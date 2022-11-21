World Cup 2022: United States open as massive underdog to England after draw against Wales

Good news for any USMNT fans who think the States’ best game is ahead of them: there’s some fantastic value available for the Stars and Stripes next match against England.

The bad news, however, is that England are coming off an absolute demolishing of Iran with a 6-2 victory in their World Cup opener. While Iran may be No. 20 in FIFA’s latest rankings, consider the United States (ranked No. 16) just fought to a 1-1 draw against a 19th-ranked Wales team.

England is ranked fifth overall.

So, yeah, the United States are massive underdogs against England and that feels about right after the Americans were unable to protect a 1-0 lead in the second half on Monday.

A draw at +300 doesn’t even feel too realistic here, but neither does England winning by just one goal. Based on Monday’s results, the play is to take England as favorites on the spread or put a little faith in the U.S. to pull off an upset at strong plus-money.

But there’s still a ways to go before these teams take the pitch and injuries (and various updates) are likely to impact the lines. It’s worth waiting until game day to place your bet for that very reason.

The United States still have decent odds to qualify for the knockout stage.

Check back here as the odds continue to update live in the days before USA-England. Kick off is slated for Nov. 25 at 1 p.m. ET as Group B play rolls on.