022 Switzerland vs. Cameroon start time, betting odds, line: Model picks, FIFA predictions, bets
Switzerland look to start the 2022 FIFA World Cup in strong fashion when they square off against Cameroon in their Group G opener on Thursday. Switzerland have advanced to the knockout stage in four of their last five appearances in the tournament but have not reached the quarterfinals since hosting the event in 1954. Cameroon did not qualify for the competition in 2018 and have made it past the group stage just once in their seven opportunities, appearing in the quarters in 1990.
World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal escapes Ghana, 3-2
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Portugal narrowly outlasting Ghana, 3-2, at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, picking up three points in Group H with the win. It marks Portugal's first World Cup victory in an opening match since 2006, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored once...
World Cup 2022 top plays: France moves ahead of Australia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with France-Australia underway on FOX, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier, Argentina was stunned by Saudi Arabia while Denmark and Tunisia played to a scoreless draw. Mexico and Poland also battled to a scoreless draw.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Portugal World Cup Preview – Cristiano Ronaldo’s Final Chance to Win
Portugal hope to put an end to their wait for the FIFA World Cup and will push to lift the trophy in Qatar. It’s likely to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final participation in the World Cup, as the iconic goal-scorer hopes to win the one competition he has never been able to clinch in his career.
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Summary: Day Two - England 6-2 Iran, Netherlands 2-0 Senegal, Wales 1-1 USA
A summary of day two for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 where England open their campaign against Iran, a Mane-less Senegal face Virgil Van Dijk’s Holland, and USA take on Wales.
Inter Vice-President Javier Zanetti: “Argentina’s 2-1 World Cup Loss To Saudi Arabia A Tough Blow But I Trust The Team Will Get Back Up”
Inter Vice-President Javier Zanetti is disappointed with the shock loss of the Argentine national team at the hands of Saudi Arabia at the World Cup but believes that they can get back up. Speaking to the press after the match, as reported by FCInterNews, the Nerazzurri Vice-President gave his reaction...
Uruguay vs. South Korea live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group H match as Godin hits post
Uruguay and South Korea both missed chances to take the lead in their Group H opener as the game remained goalless at the interval. In their 10th consecutive finals appearance, Hwang Ui-jo spurned a glorious opportunity for South Korea in the 34th minute when he fired over the bar from close range.
Brazil World Cup coach: Tite's contract, salary, tactics, clubs managed and record with Selecao
Brazil may be the most successful nation in World Cup history, but they are vying for their first title in 20 years at the 2022 tournament in Qatar. The Selecao come into this World Cup as one of the leading challengers, and are the highest-ranked national team competing. The South...
How many times has Brazil won the World Cup? History of record champions in FIFA men's tournament
As the most successful team in FIFA World Cup history, Brazil are considered amongst the most powerful footballing nations across the globe. Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Brazil have been tipped by many to win the tournament, boasting one of the most star-studded squads in recent memory.
