The University of Maine Advanced Structures and Composites Center (ASCC) unveiled BioHome3D on Monday. It is the first 3D-printed house made entirely with bio-based materials. The 600-square-foot prototype features 3D-printed floors, walls and a roof of wood fibers and bio-resins. The house is fully recyclable and highly insulated with 100% wood insulation and customizable R-values. Thanks to the precision of the printing process, there was almost no construction waste.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO