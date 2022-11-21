The NFC North-leading Vikings host the Patriots in prime time to wrap up the NFL's Thanksgiving schedule. The 8-2 Vikings are currently favored by 2.5-points, with the total set at 42.5, according to BetMGM. Both offenses need bounce-back performances after neither scored an offensive touchdown last week. While Thursday's game might not feature a ton of scoring, we're definitely in store for better offensive outputs from both teams considering some of the DFS stars who will be in action. That makes for multiple ways to approach putting together a DraftKings Showdown lineup, and our strategy involves a somewhat contrarian approach to the Pats' offense while going chalk with the Vikings.

