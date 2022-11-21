Why is Chad Johnson on the World Cup broadcast? Former NFL receiver 'Ochocinco' part of Fox Sports studio team for 2022

Read full article on original website
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
Popculture
Thursday Night Football: Why Prime Video Won't Show NFL Game on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Day is a day when football fans can watch the game all day long. The NFL will air three games, and with Thanksgiving being on Thursday, some fans might think that the night game will be on Prime Video for Thursday Night Football. However, that's not the case as the streaming service will take a week off from broadcasting an NFL game but will return for Week 13.
NFL World Reacts To CBS's Deshaun Watson Decision
The Houston Texans are set to host the Cleveland Browns next week in Deshaun Watson's first game. While the game received a lot of hype before the season, giving Watson's trade and suspension, it won't be getting as much attention as expected. CBS has decided to go with one of...
Look: NFL Broadcaster Has Warning For Tom Brady
At some point in the near future, Tom Brady will hang up his cleats and join the broadcasting booth - at least that's the plan for now. Brady reportedly signed a massive contract with FOX for whenever he's done playing football. However, the star quarterback recently received a warning from the person currently occupying his seat.
Tom Brady Plans To Emulate 1 Longtime Broadcaster
When the time comes for Tom Brady to permanently retire from the NFL, he'll become the lead football analyst for Fox Sports. During the latest episode of the "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady opened up about his future as a broadcaster. Brady acknowledged that he usually focuses on negative plays when...
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Packers Not Re-Signing Veteran Receiver
The Green Bay Packers worked out a couple familiar names on Tuesday with receivers Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis.
See Former Jets Star WR Brandon Marshall’s Patriots Tattoo After Losing Bet With Julian Edelman
Jets fans look away. Brandon Marshall made a bet with Julian Edelman last week which ended with a Patriots tattoo on the Jets receiver. No one was going to win this bet in the end. The former NFL stars upped the ante by making it a permanent punishment. With both...
NFL games today: Week 12 picks up again with Bengals-Titans on Sunday
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Why did John Madden retire from coaching? Revisiting a young NFL legend's transition to broadcasting
NFL icon John Madden's death last December evoked fond memories of his long career as a broadcaster, from decades of classic calls to his on-air love of Thanksgiving. Before all of the epic moments in the booth, however, Madden established himself as one of the sport's most successful coaches. Madden...
1 NFL Star Is Leading All Players In Pro Bowl Votes
On Wednesday, the NFL announced the leading vote-getter for this year's Pro Bowl. At the moment, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is ahead of the pack. Jefferson has landed 72,403 votes from the fans thus far. Right behind him on the list is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with 69,679 votes.
Why NFL fans at Ford Field had trouble seeing Bebe Rexha's strange Thanksgiving halftime show during Lions vs. Bills
The NFL's Thanksgiving halftime shows are always under intense scrutiny, and Bebe Rexha's at the Lions vs. Bills game was no different. Rexha — a pop singer known for her 2013 hit "The Monster" — put together a rather interesting halftime show for her performance in Detroit. However,...
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Justin Fields, Kyler Murray affecting Week 12 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
Matthew Stafford (neck) has already been ruled out for Week 12, and the statuses of Justin Fields and Kyler Murray are up in the air ahead of a pivotal fantasy football week. Given the importance of these two QBs, tracking the latest injury updates will be paramount ahead of start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Best NFL Bets Week 12: Cowboys crush Giants, Packers cover in Philly, Vikings bounce back against Patriots
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! We're excited for our stomachs to be full and even more thankful to have a full slate of NFL football for the first time since Week 5. No bye weeks! That means we have a ton of options for our best bets column that highlights our favorite moneyline, against-the-spread, over/under, and prop bets for Week 12.
NFL Thanksgiving free live streams: How to watch 2022 football games without cable
As has become tradition, the NFL has a three-game slate on Thanksgiving this year featuring the traditional Lions and Cowboys games followed by a "miscellaneous" matchup of sorts. This season, the Lions will be hosting the Bills, who will be playing their second straight game at Ford Field. The Cowboys,...
Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson dishes on the life of an NFL coach -- on and off the field -- in his new memoir
Just about every offseason, various NFL coaches, general managers and owners drive through the Everglades seeking wisdom at the end of an ordinary, 20-mile stretch of road into the Florida Keys. It's the only route to encounter Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson, whose accolades include a national...
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Joe Mixon, Leonard Fournette, Gus Edwards affecting Week 12 start-sit calls
There are only a handful of fantasy-relevant RB injuries heading into Week 12, but for owners of Joe Mixon, Leonard Fournette, and Gus Edwards, knowing the injury updates will be crucial ahead of start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Below, we'll give you the latest news on these running backs and...
Justin Jefferson Breaks Randy Moss's NFL Record for Receiving Yards in First 3 Seasons
No one in NFL history has ever had more receiving yards in their first three seasons than Justin Jefferson. The Vikings' 23-year-old superstar receiver broke former Viking Randy Moss's record of 4,163 yards on Thursday night against the Patriots. Moss did it in 43 starts; Jefferson did it in his 42nd career start. Jefferson, Moss, and Odell Beckham Jr. are the only three players to ever reach 4,000 receiving yards in their first three seasons.
Why do the Cowboys, Lions always play on Thanksgiving?
Watching football on Thanksgiving has become a tradition for millions of families across the country. If your family is one of those, you may have noticed that two teams seem to always play on Thanksgiving: the Lions and the Cowboys. While there's no official contract that these two teams must...
