Judge Klay McKinney told members of the Bradley County Quorum Court during their Monday evening, November 21 monthly meeting that he hopes the mounting of the repaired bell tower to the top of the Courthouse is very close. He told the Justices that work inside the old flu system is underway and he is very hopeful the project can be substantially completed soon. He went on to say the County got some additional funding from the Governor’s emergency fund are now within around $17,000.00 of having the cost covered.

BRADLEY COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO