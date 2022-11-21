Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical ListMae A.Houston, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Quadruple shooting leaves two dead after woman's ex entered home and started shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
iheart.com
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feet
HOUSTON, Texas – The saying, “Everything’s bigger in Texas” seems to be holding true, with two new Guinness World Records documented in Houston recently; the world’s largest book, and the largest feet on a living female.
Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
KHOU
Magical Winter Lights in Baytown
Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
God's Garage offers helping hand to women who need it most
CONROE, Texas — For 12 years, volunteers at God's Garage in Conroe, Texas have been trying to get underserved women back out on the road. "If you're a single mom or disabled and don't have reliable transportation, then you're in what I call God's ditch," said volunteer Linda Kovach.
Want Microblading? Do Your Research FIRST, Warns Texas Woman
This Houston, Texas woman shared a warning for those seeking a micro-blading procedure after she experienced a catastrophic outcome. First of all, kudos to this young woman for having the courage to share her story and her photos on her TikTok account and Facebook page after a beauty procedure took a botched turn which she said was "beyond embarrassing." However, she wanted to share so that no one else would have to go through this.
houstononthecheap.com
Stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022 – Grocery, Pharmacy & Retail!
Looking for stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022? You are in the right place!. Thanksgiving is a day for celebrating all of the things we’re thankful for alongside our loved ones. While we all envision Thanksgiving as a day when we can sit at home all day and watch football while eating ourselves into a coma, it’s all too common to have to make runs to the store for batteries for the remote control, extra whipped cream, other turkey day or everyday essentials, or just for some great deals.
thehouston100.com
“First Lady of Texas” Ima Hogg
Philanthropist Ima Hogg, most often called Miss Ima, was a lifelong patron of the arts, beginning to play piano at the age of three. In 1901, she headed to New York to study music but returned to Texas to tend to her ill father in 1905. After his death the following year, she continued her musical studies in Berlin and Vienna.
Best ways to keep your pipes and drains clear during the holidays
HOUSTON — Thanksgiving dinner is filling and it can also be stressful on your drain and sinks. Houston Public Works said sewage overflow from cooking greases and other items going down the drain is a problem they see each holiday season. The week after Thanksgiving is usually a busy...
fox26houston.com
How much do you need to make to buy a house in Houston?
HOUSTON - Homebuyers on average need to earn six figures to afford a typical home in the U.S., according to Redfin. However, the outlook is a little better for those looking to buy in Houston. According to the real estate company, the nationwide average annual salary Americans need to buy...
NBC News
Trans in Texas: A family’s sacrifice to protect their son
Amid a rise of legislation in states across the U.S. aimed at the transgender community, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in February 2022 ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate parents for child abuse if their children are suspected of receiving gender-affirming care. "Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary" peers into the life of a Houston family with a 15-year-old transgender son, as they grapple with making life-altering decisions to protect their child.Nov. 23, 2022.
houston-today.com
District buys large acreage
The District of Houston has purchased just over 13 acres of land on 11th Avenue adjacent to the downtown core, establishing a form of a land bank on which any number of civic or other structures could be built. The 13.12 acres at 3553 11th St. went up for sale...
papercitymag.com
A Cat Beats the Dogs at Houston’s Ultimate Animal Gala — This Pet of the Year is an Upset Winner
Cortney Cole-Hall with Leo at the Citiens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Jacob Power) What: Citizens for Animal Protection 50th anniversary “All That Glitters” gala. PC Moment: It was a toss up as to what provided the most exciting moment of the night between announcement of the raffle winner who could drive home in a 2023 Subaru Crosstek, courtesy of West Houston Subaru and Gloria and Frank Meszaros, or announcement that fluffy feline Yuli was named Celebrity Pet of the Year. That honor is bestowed on the animal that wins the most “votes” aka dollars. Congrats to owners Jody Merritt and Steve Spencer.
cw39.com
Here’s Houston’s solid waste pick-up schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday week
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin would like to make residents aware of the collection and facility schedule changes for Thanksgiving Day and the remaining week. Thursday, November 24, 2022 (Thanksgiving Day) CITY HOLIDAY: There will be no collection services. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center, and Reuse Warehouse. All administrative offices will remain closed for the remainder of the week.
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
Thanksgiving thunder threat possible across Houston area
HOUSTON — With the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaching, the main thing on most people's minds -- besides the turkey -- is the weather. In Houston, widespread rain and thunder are likely due to a trailing cold front and the weather pattern could last all day. The American and European models actually show all of Houston getting rain, with isolated storms possible in some areas.
fox26houston.com
Houston man goes to incredible lengths to find beloved dog, helps save 15 others
HOUSTON - "I show up to Gallery Furniture and there's a little scruffy looking dog in the parking lot and he's trying to jump up and hug on anybody who will get near him," said Max Stubbs. It was love at first sight for Stubbs who named his new best...
houstoncitybook.com
Despite Last-Minute Venue Change, Fertitta’s ‘True Blue’ Gala Smashes Fundraising Records
A LITTLE RAIN has never stopped Houston from having a good time — or partying for a cause. A pop-up thunderstorm deterred plans for a backyard bash at the Fertitta family residence, but Tilman and Richard Flowers swiftly and successfully transported the annual Houston Police Foundation’s True Blue Gala to the ballroom of the Post Oak Hotel.
mocomotive.com
Building collapsed in fire near Spring, The Woodlands, multiple crews on scene
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A building collapsed after a fully evolved fire in Montgomery County. The Woodlands Fire Department assisted the South Montgomery County FD and Spring FD with a structure fire in the 25000 block of North I-45 near Rayford. The building was said to be under construction. Reports…
Two bridges in Texas designed by FIGG Engineers, both with design flaws
The new Harbor Bridge isn't the only bridge under construction in Texas with design problems. A bridge in Harris County had a similar design, with similar concerns, and the same original engineer.
