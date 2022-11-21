Read full article on original website
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (11/25/22)
WWE invades the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet. – SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Santos Escobar vs. Butch.
Roman Reigns Says Sami Zayn Has Opened A “Different Door”
Roman Reigns has said that Sami Zayn has opened a “different door” which has allowed the Bloodline to show a different side to their characters. Zayn spent months trying to become part of the Bloodline and was awarded the title of ‘Honorary Uce’ last month. Speaking...
Maxxine Dupri Gets The Maximum Male Models Ready For War, Booker T Note, More
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is the featured guest on the latest edition of the “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast. You can watch the show below:. Maxxine Dupri is getting the Maximum Male Models ready for war, which you can see below:. WWE Superstar Damian...
SPOILER: Upcoming Impact Wrestling Match To Be Close To An Hour
An upcoming episode of Impact Wrestling will seemingly be dominated by one match as the promotion held its latest set of TV tapings on Sunday, November 20. The final segment of the taping saw World Champion Josh Alexander cut a promo in the ring about how he didn’t want to wait until Hard to Kill and issued an open challenge which was accepted by “Speedball” Mike Bailey.
MJF’s Fiance Reacts To AEW World Championship Win
MJF may be the new AEW World Champion, but his fiancé isn’t exactly over the moon over his accomplishment. At AEW Full Gear, MJF captured his first AEW World Championship, defeating Jon Moxley thanks to an assist by William Regal. On Twitter, MJF’s fiancé Naomi Rosenblum said how...
VIDEO: Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley ‘Crash’ Mysterio Family’s Thanksgiving
Rey Mysterio didn’t have a very good Thanksgiving. WWE posted the following video on Thursday, showing Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley showing up unannounced to the Mysterio family’s Thanksgiving dinner. As the two Judgment Day members showed up at Rey’s door, the elder Mysterio asked them to leave....
WWE Announces Survivor Series Programming Schedule
WWE issued the following regarding Survivor Series programming that will be airing this Sunday on Peacock:. Best of Survivor Series: “Things heat up in a hurry with a thrilling collection of the greatest matches from Survivor Series past, beginning at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.”
NJPW Fans Will Be Allowed To Cheer Again In February
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that fans will be allowed to cheer beginning in February. For those unaware, fans have not been able to make any noise since the pandemic started over two years ago. You can check out the official announcement below:. On February 11th (Sat), the Osaka...
Madusa Reveals Who Got Her Signed With WWE, Talks Release
While Madusa signed with WWE in 1993 to help revive the women’s division, she was fired from the company just years later. During a recent appearance on “The A2theK Wrestling Show,” the WWE Hall of Famer commented on who helped her get signed by WWE, her release several years after she debuted with the company, and more.
Reggie Returns To WWE TV On NXT As SCRYPTS
Reggie made his return to WWE TV this week, debuting on NXT as SCRYPTS. SCRYPTS made his in-ring debut for NXT by defeating Guru Raaj in a singles match. SCRYPTS has been teased for WWE TV for several weeks now, but there was never any news as to who it would be.
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage (11/25/22)
AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s new Rampage episode that will air at a special start time, which you can see below:. ROH Tag Team Champions FTR defend against Top Flight. Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry. Hikaru Shida in action. Dark Order vs. Rush, The Butcher & The...
Ricky Starks Wins World Title Eliminator Tournament On AEW Dynamite
Ricky Starks has earned himself a title shot against new AEW World Champion MJF. On Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite, Ricky Starks won the World Title Eliminator Tournament by defeating Ethan Page in the finals. Starks defeated the likes of Brian Cage and Lance Archer before topping Page in...
Chris Jericho Praises Tomohiro Ishii, AEW News On Saraya, Nyla Rose, More
The official Twitter account of AEW Japan posted a backstage promo with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho following his win over Tomohiro Ishii on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho had some high praise for the NJPW wrestler, saying:. “I have respect for Ishii. I hope we face...
Darby Allin To Team With Sting & Great Muta In Muta’s Retirement Match
Pro Wrestling NOAH announced today that Darby Allin will be teaming with The Great Muta and Sting for Muta’s retirement match on January 22nd. Opponents for the bout have not been announced. Muta (Keiji Mutoh) is currently on his retirement tour that will end on February 23rd, while the January 22nd match marks the final match that he will portray, The Great Muta.
House Of Black Make Return On AEW Dynamite
The House of Black have made their return on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The group returned following Orange Cassidy’s victory over Jake Hager to retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. After the conclusion of the match, QT Marshall and The Factory came out to confront The Best Friends and Rocky Romero – but the lights then went out.
Kenny Omega Discusses Tribalism Among Wrestling Fans, Full Gear Entrance
During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, AEW wrestler Kenny Omega commented on the decision to have a big entrance at AEW Full Gear for the Elite, tribalism among wrestling fans, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On the decision to have a big...
Alex Hammerstone Believes That MJF Could Have A Incredible Acting Career
MJF won the AEW World Championship this past weekend at Full Gear. The 26-year-old star is set to feature in A24’s Von Erichs biopic The Iron Claw. During an AdFreeShows interview, Alex Hammerstone, who worked with MJF in MLW, predicted that the AEW star could have a bright future in Hollywood and that he may retire from pro wrestling at the age of 30. (via 411 Mania)
Percy Watson Calls WWE “Safe” With Triple H – Open To Royal Rumble Return
Ex-WWE Superstar Percy Watson believes that the promotion is safe in the hands of Triple H. The Game took over as Head of Creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon and has replaced John Laurinaitis as Head of Talent Relations. Watson, who was with WWE from 2009 to 2013 and...
Jeff Jarrett Looks Back On His AEW Full Gear Match
WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently took to his “My World” podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Jarrett discussed his match at AEW Full Gear this past weekend, and how special it was to him. Here’s what he had to say:. “This...
Marina Shafir Reveals Who She Wants To Face In AEW, More
AEW wrestler Marina Shafir was a recent guest on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including trying to find her footing in AEW and who she’d like to work with in the future. You can check out some highlights from the...
