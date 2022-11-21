The new Super Mario Bros. movie coming to theaters — titled, quite cleverly, The Super Mario Bros. Movie — is quite different from the first attempt to bring the iconic Nintendo game to theaters back in 1993. This version is animated, not live-action, and it features a look much closer to the Nintendo games than the live-action version, which was wildly different from the games in look, tone, and style. Most game fans were not taken with the bizarre Mario Bros of the ’90s. It became a notorious flop, although it has become something of a cult object in recent years. (Extremely weird movies tend to do that.)

7 DAYS AGO