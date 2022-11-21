Read full article on original website
New project aims to improve equity in Vermont
A new push is underway in Vermont, to help make it a more equitable place to live — emphasizing progress at the local level. Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, and Xusana Davis, Vermont’s executive director of racial equity, celebrated the launch of IDEAL Vermont Tuesday. Standing for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Action and Leadership, IDEAL is a push to advance racial equity and other forms of equity.
Massachusetts Hiker missing in NH mountains turns 20 as search continues
New Hampshire Fish and Game continue to search for a Massachusetts woman who had not returned from a weekend hike in the White Mountains. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume.
Over 1,000 turkey dinners given away to needy Vermonters ahead of Thanksgiving
MONTPELIER, Vt. — In Burlington, more than 1,000 Vermonters came through the Salvation Army to grab fresh Thanksgiving meals provided by the Farmhouse group to enjoy at home. It’s a similar operation to those seen across Vermont ahead of Thanksgiving. In Montpelier, over thirteen hundred meals were given away...
New England university unveils first-of-its-kind 3D-printed house
The University of Maine Advanced Structures and Composites Center (ASCC) unveiled BioHome3D on Monday. It is the first 3D-printed house made entirely with bio-based materials. The 600-square-foot prototype features 3D-printed floors, walls and a roof of wood fibers and bio-resins. The house is fully recyclable and highly insulated with 100% wood insulation and customizable R-values. Thanks to the precision of the printing process, there was almost no construction waste.
Festival of Trees to kick off this weekend in St. Albans
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — The Festival of Trees is back in St. Albans this year. The annual tradition is a weeklong event that kicks off on Small Business Saturday, following the Church Street Tree lighting. This year, the festival is raising money for Josh's House in Colchester, a...
Keeseville man arrested for weapons charges stemming from argument
KEESEVILLE, N.Y. — A Keeseville man is behind bars after New York State Police said he held a gun during a verbal argument with a victim. Troopers arrested 51-year-old Raymond LaFlame on Monday for criminal possession of three or more firearms and criminal possession of an assault rifle stemming from an incident earlier this month.
