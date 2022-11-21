Read full article on original website
Related
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 12 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
Week 12 brings a break from byes with a full game feast starting with a tripleheader on Thanksgiving. Having a full complement of start 'em, sit 'em options sounds great, but it can actually create more headaches for fantasy football owners obsessing over every roster decision ahead of the stretch run. Fortunately, Sporting News' NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his latest helping of lineup advice.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL picks, predictions for Week 12: Bengals top Titans; Buccaneers bury Browns; Steelers edge Colts
The three-game Thanksgiving slate has more games between winning records than the rest of Week 12. It's that kind of week – but it doesn't mean there will not be some shake-ups. Cincinnati and Tennessee meet in a rematch of last year's AFC divisional playoff thriller. The Bengals won that game 19-16, and they have the final spot in the AFC playoff picture heading into Week 12. This is a chance to gain ground, but the Titans have been hot since the bye week. Expect another close game.
ng-sportingnews.com
Best NFL Bets Week 12: Cowboys crush Giants, Packers cover in Philly, Vikings bounce back against Patriots
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! We're excited for our stomachs to be full and even more thankful to have a full slate of NFL football for the first time since Week 5. No bye weeks! That means we have a ton of options for our best bets column that highlights our favorite moneyline, against-the-spread, over/under, and prop bets for Week 12.
Cardinals TE Trey McBride is Potential Fantasy Football Sleeper in Week 12
Looking for a sleeper option at tight end for your fantasy football team? Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride might just fit the bill.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFC East standings: What Cowboys or Giants win would mean for NFL playoff picture
The Giants and Cowboys are squaring off in what will be one of Dallas' most anticipated Thanksgiving Day matchups in quite some time. Both the Cowboys and Giants have records of 7-3 and are playing in the loaded NFC East. All four teams in that division have a winning record, and all four will be challenging for playoff berths as the 2022 NFL season comes to an end.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Justin Fields, Kyler Murray affecting Week 12 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
Matthew Stafford (neck) has already been ruled out for Week 12, and the statuses of Justin Fields and Kyler Murray are up in the air ahead of a pivotal fantasy football week. Given the importance of these two QBs, tracking the latest injury updates will be paramount ahead of start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 12 Fantasy Busts: Justin Fields, Cam Akers, Christian Watson among risky 'starts' in bad matchups
With zero teams on bye in Week 12, locking in your starting lineup becomes that much more challenging, as there are more names for every start 'em, sit 'em discussion. In one of the more important weeks of the fantasy football regular season, identifying players who could underperform relative to their projections can be the difference between making the playoffs and sitting things out after Week 14. Our Week 12 fantasy busts list is here to help you spot potential duds, such as Cam Akers, Christian Watson, and Justin Fields.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Thanksgiving free live streams: How to watch 2022 football games without cable
As has become tradition, the NFL has a three-game slate on Thanksgiving this year featuring the traditional Lions and Cowboys games followed by a "miscellaneous" matchup of sorts. This season, the Lions will be hosting the Bills, who will be playing their second straight game at Ford Field. The Cowboys,...
ng-sportingnews.com
Will Odell Beckham Jr. sign with Cowboys or Giants? Breaking down best fit for free-agent WR
One NFC East team will have a lot to be thankful for in the very near future. The Cowboys and Giants meet on Thanksgiving Day, with more than bragging rights on the line. Both teams are angling for playoff appearances, but both teams are also seemingly playing for the services of one Odell Beckham Jr.
ng-sportingnews.com
Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks For Wednesday, Nov. 23
There are 12 games on Wednesday's NBA slate, so bettors still have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Pelicans-Spurs, Sixers-Hornets, and Trail Blazers-Cavaliers games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
ng-sportingnews.com
Thanksgiving FanDuel Picks: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for Thursday's daily fantasy football contests
Week 12 kicks off with a Thanksgiving tripleheader and an enhanced opportunity for more NFL DFS action. Our FanDuel lineup for Thursday's slate features a veteran signal-caller looking to bounce back after a rough performance, a couple of high-quality tight ends, and two running backs with favorable matchups. Before we...
ng-sportingnews.com
Disgruntled Browns fan does donuts, vandalizes FirstEnergy Stadium with CAT, police called
Cleveland fans are not happy. The Browns were always going to be a work in progress in 2022. After all, their newly minted $230 million quarterback was suspended the first 11 weeks of the season. But even without Deshaun Watson, the team has managed to underachieve, going just 3-7 through the first 10 games of the season.
ng-sportingnews.com
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 13 underdogs with the best odds to win
Am I going to finish second in the Underdog Challenge again, this time because I failed to pick my alma mater two weeks in a row?. Don’t look now, but the Vanderbilt Commodores have pulled off back-to-back upsets against SEC opponents after losing 26 straight league games. A 14.5-point upset of Florida followed a 17-point upset of Kentucky. That’s a bushel full of points I left on the field, and I’ve dropped into second place as a result.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Joe Mixon, Leonard Fournette, Gus Edwards affecting Week 12 start-sit calls
There are only a handful of fantasy-relevant RB injuries heading into Week 12, but for owners of Joe Mixon, Leonard Fournette, and Gus Edwards, knowing the injury updates will be crucial ahead of start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Below, we'll give you the latest news on these running backs and...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Thanksgiving picks, predictions against spread: Cowboys clip Giants for critical win; Bills cool upstart Lions
The NFL has another great feast of matchups planned for its annual Thanksgiving triple-header to open Week 12 of the 2022 season. Five of the six teams in action are in current playoff position in either the AFC or NFC. That other team, the Lions, have won three consecutive games to get back into wild-card contention.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL DFS picks Week 12: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
Happy Thanksgiving week, everyone! The holidays are about family, friends, food, and football, and we have a full slate of NFL games on the docket for daily fantasy fun. With such a plentiful spread of DFS options on DraftKings and FanDuel, you'll want to include some values and sleepers in your lineups (like cranberry sauce and cornbread) so you can afford some proven, consistent high-priced plays (like turkey and ham).
ng-sportingnews.com
Thanksgiving DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 12 Vikings-Patriots Showdown tournaments
The NFC North-leading Vikings host the Patriots in prime time to wrap up the NFL's Thanksgiving schedule. The 8-2 Vikings are currently favored by 2.5-points, with the total set at 42.5, according to BetMGM. Both offenses need bounce-back performances after neither scored an offensive touchdown last week. While Thursday's game might not feature a ton of scoring, we're definitely in store for better offensive outputs from both teams considering some of the DFS stars who will be in action. That makes for multiple ways to approach putting together a DraftKings Showdown lineup, and our strategy involves a somewhat contrarian approach to the Pats' offense while going chalk with the Vikings.
ng-sportingnews.com
Here's why the Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving, explained
If it seems like the Dallas Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving, well, that's because they do. The Cowboys' annual tradition of playing on the American holiday, which began in 1966, originated as something of a publicity stunt for America's Team. Following the Lions' lead from decades earlier, the concept became an immediate success and the Cowboys have been a Turkey Day fixture ever since, with a few exceptions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Williams, Marquise Brown, more impacting Week 12 lineup decisions
The injuries keep piling up, especially at wide receiver and tight end. While many of the big-name, banged-up TEs simply went on the IR (Darren Waller, Dallas Goedert, Kyle Pitts), a host of top WRs are still questionable to suit up in Week 12. Guys like Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Williams, Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Kadarius Toney, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Jerry Jeudy would all likely be in fantasy football lineups if active, so knowing the latest updates is key ahead of your start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Comments / 0