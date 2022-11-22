FIFA fever is running rampant at an Irish pub in Canton

FIFA fever has returned to Baltimore 01:42

BALTIMORE -- FIFA fever is in full force for the 2022 World Cup.

"It was awesome," Ramin Nadjmabadi of Olney said. "It's a great atmosphere. You've got to support the U.S. team whenever they play."

The United States Men's National Soccer Team played their first match of the tournament against Wales Monday afternoon.

It ended in a tie.

"Everybody was jumping up and down,´ Russell Condit of Randallstown said. "They tied up and everybody was pretty angry about that, but, all in all, it was a pretty good game."

Claddagh Pub in Canton is the place to be for soccer fans during the World Cup. The bar is filled with soccer memorabilia and carries every game of the tournament. It's been that way for decades.

"You don't overnight just become a soccer pub," Claddagh Pub Owner Michael Clarke said. "It's got to be organic. It's gotta be innate and inborn."

This is the first time the U.S. Men's Team has competed in the world cup since 2014.

"They qualify now and (it's a) very young squad," Nadjmabadi said. "It's exciting to see them play."

"America's gonna go all the way," Ulysses Gonzalez of Randallstown said. "We might have a clash with Argentina but nevertheless . . . America."

Even though Monday's game ended in a tie, people we spoke with say the thrill of watching the game made up for it.

"Doesn't matter whether you're cheering for the U.S. or you're cheering for this," Gonzalez said. "It don't matter. Cheer for whoever you love."