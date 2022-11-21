ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

New project aims to improve equity in Vermont

A new push is underway in Vermont, to help make it a more equitable place to live — emphasizing progress at the local level. Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, and Xusana Davis, Vermont’s executive director of racial equity, celebrated the launch of IDEAL Vermont Tuesday. Standing for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Action and Leadership, IDEAL is a push to advance racial equity and other forms of equity.
VERMONT STATE
Massachusetts Hiker missing in NH mountains turns 20 as search continues

New Hampshire Fish and Game continue to search for a Massachusetts woman who had not returned from a weekend hike in the White Mountains. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume.
WESTFORD, MA
New England university unveils first-of-its-kind 3D-printed house

The University of Maine Advanced Structures and Composites Center (ASCC) unveiled BioHome3D on Monday. It is the first 3D-printed house made entirely with bio-based materials. The 600-square-foot prototype features 3D-printed floors, walls and a roof of wood fibers and bio-resins. The house is fully recyclable and highly insulated with 100% wood insulation and customizable R-values. Thanks to the precision of the printing process, there was almost no construction waste.
MAINE STATE
Festival of Trees to kick off this weekend in St. Albans

SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — The Festival of Trees is back in St. Albans this year. The annual tradition is a weeklong event that kicks off on Small Business Saturday, following the Church Street Tree lighting. This year, the festival is raising money for Josh's House in Colchester, a...
SAINT ALBANS CITY, VT
Keeseville man arrested for weapons charges stemming from argument

KEESEVILLE, N.Y. — A Keeseville man is behind bars after New York State Police said he held a gun during a verbal argument with a victim. Troopers arrested 51-year-old Raymond LaFlame on Monday for criminal possession of three or more firearms and criminal possession of an assault rifle stemming from an incident earlier this month.
KEESEVILLE, NY

