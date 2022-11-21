Read full article on original website
PASTIME: A paper bag of ‘parched’ peanuts
This is a shell and eat Pastime. The memories for this Pastime of “parched” or roasted peanuts came from a unique little businessman who once roamed the streets of Warren. Parched peanuts have become a winter time specialty, I now equate with deer hunting or sitting outside around a fire ring in these cool, fall and early winter evenings.
BCMC Employee Appreciation Council makes donations to local food banks
The Bradley County Medical Center Employee Appreciation Council made donations of $329.50 each to Ebenezer Food Pantry and Mt. Carmel Outreach Ministry Friday afternoon. Terry Young, member of the BCMC Employee Appreciation Council, presented the checks to Joyce Lephiew for Ebenezer Food Pantry and Patricia Newton for Mt. Carmel Outreach Ministry. The money was raised by the Employee Appreciation Council during the “Football Friday” sales which includes nachos, pickles, and popcorn on Fridays during football season.
