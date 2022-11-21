Read full article on original website
Related
On Milwaukee
Visit the North Pole right here in Milwaukee thanks to Ballpark Commons
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Santa isn't the only one coming to town this holiday season: The whole dang North Pole is coming, too, thanks to The Enchanted North Pole hosted at Ballpark Commons beginning Friday, Dec. 2.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha’s Soup Depot serves final meal after 21 years
After more than 20 years, the Soup Depot, 2731 18th St., served its last meal Wednesday, giving away soup, burgers, fries and more for free as a final farewell to its loyal customers. Customers ate from Styrofoam containers and with plastic utensils, as the silverware and plates were gone. Owner...
WISN
'We've only been open two hours': mile-long line for Packing House Thanksgiving meal
MILWAUKEE — Families waited in their cars outside The Packing House for nearly an hour and a half on Thanksgiving. They were lined up for the Drive Thru turkey meals. "Here to pickup Thanksgiving dinner because I work night shift and I couldn't cook for my family," said Eric Williams, an Oak Creek father with a family of six. "Working 12 hour night shifts."
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pumpkin bars recipe: Stephanie Barichello shares a fave dessert
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 Meteorologist is back with Real Milwaukee – ready to share one of her favorite dessert recipes for pumpkin bars!. 1 cup oil (I usually use olive oil) Beat eggs slightly with standing mixer or hand mixer. Add remaining ingredients and mix well. Grease and flour large...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dorothy Gallun estate auction open now
CEDARBURG - The auction of the estate of well-known local jeweler and antique dealer Dorothy Gallun is now open online to the public. The auction, presented by Cedarburg Auction & Appraisals LLC, will close Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m., starting with Item No. 1 and continuing until all items are sold.
Steph Connects: 'Carrot Man' to no longer sell produce in West Allis
Steph takes us to West Bend where she’s connecting with a farmer who’s been bringing his fresh produce to West Allis Farmers Market for three decades but has now decided it’s time to move on.
WIFR
Boone Co. restaurant celebrates 40 years with menu deals Tuesday
CALEDONIA, Ill. (WIFR) - A family-favorite restaurant is offering customers a piece of the pie Tuesday in celebration of 40 years of service. All menu items are 40% until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Boone County Family Restaurant on IL-173 in Caledonia, Ill. A variety of giveaways will also be available from t-shirts to cupcakes, cream puffs and mini-pies.
WISN
Vandals target Kenosha church, cover shrine in green spray paint
KENOSHA, Wis. — Parishioners in St. Peter's Catholic Church were greeted with a mysterious message after vandals spray painted on the Divine Mercy over the weekend. The message read 'Ankh e em Maat,' which in ancient Egyptian translates 'To Live in Truth.'. Experts tell WISN 12 News the word...
wlip.com
Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices Fall Ahead of Thanksgiving
(Madison, WI) As you hit the road for the long holiday weekend, you will be greeted with lower gas prices. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Wisconsin currently runs $3.32, which is down 18-cents from Friday, and 31-cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw a 26-cent drop in that same time period and is currently at $3.18 on average. In Illinois, prices have fallen below the $4 mark at $3.97…a 12-cent drop from Friday but still 34 cents above the national average. Lake County prices have fallen to $3.94.
ozaukeepress.com
‘I wanted to help people’
Whether it was Ozaukee County residents or Iraqi citizens, Sheriff Jim Johnson’s mission during his career in law enforcement and the military has always been to protect others. OZAUKEE COUNTY SHERIFF JIM JOHNSON, stood in his office sporting a beard to put him in character as Santa Claus for...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Four major new warehouse projects underway along I-94 corridor, including two in Kenosha County
Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate announced Friday it has started construction on four warehouses totaling 1.9 million square feet along the Interstate 94 corridor, between the Chicago and Milwaukee metros, including two in Kenosha County. The buildings include one in northern Illinois and three in southeast Wisconsin. All are being...
WISN
Milwaukee neighborhood covered in demolition dust
MILWAUKEE — Demolition is ongoing at the iconic former Froedtert malt silos in West Milwaukee, but nearby residents say the work of the wrecking ball is leaving them under a cloud of dust. "I got the stuff right in my eyes. My eyes were all full of this grit,"...
WISN
Kwik Trip CEO and President steps down after 22 years
MILWAUKEE — Kwik Trip CEO and President Donald P. Zietlow is retiring, effective Dec. 31, 2022. According to a statement from Kwik Trip Inc., on Jan. 1, 2023, the chair of the board of Kwik Trip and second-generation owner, Scott Zietlow, will become Kwik Trip’s next President and CEO. Scott will be retiring from his role as a professor of surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
ozaukeepress.com
Where everybody knows your name
Four decades ago a 20-year-old Randy Buser opened Grand Avenue Saloon and created a Port institution known for its friendly vibe and commitment to being open every day of the year. FOR 40 YEARS, Randy Buser has been behind the bar at Grand Avenue Saloon, a mainstay of Port Washington’s...
Amtrak train crash: Victim identified as Brookfield resident
Police identified the victim who died after an Amtrak train traveling from Chicago crashed into a car on the tracks in Brookfield.
WISN
Man opens fire inside Menomonee Falls pub, police say
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A Menomonee Falls man has been arrested, accused of opening fire inside a bar over the weekend. Prosecutors charged 22-year-old Dylan Breidenbach with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and having a gun while intoxicated. Police said employees of Sal's Pub and Grill escorted Breidenbach out for...
fox32chicago.com
Wisconsin police issue warning about man using dating apps to victimize women
RACINE, Wis. - Police in Wisconsin issued another warning about a man they say is using dating apps to victimize women. A news release by Racine Police Department Monday links Timothy Olson, 52, to another woman in a bar who fell unconscious while in his presence. The incident happened last Thursday, and officials say this is now the third woman that they know of who ended up in a similar situation.
wlip.com
Catholic Monument Vandalized
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A monument outside of a Kenosha Catholic Church was vandalized this weekend. Spray painted letters were discovered on an icon depicting Christ, however the message was not immediately apparent. The cost to clean up the graffiti is also not known. A quick Google search of the message...
Comments / 0