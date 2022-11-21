Read full article on original website
Roman Reigns Says Sami Zayn Has Opened A “Different Door”
Roman Reigns has said that Sami Zayn has opened a “different door” which has allowed the Bloodline to show a different side to their characters. Zayn spent months trying to become part of the Bloodline and was awarded the title of ‘Honorary Uce’ last month. Speaking...
Brock Lesnar Once Refused To Work With Kevin Owens
Brock Lesnar once made it clear he did not want to work with Kevin Owens, Road Dogg Jesse James has claimed. In 2017, Lesnar captured the Universal Championship from Goldberg, and by Survivor Series, seemed guaranteed to face WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. That was until a week before the show...
Mia Yim Opens Up On Her Decision To Return To WWE, More
During a recent interview with Cageside Seats, WWE Superstar Mia Yim commented on her return to WWE and her new “Michin” name. Additionally, Yim opened up on joining the O.C. and just wanting to be herself. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On returning...
Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Moved To FS1
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is once again slated to air on FS1 instead of FOX. Pwinsider is reporting that the December 2 edition of WWE SmackDown will be airing on FS1 due to the FOX broadcast of the PAC-12 Football Championship Game. FS1 will air SmackDown instead at 8:00 PM EST that night.
Foxtel In Australia To Get Its Own 24/7 WWE Channel, Asuka’s Latest Vlog, More
Foxtel in Australia will be getting its own 24/7 WWE channel. The channel will debut on December 6th and it will feature all the WWE premium live events:. You can check out Asuka’s latest vlog below. In this episode, she checks out Little Toky in Los Angeles, CA:. A...
Dustin Rhodes Doesn’t Want To End Up Like Ric Flair In Retirement Match
Dustin Rhodes realizes that his career will come to an end, but doesn’t want to end up like Ric Flair. In July, Flair competed in his final match, teaming with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The match received criticism from fans, and...
Top Dolla Responds To Haters, WWE Main Event Matches, More
Hit Row member Top Dolla took to Twitter today to deliver a message to anyone who doesn’t like Hit Row’s latest rap. This comes after the group’s latest ‘diss track’ has more dislikes than likes on YouTube. He wrote,. “Not fans… haters. People who can’t...
AEW Dynamite Results For November 23, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ AEW Dynamite results for November 23, 2022!. We open up the show with William Regal in the ring. He says MJF isn’t here this week because he’s filming a movie, but he’ll be here next week. Regal says that he knows people are wondering about the relationship between them, and reveals he sent him an email several weeks ago.
NJPW Fans Will Be Allowed To Cheer Again In February
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that fans will be allowed to cheer beginning in February. For those unaware, fans have not been able to make any noise since the pandemic started over two years ago. You can check out the official announcement below:. On February 11th (Sat), the Osaka...
AEW Announces Symphony Series II Release For December
All Elite Wrestling sent out the following press release today, announcing the upcoming release of AEW Symphony: Series II:. AEW Announces Upcoming “AEW Symphony: Series II” Release. — Classical Crossover EP Features Unique Interpretations of Iconic AEW Entrance Themes, Led and Arranged by AEW In-house Producer Mikey Rukus...
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Vince McMahon Ribbed Paul Wight On Live WWE TV
During the latest edition of his “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast, actor and former WWE creative team writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recalled the time Vince McMahon ribbed Paul “The Big Show” Wight on live WWE television. The rib came on an episode of WWE SmackDown back in...
Paul Heyman Reveals What WWE Needs To Consider When Bringing Celebrities In
Paul Heyman knows a thing or two about using celebrities in wrestling, and he recently discussed the topic while speaking on an episode of the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast. During the show, Heyman offered his advice on what WWE should consider when they bring in...
Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Reaction To Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy
During the latest edition of his “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast, actor and former WWE creative team writer Freddie Prinze Jr. commented on the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event, calling it AEW’s best pay-per-view event of the year. Additionally, Prinze Jr. revealed his wife’s reaction to the...
VIDEO: Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley ‘Crash’ Mysterio Family’s Thanksgiving
Rey Mysterio didn’t have a very good Thanksgiving. WWE posted the following video on Thursday, showing Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley showing up unannounced to the Mysterio family’s Thanksgiving dinner. As the two Judgment Day members showed up at Rey’s door, the elder Mysterio asked them to leave....
Jade Cargill’s Feud With Bow Wow To Continue On Tomorrow’s Dynamite
The online feud between TBS Champion Jade Cargill and hip hop star Bow Wow spilled over into real life over the weekend. Now, it looks like it will continue tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that as part of tomorrow night’s Dynamite lineup, we will get an update...
Chris Jericho Praises Tomohiro Ishii, AEW News On Saraya, Nyla Rose, More
The official Twitter account of AEW Japan posted a backstage promo with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho following his win over Tomohiro Ishii on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho had some high praise for the NJPW wrestler, saying:. “I have respect for Ishii. I hope we face...
Ricky Starks Wins World Title Eliminator Tournament On AEW Dynamite
Ricky Starks has earned himself a title shot against new AEW World Champion MJF. On Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite, Ricky Starks won the World Title Eliminator Tournament by defeating Ethan Page in the finals. Starks defeated the likes of Brian Cage and Lance Archer before topping Page in...
Tales From The Territories Scores Its Best Viewership Number In Weeks
This week’s episode of Tales From The Territories scored the best viewership rating in six weeks. The episode, which focused on WCCW in Texas, snatched a 0.03 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 77,000 viewers, according to Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. These numbers are up by 57.1% from last week’s 0.01 rating.
Kenny Omega Discusses Tribalism Among Wrestling Fans, Full Gear Entrance
During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, AEW wrestler Kenny Omega commented on the decision to have a big entrance at AEW Full Gear for the Elite, tribalism among wrestling fans, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On the decision to have a big...
House Of Black Make Return On AEW Dynamite
The House of Black have made their return on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The group returned following Orange Cassidy’s victory over Jake Hager to retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. After the conclusion of the match, QT Marshall and The Factory came out to confront The Best Friends and Rocky Romero – but the lights then went out.
