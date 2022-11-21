ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Texans are already prepared to give up on Davis Mills and Bryce Young is standing on deck

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
At 1-8-1, the Houston Texans are firmly entrenched with the worst record in the NFL. And unlike other fellow bottom-feeding teams — they don’t appear to have the long-term answer at quarterback, even despite their rampant struggles.

There was potentially 2021 third-rounder Davis Mills, but the second-year signal-caller has regressed to the mean this season (or stayed at the same level of average?). His play (complete with an 11 to 11 touchdown to interception ratio) hasn’t necessarily been a net negative for Houston, but it hasn’t helped the NFL’s worst team much, either.

As such, with the Texans preparing for their 2022 season stretch run, head coach Lovie Smith appears ready to pull the plug on the Mills developmental experiment.

Oof. For a guy that once stood by Rex Grossman in an NFC-winning season in Chicago, that does not sound like someone enthused by Mills’ potential or future. Especially if he wants to turn to Kyle Allen.

You know what that means: Bryce Young, presumed No. 1 overall pick in 2023 — your table is ready.

Now, I know what you’re thinking. There are still seven games to decide who will have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But at the moment, Houston has a two-game “lead” on the Panthers for pole position and has the best odds to finish with the least amount of wins with BetMGM. That should all but cement a likely selection of Young in April.

It’s been a bleak season in Houston, with few bright spots. Getting a potential franchise quarterback like Young amidst the frustrating chaos would be one heck of a way to build optimism and an exciting foundation for the future.

NFL fans took the news of the Texans potentially closing the door on the Davis Mills era the same way

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

