Tennessee State

Tribune-Review

Matt Canada responds to Bengals LB saying Steelers ‘do the same plays over and over’

Matt Canada has known Germaine Pratt since Canada was on the N.C. State coaching staff during Pratt’s recruitment to the Wolfpack. That’s a fact that Canada alluded to Thursday when asked about Pratt’s comments to CBS Sports after Sunday’s Cincinnati Bengals victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pratt, a Bengals linebacker, was asked about adjustments Cincinnati made after the Steelers’ 20-point first half that quickly devolved into the Steelers — with Canada calling their plays as the coordinator — not getting a first down in the third quarter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

The Steelers Could Technically End Up With Two 1st Round Picks In April’s Draft

This season has not been the norm for the Pittsburgh Steelers . The organization is starting a first-round rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett for the first time since 2004, when Ben Roethlisberger took the helm, has a record of just 3-7, and sits at the bottom of the AFC. Barring an absolute miracle, Mike Tomlin ‘s group will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and have some serious decisions to make in the off-season. The front office was a small seller at the deadline, trading wide receiver, Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 second round pick and that has the potential to open an awesome opportunity for Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Analysis Network

Ravens Get Concerning Injury Update On QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens had a tough offensive performance in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers, winning a defensive struggle, 13-3. Baltimore’s defense was lights out in the game as three of their players, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, linebacker Patrick Queen and cornerback Marcus Peters all finished the game with grades of at least 90.
BALTIMORE, MD
atozsports.com

Titans aren’t fooling anyone with their latest comments

With the Cincinnati Bengals coming to Nashville this weekend for a Week 12 matchup, the Tennessee Titans have been making one thing very clear: Sunday’s game is not about revenge. Titans coaches and players made it a point to emphasize that the 2022 Titans will not be looking back...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: College Sports Reporter Interested In Tom Brady

More potential suitors for legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady continue to emerge. With Gisele Bundchen connected to her jiu-jitsu trainer, it might be time for Brady to get back on the dating market, as well. A notable college sports reporter has admitted that Brady, 45, is her first football "crush."
NFL Analysis Network

Bengals Receive Massive Injury Update On WR Ja’Marr Chase

The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense has caught fire in their last two games. After a disappointing showing on Monday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns to close out Week 8, they have been unstoppable in their following two games against the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers. After garnering only 293...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

A new weapon emerges for Ravens offense

With WR Rashod Bateman sidelined for the season, the Ravens offense needed someone to step up. Demarcus Robinson, a former Super Bowl champ with the Chiefs, has seized his opportunity. In Week 11 against the Panthers, Robinson grabbed a career-high nine receptions for 128 yards receiving and earned praise from...
BALTIMORE, MD
Tribune-Review

Steelers' Tomlin: Opinion on Colts hiring inexperienced Jeff Saturday not 'worth mentioning'

Like his predecessor, Mike Tomlin came up through the NFL pipeline, making a rapid rise as an assistant coach and coordinator before he was hired as Steelers coach in 2007. Unlike Bill Cowher, Tomlin isn’t about to criticize the Indianapolis Colts — this week’s opponent — for hiring Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Saturday, a former Colts center, replaced Frank Reich, who was fired Nov. 7. Saturday’s only coaching experience was three years as a high school coach in Georgia.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ng-sportingnews.com

Why do the Cowboys, Lions always play on Thanksgiving?

Watching football on Thanksgiving has become a tradition for millions of families across the country. If your family is one of those, you may have noticed that two teams seem to always play on Thanksgiving: the Lions and the Cowboys. While there's no official contract that these two teams must...
DALLAS, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 13 underdogs with the best odds to win

Am I going to finish second in the Underdog Challenge again, this time because I failed to pick my alma mater two weeks in a row?. Don’t look now, but the Vanderbilt Commodores have pulled off back-to-back upsets against SEC opponents after losing 26 straight league games. A 14.5-point upset of Florida followed a 17-point upset of Kentucky. That’s a bushel full of points I left on the field, and I’ve dropped into second place as a result.
TENNESSEE STATE

