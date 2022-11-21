Read full article on original website
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (11/25/22)
WWE invades the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet. – SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Santos Escobar vs. Butch.
MJF Says Wrestlers Drew “Nazi Symbols” On His Bags In The Indies
AEW World Champion MJF has spoken about the antisemitism he faced while competing on the independent scene. At Full Gear 2022, MJF captured the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley, thanks to an assist from William Regal. Speaking to Vulture, MJF recalled the treatment he faced from some on the...
Roman Reigns Says Sami Zayn Has Opened A “Different Door”
Roman Reigns has said that Sami Zayn has opened a “different door” which has allowed the Bloodline to show a different side to their characters. Zayn spent months trying to become part of the Bloodline and was awarded the title of ‘Honorary Uce’ last month. Speaking...
VIDEO: Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley ‘Crash’ Mysterio Family’s Thanksgiving
Rey Mysterio didn’t have a very good Thanksgiving. WWE posted the following video on Thursday, showing Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley showing up unannounced to the Mysterio family’s Thanksgiving dinner. As the two Judgment Day members showed up at Rey’s door, the elder Mysterio asked them to leave....
Mick Foley Says His Wife Was Not Welcomed Backstage In WWE In 1996, More
During a recent edition of “Foley is Pod,” WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley commented on his wife not being welcomed backstage in WWE back in 1996, with one of the road agents making his family wait in a bathroom with open sewage. You can check out some...
Maxxine Dupri Gets The Maximum Male Models Ready For War, Booker T Note, More
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is the featured guest on the latest edition of the “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast. You can watch the show below:. Maxxine Dupri is getting the Maximum Male Models ready for war, which you can see below:. WWE Superstar Damian...
Madusa Reveals Who Got Her Signed With WWE, Talks Release
While Madusa signed with WWE in 1993 to help revive the women’s division, she was fired from the company just years later. During a recent appearance on “The A2theK Wrestling Show,” the WWE Hall of Famer commented on who helped her get signed by WWE, her release several years after she debuted with the company, and more.
Reggie Returns To WWE TV On NXT As SCRYPTS
Reggie made his return to WWE TV this week, debuting on NXT as SCRYPTS. SCRYPTS made his in-ring debut for NXT by defeating Guru Raaj in a singles match. SCRYPTS has been teased for WWE TV for several weeks now, but there was never any news as to who it would be.
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage (11/25/22)
AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s new Rampage episode that will air at a special start time, which you can see below:. ROH Tag Team Champions FTR defend against Top Flight. Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry. Hikaru Shida in action. Dark Order vs. Rush, The Butcher & The...
WWE Releases First Merchandise For Bray Wyatt’s Uncle Howdy
Uncle Howdy has his first piece of WWE merchandise as WWE Shop has released a new Uncle Howdy t-shirt. The show features a Howdy face on the front with Bray Wyatt’s red circle. “Revel In What You Are,” is written on the back. The t-shirt is priced...
NJPW Fans Will Be Allowed To Cheer Again In February
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that fans will be allowed to cheer beginning in February. For those unaware, fans have not been able to make any noise since the pandemic started over two years ago. You can check out the official announcement below:. On February 11th (Sat), the Osaka...
Shawn Spears Calls The CM Punk/AEW Situation “Sad”
Shawn Spears recently took part in a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest. During the signing, the AEW wrestler commented on the backstage fight between The Elite, CM Punk, and Ace Steel that took place following the All Out 2022 media scrum. He said,. “Sad, overall sad. That’s what I think....
WWE Announces Survivor Series Programming Schedule
WWE issued the following regarding Survivor Series programming that will be airing this Sunday on Peacock:. Best of Survivor Series: “Things heat up in a hurry with a thrilling collection of the greatest matches from Survivor Series past, beginning at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.”
Brock Lesnar Once Refused To Work With Kevin Owens
Brock Lesnar once made it clear he did not want to work with Kevin Owens, Road Dogg Jesse James has claimed. In 2017, Lesnar captured the Universal Championship from Goldberg, and by Survivor Series, seemed guaranteed to face WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. That was until a week before the show...
AAA Confirms Cain Velasquez Will Wrestle At December 3 Event
We reported yesterday here on eWn that a judge has granted Cain Velasquez permission to wrestle for AAA while he is out on bail for charges of attempted murder. AAA recently took to Twitter to confirm that Velasquez will be working their December 3 event in Tempe, AZ. The former UFC fighter will team with Pagano and Blue Demon Jr to face off against Black Taurus, Sam Adonis & Gringo Loco.
Mick Foley Says WWE Superstars “Hated” Working With Jonah Hill
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has claimed that Superstars hated working with actor/comedian Jonah Hill. Hill was promoted as the guest host for the November 21, 2011 episode of Monday Night Raw but did not appear on the show. Speaking on the latest episode of Foley is Pod, Mick...
House Of Black Make Return On AEW Dynamite
The House of Black have made their return on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The group returned following Orange Cassidy’s victory over Jake Hager to retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. After the conclusion of the match, QT Marshall and The Factory came out to confront The Best Friends and Rocky Romero – but the lights then went out.
Percy Watson Calls WWE “Safe” With Triple H – Open To Royal Rumble Return
Ex-WWE Superstar Percy Watson believes that the promotion is safe in the hands of Triple H. The Game took over as Head of Creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon and has replaced John Laurinaitis as Head of Talent Relations. Watson, who was with WWE from 2009 to 2013 and...
Darby Allin To Team With Sting & Great Muta In Muta’s Retirement Match
Pro Wrestling NOAH announced today that Darby Allin will be teaming with The Great Muta and Sting for Muta’s retirement match on January 22nd. Opponents for the bout have not been announced. Muta (Keiji Mutoh) is currently on his retirement tour that will end on February 23rd, while the January 22nd match marks the final match that he will portray, The Great Muta.
Kenny Omega Discusses Tribalism Among Wrestling Fans, Full Gear Entrance
During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, AEW wrestler Kenny Omega commented on the decision to have a big entrance at AEW Full Gear for the Elite, tribalism among wrestling fans, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On the decision to have a big...
