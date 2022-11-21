Read full article on original website
Related
Matt Canada responds to Bengals LB saying Steelers ‘do the same plays over and over’
Matt Canada has known Germaine Pratt since Canada was on the N.C. State coaching staff during Pratt’s recruitment to the Wolfpack. That’s a fact that Canada alluded to Thursday when asked about Pratt’s comments to CBS Sports after Sunday’s Cincinnati Bengals victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pratt, a Bengals linebacker, was asked about adjustments Cincinnati made after the Steelers’ 20-point first half that quickly devolved into the Steelers — with Canada calling their plays as the coordinator — not getting a first down in the third quarter.
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Tennessee Titans release first injury report before Sunday's game vs. Cincinnati Bengals
The Tennessee Titans put out their first injury report of the week ahead of Sunday's rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals, listing four players as out and having four previously-injured players return as full participants. The Titans (7-3) host the Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). After a...
Yardbarker
Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Fires Back At Bengals’ Germaine Pratt For Comments About Pittsburgh’s Predictable Offense In Week 11
Those who watch the Pittsburgh Steelers each week probably think they can predict what plays are coming before they even happen. The offense underplay caller, Matt Canada has been more than underwhelming since he took over after the 2020 campaign. After the best half of the season in Week 11...
atozsports.com
Bengals: Joe Burrow’s comment makes teammates look like straight-up ballers
The Cincinnati Bengals have made progress keeping Joe Burrow’s jersey clean and the franchise quarterback knows it. Although the Pittsburgh Steelers sacked him twice on Sunday with T.J. Watt recording three pressures, it was a clean performance by the Bengals’ offensive line considering Burrow had 42 dropbacks. “Man,...
Yardbarker
The Steelers Could Technically End Up With Two 1st Round Picks In April’s Draft
This season has not been the norm for the Pittsburgh Steelers . The organization is starting a first-round rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett for the first time since 2004, when Ben Roethlisberger took the helm, has a record of just 3-7, and sits at the bottom of the AFC. Barring an absolute miracle, Mike Tomlin ‘s group will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and have some serious decisions to make in the off-season. The front office was a small seller at the deadline, trading wide receiver, Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 second round pick and that has the potential to open an awesome opportunity for Pittsburgh.
NFL Analysis Network
Ravens Get Concerning Injury Update On QB Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens had a tough offensive performance in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers, winning a defensive struggle, 13-3. Baltimore’s defense was lights out in the game as three of their players, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, linebacker Patrick Queen and cornerback Marcus Peters all finished the game with grades of at least 90.
atozsports.com
Titans aren’t fooling anyone with their latest comments
With the Cincinnati Bengals coming to Nashville this weekend for a Week 12 matchup, the Tennessee Titans have been making one thing very clear: Sunday’s game is not about revenge. Titans coaches and players made it a point to emphasize that the 2022 Titans will not be looking back...
Look: College Sports Reporter Interested In Tom Brady
More potential suitors for legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady continue to emerge. With Gisele Bundchen connected to her jiu-jitsu trainer, it might be time for Brady to get back on the dating market, as well. A notable college sports reporter has admitted that Brady, 45, is her first football "crush."
NFL Analysis Network
Bengals Receive Massive Injury Update On WR Ja’Marr Chase
The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense has caught fire in their last two games. After a disappointing showing on Monday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns to close out Week 8, they have been unstoppable in their following two games against the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers. After garnering only 293...
Yardbarker
A new weapon emerges for Ravens offense
With WR Rashod Bateman sidelined for the season, the Ravens offense needed someone to step up. Demarcus Robinson, a former Super Bowl champ with the Chiefs, has seized his opportunity. In Week 11 against the Panthers, Robinson grabbed a career-high nine receptions for 128 yards receiving and earned praise from...
Steelers' Tomlin: Opinion on Colts hiring inexperienced Jeff Saturday not 'worth mentioning'
Like his predecessor, Mike Tomlin came up through the NFL pipeline, making a rapid rise as an assistant coach and coordinator before he was hired as Steelers coach in 2007. Unlike Bill Cowher, Tomlin isn’t about to criticize the Indianapolis Colts — this week’s opponent — for hiring Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Saturday, a former Colts center, replaced Frank Reich, who was fired Nov. 7. Saturday’s only coaching experience was three years as a high school coach in Georgia.
atozsports.com
Steelers assistant makes dumbfounding comment ahead of matchup with Colts
If the Pittsburgh Steelers bring offensive coordinator Matt Canada back in 2023, the fan base might take next season off. Alright, that’s a bit extreme — die-hard fans will ride or die with the Steelers no matter what. But there will certainly be a lot of angry fans if Canada is back next season.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why did John Madden retire from coaching? Revisiting a young NFL legend's transition to broadcasting
NFL icon John Madden's death last December evoked fond memories of his long career as a broadcaster, from decades of classic calls to his on-air love of Thanksgiving. Before all of the epic moments in the booth, however, Madden established himself as one of the sport's most successful coaches. Madden...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why NFL fans at Ford Field had trouble seeing Bebe Rexha's strange Thanksgiving halftime show during Lions vs. Bills
The NFL's Thanksgiving halftime shows are always under intense scrutiny, and Bebe Rexha's at the Lions vs. Bills game was no different. Rexha — a pop singer known for her 2013 hit "The Monster" — put together a rather interesting halftime show for her performance in Detroit. However,...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why do the Cowboys, Lions always play on Thanksgiving?
Watching football on Thanksgiving has become a tradition for millions of families across the country. If your family is one of those, you may have noticed that two teams seem to always play on Thanksgiving: the Lions and the Cowboys. While there's no official contract that these two teams must...
ng-sportingnews.com
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 13 underdogs with the best odds to win
Am I going to finish second in the Underdog Challenge again, this time because I failed to pick my alma mater two weeks in a row?. Don’t look now, but the Vanderbilt Commodores have pulled off back-to-back upsets against SEC opponents after losing 26 straight league games. A 14.5-point upset of Florida followed a 17-point upset of Kentucky. That’s a bushel full of points I left on the field, and I’ve dropped into second place as a result.
ng-sportingnews.com
Disgruntled Browns fan does donuts, vandalizes FirstEnergy Stadium with CAT, police called
Cleveland fans are not happy. The Browns were always going to be a work in progress in 2022. After all, their newly minted $230 million quarterback was suspended the first 11 weeks of the season. But even without Deshaun Watson, the team has managed to underachieve, going just 3-7 through the first 10 games of the season.
UC Football Loses Fourth Commitment In 2023 Class
Cincinnati still has the best recruiting class in program history.
Joe Burrow is the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week
Joe Burrow is the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week. It's the third time he's won the honor this season. Fans were able to vote for the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback following his nomination on Monday. Online voting closed today at 3 p.m. As the award winner, FedEx will donate...
Comments / 0