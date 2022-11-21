ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashburn, VA

Loudoun County Invites Transit, Commuter Plan Input

Loudoun County Transit and Commuter Services invites members of the public to provide comment about their transportation needs and priorities as the county works to update the strategic plans for its transit and commuter assistance programs. Comment may be provided through an online survey at loudoun.gov/transitstrategicplans, and at a series...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Travelers flocking to and from new Dulles Metro Station for Thanksgiving travel

STERLING, Va. (7News) — New numbers obtained by 7News from Metro show how many people have used the new Metro station at Dulles Airport this Thanksgiving week. Normally Metro measures activity by counting the number of people who enter a station, but in this case 7News also asked for the number of people exiting, since local residents taking Metro to Dulles Airport for holiday travel would have been exiting and not entering the station.
DULLES, VA
'Slow Down' | Police warn of dangerous driving after man caught going over 100 MPH in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — The Prince William County Police Department is asking drivers to slow down after a man was stopped for driving over 100 mph in Manassas Friday. A motor officer with the police department stopped a 43-year-old Gainesville man after he was seen driving 103 mph in a 55 mph zone along with Prince William Parkway nearby Sudley Manor Drive. The man was given a citation for driving recklessly over the speed of 85 mph.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Flagship Proposal For Carwash on Rollins Ave Includes Demolishing Current Full-Service Carwash Building

The City of Rockville will vote on a site plan submitted by Flagship Maryland Propco, LLC (the “Applicant”), proposing several improvements to the existing Flagship Carwash facility located at 975 Rollins Avenue. The Applicant intends to demolish the existing self-service carwash building and install self-service vacuum spaces, full-service finishing spaces, and modify the on-site circulation. The existing full service carwash building will remain. The Applicant also cites that the hours of operation will be reduced from 7AM through 11PM to 8AM through 6:30PM because of the removal of the self-service carwash.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Pedestrian killed in Loudoun Co. crash

A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Loudoun County, Virginia, at around midnight Friday, authorities said. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Kenneth Burdette Henderson, 73, died after a vehicle hit him near the intersection of N. Berlin Turnpike and Bavarian Way in Lovettsville.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
OWL (VA) VFD Replaces Rearmount Aerial Platform with Midmount

Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton (VA) Volunteer Fire Department, known regionally as OWL Fire Department, needed to replace a rearmount aerial platform. It chose to go with a midmount aerial platform built by Seagrave Fire Apparatus, a 95-foot Aerialscope on a Marauder chassis with a 141-inch full tilt cab. Wayne Haight, OWL’s chief, says...
OCCOQUAN, VA
Brush Fire Temporarily Stops CSX RR Train Traffic

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call of a brush fire in the area of 16th Street and Spring Street in Silver Spring on Wednesday evening, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. Three units are on the scene as of ~6:30pm working on hotspots...
SILVER SPRING, MD
VRE Santa Trains to return on Dec. 10 after 2-year absence

The Virginia Railway Express said that its festive “Santa Trains” will return on Dec. 10 after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be 13 of the holiday-themed trains that will leave from five VRE stations: Burke Centre, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Spotsylvania and Woodbridge. Santa and...
MANASSAS, VA
Manassas man killed in Leesburg workplace accident

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a workplace accident that took the life of a 40-year-old Manassas man. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., deputies and fire and rescue crews responded to a worksite in the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road in Leesburg for a man who fell from a truck. Preliminarily, detectives determined the victim was on the back of the truck and fell while the vehicle was in motion. The truck’s driver immediately stopped and summoned paramedics and the Sheriff’s Office.
LEESBURG, VA
Lanes reopen after crash shuts down I-95 in Stafford, Virginia

VIRGINIA, USA — Three northbound lanes and all southbound lanes on Interstate 95 have reopened after a two incidents including a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer caused the roadway to shut down in Stafford, Virginia Wednesday evening. According to tweets from Stafford County Fire and Rescue, all northbound...
STAFFORD, VA
The Top 25 Restaurants in MoCo, According to Trip Advisor (November 2022)

Trip Advisor, known as “the world’s largest travel platform”, has amassed more than 859 million reviews and opinions of 8.6 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Based on the reviews of those who have traveled to Montgomery County, below you’ll see a list of Trip Advisor’s top 25 restaurants in MoCo:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Live Fairfax: Things to do Thanksgiving weekend in Fairfax County

Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. There are so many fun things to do over Thanksgiving Weekend. If you find yourself looking for an experience to create memories and...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
‘Cybersecurity incident’ disrupts Washington County website, some services

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A “cybersecurity incident” on Thanksgiving caused a disruption to certain computer systems, including the county’s website and some services. As of Friday at 7:30 p.m., the disruption was affecting some capabilities at the Emergency Communications Center, but Danielle Weaver, Washington County Public Relations and Marketing Director, said in […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
44-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 44-year-old man was shot and killed inside an apartment in Southwest D.C. early yesterday morning. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating this shooting, which took place shortly before 3 am. A report of gunshots led police to the 4000 Block of South Capitol Street. There, police discovered 44-year-old Sherif Akande of D.C. suffering from a gunshot wound to his head and his back. Akande was pronounced dead at the scene. There have been no arrests at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP The post 44-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC

