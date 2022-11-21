Read full article on original website
Christmas decorating has begun in New Edinburg
The Re-New-ing Edinburg committee met Tuesday, November 15 at the New Edinburg Community Center to discuss a variety of projects currently underway, including the start of decorating the community for Christmas, as well as a community-wide game night. The following are the minutes of the meeting:. President Kemp welcomed those...
PASTIME: A paper bag of ‘parched’ peanuts
This is a shell and eat Pastime. The memories for this Pastime of “parched” or roasted peanuts came from a unique little businessman who once roamed the streets of Warren. Parched peanuts have become a winter time specialty, I now equate with deer hunting or sitting outside around a fire ring in these cool, fall and early winter evenings.
BCMC Employee Appreciation Council makes donations to local food banks
The Bradley County Medical Center Employee Appreciation Council made donations of $329.50 each to Ebenezer Food Pantry and Mt. Carmel Outreach Ministry Friday afternoon. Terry Young, member of the BCMC Employee Appreciation Council, presented the checks to Joyce Lephiew for Ebenezer Food Pantry and Patricia Newton for Mt. Carmel Outreach Ministry. The money was raised by the Employee Appreciation Council during the “Football Friday” sales which includes nachos, pickles, and popcorn on Fridays during football season.
County Judge says he hopes bell tower is close to completion
Judge Klay McKinney told members of the Bradley County Quorum Court during their Monday evening, November 21 monthly meeting that he hopes the mounting of the repaired bell tower to the top of the Courthouse is very close. He told the Justices that work inside the old flu system is underway and he is very hopeful the project can be substantially completed soon. He went on to say the County got some additional funding from the Governor’s emergency fund are now within around $17,000.00 of having the cost covered.
