Runners flock to Alliant Energy Center for Turkey Trot
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s annual Turkey Trot returned for its eighth year Thursday. The Thanksgiving tradition saw about 2,400 runners flock to the Alliant Energy Center. Finishers received a medal and a donut, courtesy of Greenbush Bakery. “[It’s] just a good way to get out and exercise before...
Woodman’s adds $1 million to planned Janesville community center
JANESVILLE, Wis. — On Wednesday, a planned community center in Janesville took another step toward reality. The grocery store chain Woodman’s announced a new $1 million pledge to the proposed indoor sports and convention center. The company bought the naming rights to the building for $2 million in 2019.
Low enrollment forces UW-Platteville Richland to stop in-person programs
UW-Platteville’s Richland Campus plans to transfer its in-person programs to other campuses by the next academic year due to low enrollment and financial strain. The current enrollment at the Richland campus is only 60 degree-seeking students. Because of the low enrollment, UW System President Jay Rothman said in-person instruction at the Richland campus is “no longer tenable” despite the campus’ good faith efforts to get more students. Rothman gave UW-Platteville’s Interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich until January 15th to transfer all of it’s in-person degree programs to either UW-Platteville or the Baraboo campus.
Visit Middleton launches new winter clothing drive
MIDDLETON, Wis. — As winter nears, Visit Middleton has launched a new winter clothing drive. The city’s tourism department is hosting its new Keeping Neighbors Warm drive this year following the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s decision to end its Big Bundle Up program. Visit Middleton used to take part in the state program, so when that ended, it created something new.
Sun Prairie receives more than $2M to build affordable housing
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie has been awarded more than $2 million from the Wisconsin Department of Administration to build 10 affordable single-family homes in the city. In a news release this week, the city said it will partner with Habitat for Humanity of Dane County to build the homes for low- to moderate-income families. The city received a total of $2,231,821 as part of a Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program in the wake of the 2018 floods that caused significant damage in Dane County and elsewhere in the state.
Richland Center Man Arrested in Iowa County
An Iowa County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Main Street near Industrial Drive in Highland on Monday around 11 am. As a result of the stop, 37 year old William Arndt-Carmody of Richland Center, was arrested for Operating with a Revoked License. Arndt-Carmody was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released after posting bond.
Platteville Community Fund Awards Several Grants
Platteville Community Fund, a component of Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, recently awarded nearly $24,000 in grants to nine local nonprofit organizations and projects. They include; Family Connections of Southwest Wisconsin, Friends of Our Gallery at Rountree Gallery, the Grant County Historical Society, Inspiring Community, Inc., Jamison Museum Association, Platteville Community Arboretum, the Platteville School District, the Southwestern Wisconsin Technical College foundation, and Wisconsin Badger Camp. The Platteville Community Fund serves as an endowment for community improvement projects. Annually, a portion of the fund’s earnings are given back to the community in the form of grants.
Sun Prairie man gifted vehicle as thanks for his community work
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A Sun Prairie man has been rewarded for his work in the community with a new way to get around it. The Sunshine Place depends on Simmie “Bud” Bryant for a variety of services. From snow removal to overall building maintenance, he’s someone the community resource can count on.
Teenager cited after driving into home on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A teenager was cited for driving without a driver’s license after striking a home on Madison’s east side on Tuesday evening, according to Madison police reports. Witnesses told officers that four people fled after the car struck the home. Three people who had been...
Facility upgrades at Dane County Airport finished in time for holiday travel
MADISON, Wis. — Officials with the Dane County Regional Airport are ready to kick off what they expect to be a busy holiday travel season following a set of facility upgrades. Recent upgrades to the airport’s facilities include the end of construction on International Lane and the return of...
None injured in fire at Beloit home, cause remains under investigation
BELOIT, Wis. — Nobody was injured after a fire at a Beloit home on Thursday. Beloit Fire Department crews responded to a fire in the 1900 block of Pioneer Drive just before 1:30 p.m. Crews from the Town of Beloit, South Beloit and Janesville assisted at the scene. The...
DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit looking for help filling clients’ holiday wish lists this season
BELOIT, Wis. — DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit is looking for gifts to give to families and individuals they’ve served in the past year. The holiday gift program is an annual tradition for the nonprofit. Staff members have asked each family or person who received services in the past...
Bellflower Lights interactive holiday display opens in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Bellflower Lights, an interactive holiday light and sound display in Sun Prairie, is now open for its inaugural year. The light display is sequenced to six different holiday-themed musical numbers, which attendees can hear by tuning their car radios to 91.5 FM. The 15-minute...
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church hosts Thanksgiving dinner
MADISON, Wis. — After two years of drive-thru meals, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church brought its annual Thanksgiving Day meal back inside Thursday. Over 50 volunteers helped serve the free meal, which included turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, cranberries and pumpkin pie. “Some people make this their tradition truly, and have...
Garage heater to blame for carbon monoxide situation at campus area apartment building, Madison FD says
MADISON, Wis. — A garage heater is to blame for a carbon monoxide situation at an apartment building near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Monday night, the Madison Fire Department said Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the La Ville apartment building in the 400 block of West Gorham Street...
Madison PD: Thanksgiving meal delivery results in two arrests on drug, other charges
MADISON, Wis. — What started as a Thanksgiving meal dropoff for a Madison police officer earlier this week ended with two men behind bars on drug and other charges. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said an officer was dropping off a holiday meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue late Monday morning when the officer passed two men who smelled strongly of marijuana. The duo had just gotten out of a vehicle that police said was listed as stolen from Nebraska.
Youth injuries rise during opening weekend of Wisconsin’s gun-deer hunting season
MADISON, Wis. — The number of youth-involved hunting incidents is up so far this season compared to previous years. In 1966, there were 264 hunting incidents in Wisconsin. Since then, state initiatives have caused those numbers to plummet, but on opening weekend this year, there was an alarming spike in youth incidents. Of the six incidents, three involved teenagers, and five involved people 24 or under.
PHMDC releases one-year report on Madison CARES program
MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison & Dane County on Tuesday released a one-year report on the Madison CARES program that serves as an alternative response to police when responding to mental or behavioral health calls. The Community Alternative Response Emergency Services program launched in September 2021 with one...
The Old Fashioned sells one millionth namesake cocktail
MADISON, Wis. — The Old Fashioned restaurant on the Capitol Square in downtown Madison has officially sold one million of its namesake cocktail. The restaurant hosted a celebration Tuesday night to mark the occasion, mixing the one-millionth drink in a large wooden barrel so as many people as possible could savor it. The oversized cocktail was designed to serve around 600 guests.
Accident Involving Cuba City Teen and Argyle Woman
On Monday around 5:15 pm, Green County Deputies, the Monroe Rural Fire Department and Green County EMS, responded to a two-vehicle crash with injury. 18 year old Alana Neis of Cuba City, was at the stop sign on County Highway J and Highway 81, facing south waiting to turn east bound on Highway 81. Neis began to turn and did not see an oncoming vehicle traveling in the west bound lane. The vehicle, driven by 67 year old Susan Miller of Argyle, attempted to avoid Neis‘ vehicle, but was not successful and struck the front of Neis’ vehicle with the front passenger side of her vehicle. Neis and her juvenile passenger both reported wearing their seatbelts and not being injured. Neis was taken by EMS to be evaluated further by medical staff. Neis is being cited for Inattentive Driving.
