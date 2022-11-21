Read full article on original website
healthcareguys.com
6 Tips To Help Lower Your Blood Pressure
If you have high blood pressure, you’re not alone. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly half the adults in the United States have hypertension. While many factors contribute to this statistic, the good news is that there are also many things you can do...
Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin
Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
Dermatologists Swear By This One Hot Drink For Younger-Looking Skin
When temperatures drop, holiday decorations pop up here and there, and it becomes acceptable to light a fire in the fireplace, your impulse may be to grab hold of the nearest available hot drink, pour it into a big mug, and get cozy on the couch. Sounds like a great plan, and if you are working toward healthy skin goals this fall and winter, you can keep on task by choosing a delicious hot beverage that also supports smoother, younger-looking skin. Dr. Crystal Dinopol, DPDS, a board-certified dermatologist and writer for payitforwardfertility.org, lets us in on the one hot drink for younger-looking skin that you can enjoy every day (and your skin will thank you for it, too).
How to make amazing turkey gravy for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving and the holiday season has arrived. Here's how to make the signature turkey gravy dish.
aarp.org
Superfoods for the Brain
You are what you eat, the saying goes — and that holds true for the neck up. Just as diet plays an important role in the health of your heart, your skin and other organs in the body, what you put in your mouth can affect the health of your brain.
TODAY.com
Officials offer tips to avoid flu, COVID, RSV amid holiday gatherings
Health officials are recommending several steps to stop the spread of respiratory illnesses ahead of Thanksgiving, including making sure your flu and cold vaccines are up to date. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.Nov. 23, 2022.
ABC News
Food donations to help feed families this Thanksgiving
As Americans get ready for the holiday season, millions will turn to food donations and assistance from organizations to help get meals on the table. Over 33 million Americans lived in food-insecure households last year, with 8.6 million adults living in very low food security households, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition data. According to the agency, food-insecure households are defined as households that are "uncertain of having or unable to acquire enough food to meet the needs of all their members because they had insufficient money or other resources for food."
Parade
Butterball Shares Turkey Dos and Don'ts on TikTok Ahead of Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is almost here and that means getting your turkey prepped and ready for the table, but don't stress—we have found just the tips you need before getting started. And who better to give pointers on how to prep your turkey? None other than America's most beloved turkey brand company, Butterball! The brand is showing viewers on TikTok some best practices for getting your bird ready for eating.
WebMD
Eating Honey May Help People Manage Cholesterol, Blood Sugar
Nov. 22, 2022 – A new analysis from the University of Toronto shows that eating honey may help people manage high cholesterol or blood sugar levels. Honey’s health benefits are so powerful that its status as an added dietary sugar should perhaps be reconsidered, the researchers concluded. “The...
Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
TODAY.com
Are grapes healthy — or tiny sugar bombs? A dietitian explains
Grapes are a sweet treat that date back to about 6000 B.C.. That's right — grapes have been a crowd pleaser for everyday snacking, charcuterie boards, jam, jelly and wine making since Neolithic times. Not only are a grapes versatile fruit, but they also have antioxidants that make them good for your health. As a matter of fact, eating grapes can benefit your heart and skin and maybe even protect against cancer. Let’s look at the wondrous reasons to eat grapes and creative ways to use them.
The 9 Best Mold Removers of 2022
We like the RMR-86 Pro Instant Mold and Mildew Stain Remover because of its versatility, fast-acting formula, and ability to clean a variety of surfaces.
wdfxfox34.com
Do You Have a BMI of 32?
Originally Posted On: https://www.thesosaclinic.com/do-you-have-a-bmi-of-32/ Losing weight is a huge challenge for people with a BMI of 32. But, it’s possible to lower your BMI and improve your health. Here are some tips for doing so:. Avoid processed foods and sugary drinks. Eat more fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean...
findingfarina.com
What Are the Main Types of Sinus Infections?
As many as 28.9 million adults suffer from sinusitis. People who suffer from such always expect to be congested and in pain. Even temporary sinus infections can ruin your plans and bring on headaches and other terrible symptoms. Sinus comes from several infections. These infections trigger sinusitis anytime, whether you’re ready or not.
WebMD
Just 8 Minutes of Exercise a Day Is All You Need
– You can get all the exercise you need in just 8 minutes a day if you work out a bit harder, according to a new study in the European Heart Journal. Just 54 minutes of vigorous exercise per week provides the most bang for your buck, researchers found, lowering the risk of early death from any cause by 36%, and your chances of getting heart disease by 35%.
ahchealthenews.com
When to use hot vs. cold therapy for pain relief
Nearly eight out of 10 adults experience lower back pain and one in three people suffer from neck pain at some point in their lifetime. The good news is there are ways to relieve lower back and neck pain with simple home remedies like hot and cold therapy. “Both hot...
Turkey stock: Easy, economical way to use more of the bird
Making turkey stock is a great way to use what you have on hand post-Thanksgiving. It's easy and economical: Almost all leftover parts of the bird can be put to use, including the bones, the skin, and small bits of meat attached to the carcass.Just place them into a large soup pot with a generous amount of water. Add some basic vegetables and simmer away for at least an hour. Skim, strain, and you have stock. The longer you simmer it, the more the stock reduces, becoming deeper and richer in flavor and slightly darker in color.Anything but the giblets...
WebMD
Bloating Common but Often Ignored: Survey
Nov. 21, 2022 – Nearly 1 in 7 U.S. adults go through bloating, yet few seek help for it, with many saying they’re uncomfortable talking about the problem with their doctor, according to the results of a new survey. Bloating – a buildup of gas in the stomach...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism cause a person to feel tired?
Fatigue is a symptom of hyperthyroidism. The condition can speed up a person’s metabolism and cause them to experience disrupted sleep patterns, insomnia, and anxiety. The combined effects of these can contribute to feelings of fatigue. The American Thyroid Association (ATA) explains that a person’s thyroid is a butterfly-shaped...
EverydayHealth.com
Lemons 101: A Complete Guide
Whether you associate lemons with lemonade, household cleaning, or a way to add flavor to dishes, there’s no mistaking these ubiquitous fruits. Despite their famously sour taste, lemons are one of the all-time most popular and versatile fruits. Since you’re very unlikely to snack on them the same way...
