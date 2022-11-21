ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

iheart.com

This Is Texas' Most Sung About City

When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Magical Winter Lights in Baytown

Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

God's Garage offers helping hand to women who need it most

CONROE, Texas — For 12 years, volunteers at God's Garage in Conroe, Texas have been trying to get underserved women back out on the road. "If you're a single mom or disabled and don't have reliable transportation, then you're in what I call God's ditch," said volunteer Linda Kovach.
CONROE, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Want Microblading? Do Your Research FIRST, Warns Texas Woman

This Houston, Texas woman shared a warning for those seeking a micro-blading procedure after she experienced a catastrophic outcome. First of all, kudos to this young woman for having the courage to share her story and her photos on her TikTok account and Facebook page after a beauty procedure took a botched turn which she said was "beyond embarrassing." However, she wanted to share so that no one else would have to go through this.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022 – Grocery, Pharmacy & Retail!

Looking for stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022? You are in the right place!. Thanksgiving is a day for celebrating all of the things we’re thankful for alongside our loved ones. While we all envision Thanksgiving as a day when we can sit at home all day and watch football while eating ourselves into a coma, it’s all too common to have to make runs to the store for batteries for the remote control, extra whipped cream, other turkey day or everyday essentials, or just for some great deals.
HOUSTON, TX
thehouston100.com

“First Lady of Texas” Ima Hogg

Philanthropist Ima Hogg, most often called Miss Ima, was a lifelong patron of the arts, beginning to play piano at the age of three. In 1901, she headed to New York to study music but returned to Texas to tend to her ill father in 1905. After his death the following year, she continued her musical studies in Berlin and Vienna.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

How much do you need to make to buy a house in Houston?

HOUSTON - Homebuyers on average need to earn six figures to afford a typical home in the U.S., according to Redfin. However, the outlook is a little better for those looking to buy in Houston. According to the real estate company, the nationwide average annual salary Americans need to buy...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC News

Trans in Texas: A family’s sacrifice to protect their son

Amid a rise of legislation in states across the U.S. aimed at the transgender community, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in February 2022 ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate parents for child abuse if their children are suspected of receiving gender-affirming care. "Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary" peers into the life of a Houston family with a 15-year-old transgender son, as they grapple with making life-altering decisions to protect their child.Nov. 23, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
houston-today.com

District buys large acreage

The District of Houston has purchased just over 13 acres of land on 11th Avenue adjacent to the downtown core, establishing a form of a land bank on which any number of civic or other structures could be built. The 13.12 acres at 3553 11th St. went up for sale...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

A Cat Beats the Dogs at Houston’s Ultimate Animal Gala — This Pet of the Year is an Upset Winner

Cortney Cole-Hall with Leo at the Citiens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Jacob Power) What: Citizens for Animal Protection 50th anniversary “All That Glitters” gala. PC Moment: It was a toss up as to what provided the most exciting moment of the night between announcement of the raffle winner who could drive home in a 2023 Subaru Crosstek, courtesy of West Houston Subaru and Gloria and Frank Meszaros, or announcement that fluffy feline Yuli was named Celebrity Pet of the Year. That honor is bestowed on the animal that wins the most “votes” aka dollars. Congrats to owners Jody Merritt and Steve Spencer.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Here’s Houston’s solid waste pick-up schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday week

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin would like to make residents aware of the collection and facility schedule changes for Thanksgiving Day and the remaining week. Thursday, November 24, 2022 (Thanksgiving Day) CITY HOLIDAY: There will be no collection services. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center, and Reuse Warehouse. All administrative offices will remain closed for the remainder of the week.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Thanksgiving thunder threat possible across Houston area

HOUSTON — With the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaching, the main thing on most people's minds -- besides the turkey -- is the weather. In Houston, widespread rain and thunder are likely due to a trailing cold front and the weather pattern could last all day. The American and European models actually show all of Houston getting rain, with isolated storms possible in some areas.
HOUSTON, TX

